The Jake Five: Strolling through a downtown wonderland

Those very depressed-sounding children are right, Christmas time is here. Here's some Billings events to help get you in a celebratory mood.

Holiday Stroll

The 21st annual Downtown Billings Holiday Stroll kicks off at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. There will be events all over downtown. Head to Zest to vote for the winner of their gingerbread house contest. The Post at the Billings Depot has turned into a holiday train store. Santa will be inside the Babcock Arcade for photos. The Northern Lobby will be filled with music. And fire pits will warm up Broadway. If that sounds like too much to explore, don't worry. A trolley is available, with stops at Skypoint, the Depot and the Yellowstone Art Museum. Coinciding with the December ArtWalk, this might be downtown's biggest night.

Rage Against the Darkness at the Pub Station

How about a great lineup for an even better cause? The Rage Against the Darkness show at the Pub Station Ballroom on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. features music from some of Montana's best rock bands. The night includes Hibernator, Juniper Black, Fly Over States, Panther Car and Gilda House. And all proceeds go to the Montana chapter of the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention. Well needed warmth and light during the coldest, darkest time of winter. Tickets are $12 at thepubstation.com.

Broncs and Jackets at Craft Local

Billings' excellent music education scene is on stage at Craft Local on Friday, Dec. 2. Billings Senior High's Kickstand The Tricycle Trio, The Bronc Project and Dat! Senior Sound are up along with Montana State University's MSUB Neo/Soul Band and Jazz Combo. Music starts at 6 p.m. and goes all the way until 10 p.m., and tickets are $5 at the door.

Holiday Playapalooza at the Western Heritage Center

Celebrate holiday traditions and create some new ones as downtown Billings' finest museum opens its doors on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. for what they're calling a "heritage holiday celebration." Traditional games and crafts will be going all day, along with holiday themed treats. Santa will be on hand for photos from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., and then will present a storytime from 1-2 p.m. ZooMontana animals visit from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., and there's professional face painting available from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. All events are free and open to all.

Peter Metzelaar: Hidden Holocaust Survivor

Peter Metzelaar was born in Amsterdam in 1935, and at age 7, he hid from the Nazis with help from the Dutch Underground. He'll be sharing that story at the Billings Public Library on Monday, Dec. 5 from 6-7:30 p.m. The free presentation is part of an ongoing program paired with the "Americans the the Holocaust" currently on display at the library.

Honorable Mentions

Start holiday shopping and stay local at the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual WinterFair arts and crafts show, which is Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3.

NOVA's "Celtic Christmas" opens on Friday, Dec. 2 and runs for the next three weekends, with performances at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee. It's a song and story filled celebration of Christmas in Ireland, Scotland and Wales. Tickets are $11.25 - $22.25 at novabillings.org/performances.

It's another night of noise at Kirks' on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m., with music from Ashes Jessen, Farthouse Beats and Psyche. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Craft Local is turning into a honky-tonk on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. The Hellroaring, a Billings country swing band comprised of Nick Kozub, Erik Olson, Parker Brown, Mike Leslie and Pet Epley are playing their first gig in years, along with Jessica Eve Lechner, AJ Sheble and Trevor Kreiger. No word yet on how much sawdust they'll be bringing in for the floor. $10 gets you in at the door.

Oh come all ye furry and go dachshund through the snow, because Santa Paws (you're reading that right) is coming to town, and he's raising money for Billings Animal Rescue Kare (BARK). Santa is at Dee-O-Gee (27 Shiloh Road) on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. For a cash or check donation you get a photo with Santa and any pets you've got.

Big Sky Dance Club is holding a dance on Sunday, Dec. 41 at the Moose Club (131 Calhoun Ln.) from 1:30-5 p.m. Cimarron Band is playing the music, and the dance is '50s and '60s themed. $4 cover.

Speaking of, Cimarron are back at this weekend, playing in their father daughter duo incarnation at the Squire Lounge (1525 Broadwater Ave.) on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 from 8 p.m. - 12 a.m. each night.

Little Joe and the Cartwrights are at the Heights VFW on Friday, Dec. 2 from 7-11 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 4 from 2-6 p.m.