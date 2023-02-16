The highlight of this week is definitely Mardi Gras. The bacchanal festival is French for "Fat Tuesday," which, coincidentally, is what I call most regular Tuesdays. Here's all you need to know about this upcoming week, and how you can get a taste of the Big Easy right here in Billings.

'Cabaret: The Story of Backyard Theatre in Song' at Craft Local

Backyard Theatre is a Billings-based troupe whose mission is to do theater for anyone, anywhere, at any time. And now that they've finally recovered from last month's "Drunken Shakespeare," they're moving onto "Cabaret," their next project, which will be at Craft Local at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17. But this show just borrows its name from the 1967 Tony-winning smash. Backyard Theatre's take is a "sing-along blog" about Travis Kuehn and Alexis Cooper's experience as co-directors of the organization over the last three years. The pair will be accompanied by Jayden Ostler.

'Scarface' and 'Scarface' (and 'Cool Runnings') at the Babcock

Get all your little friends together to learn the tale of Tony Montana in "Scarface," showing at the Babcock at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, and at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. The 1983 crime epic from the gruesome twosome of Brian De Palma (directing) and Oliver Stone (screenplay) is one of the most meme'd movies ever made, but here's a refresher if you need one: Al Pacino gets way out of his comfort zone to play a mobster — even if this one makes Michael Corleone look calm and thoughtful.

Explore less tread territory at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 with a screening of the 1932 version of "Scarface." Howard Hawkes' original was so controversial he had to store the print in his personal vault to keep the film from being edited. It loosely inspired De Palma's remake, but the 1932 version's main character, played by the five time Oscar nominee Paul Muni, is a lot closer to Al Capone — the real Scarface, who wouldn't appreciate you calling him that.

And then the Babcock pivots about as far away from seedy mob underbellies as possible, with "Cool Runnings" showing at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22. John Candy's final film released during his lifetime is about the Jamaican national bobsled team, even though Jamaica has about as much snow as Billings has had for most of this year.

Thirsty Games at the Thirsty Street Garage

Thirsty Street Brewing is turning 7, and to celebrate they're holding the Thirsty Games at noon on Saturday, Feb. 18. Teams of two compete in ping pong, darts, beer pong (duh), jenga, connect four and more. It's capped at 30 teams, so head to thirstystreet.com/tickets to sign up. The $10 entry fee includes two free beers. First prize is $100, and second and third prizes will also be awarded.

Mardi Gras Dance at Moose Lodge

Get a jump star on the festivities and expand Fat Tuesday into Fat Weekend with the Moose Lodge's Mardi Gras Dance from 7-11 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. Music is from Cimarron Band. $12 gets you a dinner of jambalaya, gumbo and more.

Henry Mancini Institute String Quartet at the Billings Depot

As part of the Billings Symphony's Sulkin Series, The Henry Mancini Institute String Quartet are performing "Klap, Knock and Stomp" at the Billings Depot at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23. The quartet hails from Miami, but they boast Billings native Rosie Weiss on violin. The show is an eclectic combination of Celtic and Nordic film music with pieces from avant-garde composers. Tickets are $40, and $20 for students, at billingssymphony.org.

Honorable mentions

The immaculately named hip-hop artist The Grouch will be joined by Eligh, Amp Live and Reverie at the Pub Station Taproom at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. Tickets are $20 at thepubstation.com.

Kirks' Grocery is promising a night of havoc at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, with music from Meth Gator and Happy Belated Birthday. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Cimarron Father Daughter Duo are at the Levity Bar and Casino from 7:30-10:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17.

Country stars Kathy Mettea and Suzy Bogguss are teaming up at the Alberta Bair at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb 18. Tickets range from $45 - $60 at albertabairtheater.org.

Head to Kirks' Grocery at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, for Ghost Dolz Dancing Kuenz Sexy Love Drag Show. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.

The Thirsty Street Garage turns into a honky-tonk with music from The Hellroaring at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. Get a $10 ticket at thirstystreet.com/tickets, and call it an unofficial Daytona 500 pregame party.

The Kingston Trio, the folkie mainstays now comprised of Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton and Buddy Woodward, are not only still around, they're at the Alberta Bair at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19. Get a $53 to $78 ticket at albertabairtheater.org.

The Elana Hayden Quartet (featuring Erik Olson, Bill Honaker, Mike Leslie) are playing at Walkers at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Parsons Dance elevate aerobics to an art form, and they'll be showing that off at the Alberta Bair at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Tickets range from $27-$47, and can be purchased at albertabairtheater.org.

Artist and MSUB professor Jodi Lightner is giving an artist talk at the Yellowstone Art Museum on Thursday, Feb. 23. The YAM is free on Thursday evenings from 5-8 p.m. There's beer and wine starting at 5 p.m., and the talk begins at 6 p.m.