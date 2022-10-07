The Jake Five: Spooky season approaching

Autumn, the spook-spookiest season of all, is finally rolling into Billings. There's a chill on the air, the leaves are changing, beer tastes even better than usual, and our always packed Billings art scene is gearing up for fall. Here's a rundown.

Downtown HarvestFest

Welcome the most wonderful time of the year (the real one) with HarvestFest in downtown Billings on Saturday, Oct. 8 on the streets below Skypoint from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. There will be crafts, balloon art, an array of arts activities, the last gasp of summer produce, baked goods, face painting and the real draw, an Octoberfest Beer (bier?) Garden at Montana Brewing Company. Entertainment includes accordion music, dancers, a youth Indigenous drum group and, at 2:30, Bubbles for Imogen, honoring the life of Imogen Hutchinson, who passed away the morning of HarvestFest 2021. The festival is free. It's a good opportunity for the Billings community to come together to remember the past while looking forward into the rest of the year.

Whiskey, Witches and Wizards at the Moss Mansion

It's hard out here for a witch. Fine some solace with others like you at the Moss Mansion on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 4 p.m. Enjoy five witch-themed cocktails at five stops along the mansion and the grounds. Just beware of the witch hunters skulking along in the shadows. $50 includes spirit tastings, admission to the mansion and grounds and a craft beer (non-alcoholic options available). Admission starts at 4:30 p.m., and everyone should attend before 6:30 p.m. Book your tickets at mossmansion.com.

Montana Labor and Union History with Rich Aarstad

Labor built Montana. The state's history of collectivism dates back to its beginnings. Butte, with its copper mines requiring hard, dangerous work to extract the precious metal, is still known as "the Gibraltar of unionism." Learn more about that history and how it shaped modern Montana at the Billings Public Library Community Room on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. Rich Aarstad, the current Montana State Archivist and a lifelong Montanan who has roots at the Montana Historical Society that date back to 2001, will present on the topic, and answer questions about Montana's long, often prosperous but occasionally bloody, history of organized labor.

'Alcoléa and Cie: Right in the Eye' at the Alberta Bair Theater

Even if you've never seen a Georges Méliès movie, you've seen his images. Méliès wasn't just an early pioneer of film-making technology and special effects, he had an all time great understanding of the language of film, and how to use it to tell stories. He's been dead for 80 years, but Méliès' touch is still all over modern movie-making. He's a part of cinema now. He belongs to us all.

Celebrate his legacy with this innovative live show at the Alberta Bair on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. "Right in the Eye" (En plein dans l’œil in Méliès' native French) is a multimedia show that combines 12 of Méliès' short films with a live score played by three musicians working with 50 some instruments, breathing contemporary life into timeless works of art. Tickets range from $20-$30 and are available at albertabairtheaer.org. A buy one, get one free sale is running for this show, just use cod "EYE" at checkout.

Opiou at the Pub Station

Get one last good dance in before the winds of winter start up. Here's a rare opportunity to catch an artist who usually fills enormous venues like Red Rocks play a small room. New Zealand and Australia-based dance musician Opiou is at the Pub Station Ballroom on Thursday, Oct. 13, with doors at 7 p.m. and show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $22 at thepubstation.com.

Honorable mentions

Join John Roberts y Pan Blanco at the Thirsty Street Garage for music and dance lessons starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7. $10 Tickets are at thirstystreet.com/tickets. Then come back to the Garage on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. for belly dancing from Bindi Belly Dance and the Billings belly dancing community.

There's a ton of great stuff happening at the Babcock this week. "The Dark Crystal," the Jim Henson and Frank Oz (Yoda himself) directed 1982 fantasy classic is showing on Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8. And then Todd Haynes' glam rock revue "Velvet Goldmine" shows on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Tickets and more info are at arthousebillings.com.

Busy week at the Alberta Bair Theater coming up. Full Moon Fever, a Tom Petty tribute band, is on Friday, Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m. And Paula Poundstone, known for frequent appearances on "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me" as well as being one of the funniest touring comics for decades now is at the theater on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. Tickets are at albertabairtheater.org.

"The Story of Plastic," a documentary about human adjacent environmental wreckage, is showing at the Billings Public Library's community room at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10. Movie is free, and there are also gratis food and drinks, hopefully all wrapped in paper.

Ebon Coffee Collective is more than just the best iced Americano in town. Head there on Tuesday, Oct. 11 for Story Night, starting at 7 p.m. It's not a competition, but a means to listen and share.

BSCI is having a dance at the Columbia Club (2216 Grand Ave.) on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 7-10 p.m., with Cimarron Band providing country tunes. $5 gets you in at the door.