That warm feeling isn't just the weather, it's the Billings events scene heating up. To be clear, it is also the weather — what is going on out there?

Desperate Electric at Thirsty Street

Dance away your Cinco de Mayo by joining one of Montana's greatest bands at the Thirsty Street Garage at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 5. Plus it's the release of Thirsty Street's new Uno Mas chile pale ale, and Let's Get Fresh food truck will be on hand supplying tacos. $10 advance tickets are at thirstystreet.com.

Derby Day at the Moss Mansion

Usher in spring by watching the Kentucky Derby at the Moss Mansion, complete with all the pomp, and most of the circumstance. Grounds open at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, and the race only takes like two and a half minutes, so show up early to get your money's worth. Reservations are $50, which includes appetizers and a drink ticket. Plus there's a betting station and a chance to wear one of those big stupid hats. Biggest and stupidest — I assume those are the parameters, at least — is awarded top prize at 3:30. Grab a ticket at mossmansion.com.

American Aquarium at the Pub Station

The great alt-country group, who are named after Wilco's immortal "I Am Trying to Break Your Heart," come to town to play the Pub Station at 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 7. BJ Barham's band are regulars in Montana. They've played Under the Big Sky, and they've appeared in Billings at venues as diverse as ZooMontana and the Red Door. They're joined on this show by Emily Nenni, and tickets are $20 at thepubstation.com.

Billings Central Film Showcase at the Babcock

The next generation of Billings filmmakers take the stage at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, at the Babcock. This two-hour showcase features work from the Billings Central Catholic High School Film Editing and Design class, with a combination of shorter works and two original films, "Truth By Morning" and "All The Time in the World." You can say you saw them way back when! Tickets are $5 at arthousebillings.com/bcchs.

Ministry, Front Line Assembly and Gary Numan at the Pub Station

It's a night of legends at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, as Ministry, Front Line Assembly and Gary Numan play the Pub Station. Ministry, and their enigmatic frontman Al Jourgensen, are pioneers of industrial metal. They're joined by Canadian electro band Front Line Assembly, and new wave icon Gary Numan, writer of multiple '80s hits, including "Cars," one of the best songs ever written by anybody. Tickets are $49.50 at thepubstation.com.

Honorable mentions

Head to the Electric Storm Gallery (405 N. 24th St.) for First Friday on Friday, May 5 from 5:30 - 9 p.m. Featuring appetizers and Cinco de Mayo themed beverages, live music from the Elana Hayden Trio, a pop-up market from local small businesses and a chance to create a face out of wire with Dan Granger and Sara-Beth Guilford from Da Vinci's Workshop.

Backyard Theatre's first production of the year, Kait Kerrigan and Bree Lowdermilk's musical "The Mad Ones," starts on Friday, May 5, and continues May 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14. Fridays and Saturdays start at 7:30 p.m. They're setting up shop at the Casual Space (601 24th St. W.). Tickets are $20.50 at backyardtheatre.org/tickets.

Stetsons and Stilettos, the NILE Foundation's annual fundraiser, is at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 5, at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. $10 tickets gets you dinner and cocktails, along with mariachi music and dueling pianos. Get a spot at thenile.org.

Kirks' Grocery's pay-what-you-can Kitchen Party is back from 6-8 p.m. on Friday. May 5. Food by Ash Woodward of Rose Hollow Catering, and beats from DJ Dixon Moonstomper.

Windy Mill Press' Erika Wilson is giving a community printmaking workshop, in connection with Robert Blackburn's "Master Printmaker" exhibition, at the YAM on Friday at 4 p.m. Free admission, all ages welcome. There will also be a 5 p.m. reception and a 6 p.m. gallery talk with artist and collector Richard Nelson.

Billings Studio Theatre is presenting "Leading Ladies" — a sort of modern twist on a Shakespearean comedy — for the next three weekends, with performances May 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20 and 21. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Grab tickets at billingsstudiotheatre.com/box-office.

Keep the Cinco de Mayo fun going at Craft Local on Friday, May 5, with music from Already Gone and The Rhythm Destroyers, starting at 7 p.m. $5 cover, kids 12 an under get in free.

The 7th Avenue Band are on Pepper's patio from 7-11 p.m. on Friday, May 5.

On Friday, May 5, from 6-8 p.m., the Ryniker-Morrison Gallery at Rocky Mountain College will host an exhibition and a book launch for "On the Way to Somewhere Else: Changing Lives and Changing Oil," a book by photographer Tim Keane about the business culture of Masterlube. Exhibition also features metalwork by Bill Simmons, the longtime owner of Masterlube.

Little Joe and the Cartwrights play the Heights VFW on Friday, May 5 from 7-11 p.m. and Sunday, May 7 from 2-6 p.m.

If you're not totally danced out by Friday's Desperate Electric show, return to Thirsty Street on Saturday, May 6 at 8 p.m. for tunes from The Soul Funk Collective, Billings' hottest soul band. $10 tickets are at thirstystreet.com.

A fella called Felly is playing the Pub Station at 8 p.m. on Monday, May 8. Get a ticket at thepubstation.com.

Blippi is coming to the Metra on Monday, May 8. I'm an adult so I'm not allowed to know what that means, but if you're interested head to metrapark.com.

Rapper King ISO brings his Med Call Tour to the Pub Station on Tuesday, May 9. $25 tickets are at thepubstation.com.

BSCI is having a dance at the Columbia Club (2216 Grand Ave.) from 7-10 p.m. on Wednesday May 10, with Cimarron Band providing country tunes. $5 gets you in at the door.

Chicago (the musical, not the aging, horn-centric rock and roll band) is at the Alberta Bair at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10. Tickets are scarce, but try to score a deal at abertabairtheater.org.