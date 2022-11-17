The Jake Five: The best double feature of all time

There are so many Billings events to be thankful for this week. Here's a rundown of some of the highlights.

John Knight artist talk at MSUB

Here's one more bonus pick for our online readers. On Thursday, Nov. 17 at 4 p.m., John Knight, a conceptual artist out of Missoula, will give an artist talk about his exhibition "Special Duties" at the Northcutt Steele Gallery at MSUB. A free public reception will follow, with a gallery conversation at 6 p.m. Knight's installation combines painting, sculpture and photography, and is specifically designed for the gallery's space.

The greatest double feature of all time at the Babcock

The Babcock was built in 1907 but it's hard to believe they've ever had a better weekend than this one. Start things out with "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial" on Friday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. Steven Spielberg's 1982 film is a supposedly heartwarming tale about a child who befriends an inter-dimensional demon and then helps it subvert government authorities and return to its hell planet. All that talk about "Poltergeist" being Spielberg's horror classic really ignores how off-putting that puppet is.

And that's just the warm up. Because on Saturday, Nov. 19 the theatre is airing what has to rank among the best double bills ever. "Where the Wild Things Are" shows for free at 6 p.m. Spike Jonze's adaptation of Maurice Sendak's masterpiece was a core text for a generation of hipsters. And then at 9 p.m., watch "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre." the closest thing to a snuff film the Babcock can legally show. Maybe if we all get really lucky they'll show them both at the same time and Leatherface can do the Wild Rumpus.

More information and tickets are available at arthousebillings.com.

No Cigar album release

Billings-based alt-rockers No Cigar are dropping their new record "Ughtopia" on Friday, Nov. 18. And to mark the occasion, they're playing a show. Which isn't unusual. But here's what is. The show, on Friday, Nov. 18, is a secret location somewhere in downtown Billings. The only way to find out where it will be is to buy a $15 advance ticket at billingshomegrown.com. All we know for sure is that doors are at 6 p.m., and opener Quinlan Conley goes on at 6:30 p.m., followed by No Cigar at 7:30 p.m. It's a limited capacity show, so a golden chance to catch a big band in a small space.

Clue at the Moss Mansion

You don't need a game to stay entertained at Billings' most historic house, but it can't hurt. The Moss Mansion is holding two games of Clue over the weekend, on Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19, from 7-9 p.m. each night. It's an adaptation of the iconic board game, but played on a grand scale in the mansion's many rooms. Reservations at mossmansion.com are $25, and include snacks and drinks. Tim Curry probably won't show up, but you never really know for sure with that guy.

Frank Wilson Benefit at the Pub Station

Frank Wilson is a Billings standout, lending his soaring vocals to area rock groups Kicking Karma, Zen and Escape. Wilson has faced several health issues this year, and is currently in Denver getting a bone marrow treatment. To raise money and awareness, some Billings musicians are putting on a benefit concert on Sunday, Nov 20 at 5:30 p.m. at the Pub Station Ballroom. D'Tective open, followed by Zen and Kicking Karma, with a roatating list of guest singers. Grab a $20 ticket at thepubstation.com.

Other shows at the venue this week include Canadian country troubadour Corb Lund on Saturday, Nov. 19 and 90s indie icons the Lemonheads on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

'Wheel of Fortune Live!' at the Alberta Bair

Pretend you're home sick from school as "Wheel of Fortune Live!" brings daytime television to the Alberta Bair on Tuesday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. Except this time you can step into the screen and play the game yourself. Audience members are picked at random to win cash and prizes and prove once and for all that it's as easy as it looks from your couch. Host Clay Aiken, who was the runner up on "American Idol" in 2003, really completing the days of television past aesthetic. There are multiple ticket packages available at albertabiartheater.org, ranging from $34 seats all the way up to VIP packages that max out at $215.

Honorable mentions

On Friday, Nov. 18 from 5-7 p.m., The Ryniker-Morrison Gallery at Rocky Mountain College is hosting a reception for the two installations currently in their gallery. There's Jim Baken's "Dolittlism," where he shows art to animals and captures their reactions on game cameras. And Maria Isabel Bonillas' "Fémina Fauna," which combines traditional mediums with out of the ordinary materials like animal skulls and antlers.

Get out ahead of gift shopping at the Rescued and Reclaimed Country Christmas Vintage Market on Friday, Nov. 18 from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the MetraPark Expo Center. Tickets at rescuedandreclaimed.com are $15 for early access on Friday and $5 on Saturday.

Crow Country play the Heights VFW on Friday, Nov 18 from 7-11 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 20 from 2-6 p.m.

Step back in time at The Last Best Big Band Bash at the Shrine on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 6-10 p.m., with music from 2nd Ave Stompers, MSUB Jazz Band, the Hanger Band and the Magic City Jazz Orchestra. $10 at the door.

On Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m., Kirks' Grocery is hosting Agnar, a Billings musician who plays a microgrenre of electronic music called vaporwave, along with Tesseract and soft x moth. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Get in the holiday mood with help from the Canyon Creek String Ensemble at their concert at Mayflower Congressional Church (2940 Poly Dr.) on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. They'll be playing a selection of classics and some folky fall favorites. Open to the public, with donations at the door.

Author and historian Ellen Baumler will present "Montana's Jewish Pioneers: A Lasting Legacy" at the Billings Public Library on Monday, Nov. 21 from 12-1 p.m. She'll explore the roll Jewish people played in the establishment of Montana, and how that history echoes into the present.