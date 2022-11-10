The Jake Five: Spiders and snakes

Don't let the snow keep you inside. Here's another packed week of Billings area events.

Agatha Christie's 'Spider's Web' at NOVA

NOVA Center for the Performing Arts is staging Agatha Christie's landmark whodunit "Spider's Web" this weekend and next with performances on Nov. 11, 12, 13, and 18, 19, 20. Friday and Saturday dates start at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. NOVA's version is directed by Mary Ann Connors, and tickets range from $10 for students, $16 for senior and military and $21 for the rest of us. Come hear whether the cast will be trying to do British accents or not.

Big Sky Reptile Expo

Are you finding it hard to relate to people? Are you looking for a new friend group to ingratiate yourself with? Look no further than the Big Sky Reptile Expo. Head to the MetraPark Montana Pavilion on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. to meet and rub scaly shoulders with some of the coolest guys around. Get a hug from a snake! Befriend a turtle! Confess your secrets to a bearded dragon! Put a gecko in your pocket and show him to people at the bar! The possibilities are endless. These animals may be cold blooded, but they have warm hearts. It's $5 for general admission and free for kids under 10, but bump up to a $15 VIP ticket and you can get in a whole hour early. Get more info at Big Sky Reptile Expo on Facebook.

Veterans Day Celebration at Craft Local

Honor America's heroes at Craft Local on Friday, Nov. 11 from 7-11 p.m. Local country favorites Zechariah Peabody and Jonah Prill will provide music. Prill, a Billings native, is fresh off a run to the semi-finals on NBC's "American Song Contest." Peabody and his powerhouse vocals have been filling up bars all over the West, and this summer he opened for Koe Wetzel in downtown Billings. Tickets are $10 in advance at eventbrite and $15 at the door, and a portion of proceeds are going to veterans in the Billings area.

'Art of Life' writing with Jane Waggoner Deschner and Danell Jones

Learn the art of the obituary at the Yellowstone Art Museum on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. with visual artist Jane Waggoner Deschner and author Dannell Jones. Deschner has a current exhibition called "Remember Me" at the YAM, which is a collection of obituary quotes stitched into old photos. Jones has published a litany of books and essays, and teaches literature and creative writing at MSU and through the Big Sky Writing Workshop. They're both experts in creating characters, and they'll be sharing that in the class. Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for non-members. Register at artmuseum.org.

Bull Market with the Foilies and the Old Ones at Andy's Bar

The economy is in shambles. We're tipping into recession. The job market is toast. And heaven forbid you put any money into tech companies. An evening with Bull Market probably won't fix any of that, but it's still worth a shot. Billings' loudest two-piece punk band/investment bureau will be at Andy's Bar and Lounge (1815 1st Ave. N.) on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. Bull Market's loud, fast rock and roll is perfect for moshing until you forget how much money you've lost this week. They'll be joined by fellow Magic City rockers The Old Ones and The Foilies. Plus it's a free show, so easy on the wallet.

Honorable Mentions

There's a Kitchen Party at Kirks' Grocery on Friday, Nov. 11 at 5 p.m. Food from Ashley Woodward of Rose Hollow Catering and tunes spun by DJ Dixon Moonstomper. Pay what you can.

If the snow has you feeling festive, head the the MetraPark Expo Center for the Holiday Food and Gift Festival on Saturday, Nov, 12 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. It's $3 at the door but you can get that price down to $1 and feel a little better about engaging in such wanton commercialization by donating a non-perishable item to the Billings Food Bank.

Cimarron Father/Daughter Duo are performing at the Levity Bar and Casino on Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12 from 7:30-10:30 p.m. each night.

Crow Country are at the Heights VFW on Sunday, Nov. 13 from 2-6 p.m.

Dr. Jennifer Lynn, a history professor at MSUB, will present "Stages of Destruction: The Holocaust" in the Billings Public Library's community room on Monday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. Lynn will discuss the background and stages of the Holocaust in Europe and America's role in both the genocide and anti-antisemitism at large.

If you've got a tale to tell, get to Ebon Coffee on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. for Story Night.

As part of the artxpbl series, Robert Tompkins, who owns Tompkins Fine Art gallery on Montana Ave., will give a demonstration of his impressionist oil techniques in the Library community room on Tuesday, Nov. 45 from 4-5:30 p.m.

Recycle your Halloween costume and head to the Red Door on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. for a celebrity lookalike contest. Winner gets a $50 gift card.

Bone Dry Comedy is bringing stand-up comic Carmen Morales to Billings for a show at the Last Chance Pub and Cider Mill on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. $20 tickets are at eventbrite.