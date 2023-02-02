Are you worried that one chance to buy art this weekend won't be enough? Well have no fear, because there are two different art auctions/sales coming up in Billings! Here's everything you need to know about those events, and everything else going on.

MSU Billings Jazz Festival at Petro Hall

MSUB's annual Jazz Festival is on Friday, Feb. 3. There's adjudication throughout the day for any groups that are interested. But if you're like me and still think a hot lick is something you get from an enthusiastic dog, the real draw is the concert on Friday night at 7 p.m. in the MSUB Petro Theatre. Music will be provided by the MSUB Billings Jazz Band, as well as guest artists Ricardo Lemvo and Makina Loca. Tickets are $15, or free with a valid MSUB ID.

'A Night at the Speakeasy' at the Yellowstone Art Museum

The YAM's 55th annual art auction gets its start from 7-10 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. "A Night at the Speakeasy" is the kick-off for the museum's biggest fundraiser, which includes pieces by artists like Jane Waggoner Deschner, Stephen Haraden, Jodi Lightner, Sean Chandler and many, many more. Check out and bid on the artwork at artmuseum.org, and head to the opening reception for live music from The Jessica Fiveland Quartet (Jessica Fiveland, Parker Brown, Erik Olson, Bill Honaker), cocktails from Blind Bison, as well as dancing and snacks throughout the night. Tickets are $20 ($5 for college students) and can be purchased at artmuseum.org.

Greasers, guns and ghosts at the Babcock

The slate at the Babcock this weekend starts with "The Outsiders" at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. Your favorite movie from seventh grade actually has some cinema bonafides, since it was directed by Francis Ford Coppola (best known for being Sofia's dad) and starred a laundry list of future leading men like Patrick Swayze, Matt Dillon, Ralph Macchio and teeny tiny little Tom Cruise.

At 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, catch "Red River." Howard Hawkes' 1948 western stars John Wayne as a rancher (big stretch for him) who feuds with his adopted son, played by Montgomery Clift.

But the real attraction this weekend is "Skinamarink," which will terrify the theater at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. The indie horror piece, made for around $15,000, is still something of an enigma. Here's what we know: It's written and directed by Kyle Edward Ball, who used to make horror YouTube videos and shot "Skinamarink," his debut feature, in his childhood home. It's about two children who wake up in the middle of the night and realize their father is missing. Call it "The Blair Witch Project" for the TikTok age.

Hearts for the Arts at Lincoln Center

On Saturday, Feb. 4, head to the Lincoln Center auditorium for a night presented by the Billings Public Schools Fine Arts Department. Starting at noon, check out an art show and sale online at 32auctions.com/hearts4arts. Those same pieces will be on display in the Lincoln Center lobby at 6 p.m., followed by a concert in the auditorium at 7 p.m. Show is free, and all donations and art sales go to providing professional development for the teachers.

Trunks and Treasures at the Moss Mansion

The Moss Mansion's most in-depth tour returns for 2023 on Sunday, Feb. 5. The Trunks and Treasures tour lets you spend extra time in Billings' most historic house with a site historian. Explore the places they don't let you on the regular tour (including the fabled, rarely seen third floor ballroom), and see behind the scenes artifacts and documents. Tickets are $30 on mossmansion.com. And they go fast, but if you're out of luck, Trunks and Treasures returns on the first Sunday of March, April and May.

Honorable mentions

At 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, catch Jodie Johnston and Brian Zoller, and then the Elana Hayden Band at 9 p.m. $5 at the door.

It's Locals Only Hip-Hop night at the Thirsty Street Garage at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. Also featured are Donté and DMACK, Danealle, KM 11:11 and RY, Steezy and Big Rook and a Coach Mike DJ Set. $20 tickets are at tickets.holdmyticket.com.

Toby, Troy and Brenden, of the great local blues rock band Counting Coup, are at Craft Local on Saturday, Feb. 4 for an intimate, acoustic set. Already Gone open up the night at 6:30, and the Counting Coup trio go on at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 at eventbrite, and $15 at the door.

At Kirks' Grocery on Saturday, Feb. 4, Willy G and Goldenrod will play music at 7 p.m. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Catch Crow Country at the Heights VFW on Friday, Feb. 3 from 7-12 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 5 from 2-6 p.m.

Hot Rod Todd and The Sharks are playing dance music from the '50s-'70s at Craft Local at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6. $5 suggested donation.

Big Richard, an all-female acoustic super group with four Colorado musicians, are at the Pub Station Taproom at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Get a $15 ticket at thepubstation.com.

Local pianist and vocalist Chae Clearwood is performing at Craft Local at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

BSCI is having a dance at the Columbia Club (2216 Grand Ave.) from 7-10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, with Cimarron Band providing country tunes. $5 gets you in at the door.