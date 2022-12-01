 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Jake Five: Strolling through a downtown wonderland
alert top story

The Jake Five: Strolling through a downtown wonderland

  • 0
Santa Paws.JPG

Santa Paws is coming to town to raise money for Billings Animal Rescue Kare. He'll be stopping at Dee-O-Gee Billings at 27 Shiloh Road (Shiloh Commons) with photographer Casey Page on Sunday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For a cash or check donation amount of your choice, receive a digital download of your beloved furry kids and Santa Paws. All pets are welcome. There is a new backdrop this year!

 Photo courtesy of BARK

Those very depressed-sounding children are right, Christmas time is here. Here's some Billings events to help get you in a celebratory mood. 

Holiday Stroll

The 21st annual Downtown Billings Holiday Stroll kicks off at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. There will be events all over downtown. Head to Zest to vote for the winner of their gingerbread house contest. The Post at the Billings Depot has turned into a holiday train store. Santa will be inside the Babcock Arcade for photos. The Northern Lobby will be filled with music. And fire pits will warm up Broadway. If that sounds like too much to explore, don't worry. A trolley is available, with stops at Skypoint, the Depot and the Yellowstone Art Museum. Coinciding with the December ArtWalk, this might be downtown's biggest night. 

People are also reading…

Meg Gilda House

Meg Gildehaus performs with Gilda House at the June Harlo Music Project. 

Rage Against the Darkness at the Pub Station

How about a great lineup for an even better cause? The Rage Against the Darkness show at the Pub Station Ballroom on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. features music from some of Montana's best rock bands. The night includes Hibernator, Juniper Black, Fly Over States, Panther Car and Gilda House. And all proceeds go to the Montana chapter of the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention. Well needed warmth and light during the coldest, darkest time of winter. Tickets are $12 at thepubstation.com

Broncs and Jackets at Craft Local

Billings' excellent music education scene is on stage at Craft Local on Friday, Dec. 2. Billings Senior High's Kickstand The Tricycle Trio, The Bronc Project and Dat! Senior Sound are up along with Montana State University's MSUB Neo/Soul Band and Jazz Combo. Music starts at 6 p.m. and goes all the way until 10 p.m., and tickets are $5 at the door. 

Holiday Playapalooza at the Western Heritage Center

Celebrate holiday traditions and create some new ones as downtown Billings' finest museum opens its doors on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. for what they're calling a "heritage holiday celebration." Traditional games and crafts will be going all day, along with holiday themed treats. Santa will be on hand for photos from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., and then will present a storytime from 1-2 p.m. ZooMontana animals visit from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., and there's professional face painting available from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. All events are free and open to all. 

Peter Metzelaar: Hidden Holocaust Survivor

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Peter Metzelaar was born in Amsterdam in 1935, and at age 7, he hid from the Nazis with help from the Dutch Underground. He'll be sharing that story at the Billings Public Library on Monday, Dec. 5 from 6-7:30 p.m. The free presentation is part of an ongoing program paired with the "Americans the the Holocaust" currently on display at the library. 

old WinterFair-1 web.jpg

The WinterFair arts and craft show is Friday and Saturday at the YAM.

Honorable Mentions

Start holiday shopping and stay local at the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual WinterFair arts and crafts show, which is Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3.   

NOVA's "Celtic Christmas" opens on Friday, Dec. 2 and runs for the next three weekends, with performances at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee. It's a song and story filled celebration of Christmas in Ireland, Scotland and Wales. Tickets are $11.25 - $22.25 at novabillings.org/performances

It's another night of noise at Kirks' on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m., with music from Ashes Jessen, Farthouse Beats and Psyche. $10 in advance, $12 at the door. 

Santa Paws

Don't be a Grinch and take your pets to Dee-O-Gee on Sunday. 

Craft Local is turning into a honky-tonk on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. The Hellroaring, a Billings country swing band comprised of Nick Kozub, Erik Olson, Parker Brown, Mike Leslie and Pet Epley are playing their first gig in years, along with Jessica Eve Lechner, AJ Sheble and Trevor Kreiger. No word yet on how much sawdust they'll be bringing in for the floor. $10 gets you in at the door. 

Oh come all ye furry and go dachshund through the snow, because Santa Paws (you're reading that right) is coming to town, and he's raising money for Billings Animal Rescue Kare (BARK). Santa is at Dee-O-Gee (27 Shiloh Road) on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. For a cash or check donation you get a photo with Santa and any pets you've got. 

Big Sky Dance Club is holding a dance on Sunday, Dec. 41 at the Moose Club (131 Calhoun Ln.) from 1:30-5 p.m. Cimarron Band is playing the music, and the dance is '50s and '60s themed. $4 cover. 

Speaking of, Cimarron are back at this weekend, playing in their father daughter duo incarnation at the Squire Lounge (1525 Broadwater Ave.) on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 from 8 p.m. - 12 a.m. each night. 

Little Joe and the Cartwrights are at the Heights VFW on Friday, Dec. 2 from 7-11 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 4 from 2-6 p.m. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

I've never been more proud to be from Ukraine, says Mila Kunis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News