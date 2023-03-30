Here we are again. Billings is back this weekend with another jam-packed slate of events. Here are some highlights.

Keetje Kuipers reading at Rocky

Award winning poet Keetje Kuipers, author of "Beautiful in the Mouth," "All its Charms" and "The Keys to the Jail" and editor of "Poetry Northwest" will do a reading at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in Prescott Hall at Rocky Mountain College.

Helix.x at Kirks' Grocery

Three generations of Billings musical improvisors are coming together at 7 p.m. on Friday at Kirks' Grocery. Music and other various noises are coming from trailblazing artist and Berklee School of Music graduate Jon Lodge, veteran indie-rocker Shane de Leon and up and coming punk Isaiah Demontiney, who will be blazing their way through two sets. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.

Birds, basketball and biography at the Babcock

It's been 22 years since Randy Johnson killed that seagull with a fastball. This weekend, the birds finally get their revenge.

For the 60th anniversary of Alfred Hitchcock's "The Birds" — based on the Daphne du Maurier short story they make you read in middle school for some reason — the Babcock is presenting two showings of the avian nightmare at 7 p.m. on Friday at 3:30 p.m. and Saturday.

Stick around on Saturday — April Fools Day, fyi — for a truly wild double feature. At 8 p.m. grin and bear it (bird it?) through "Birdemic: Shock and Terror," a 2010 "movie" so fundamentally flawed it makes "The Room" look like whatever movie Tommy Wiseau thought he was making. A rare chance to see a true disasterpiece on the big screen.

Things take a decidedly more upbeat turn on Sunday. At 1 p.m. there's a free showing of "Champions," the newly released heartwarming tearjerker that stars Woody Harrelson as a disgraced basketball coach who leads a team of players with intellectual disabilities to rec league glory. Co-staring "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's" Kaitlin Olson, who has been giving one of the funniest performances in television history for the last 15 years. Plus it's a fundraiser for Yellowstone Valley Special Olympics Montana, so a chance to be entertained and help out a great cause at the same time.

Round up the week at 7 p.m. on Thursday (406 day!) with a free showing of a new documentary about your dad's favorite author. "Ivan Doig: Landscapes of a Western Mind" is a portrait of the Montana icon, who wrote "English Creek" and "Work Song" and "This House of Sky" and plenty of other authentic looks at Montana.

Counting Coup at the Pub Station

Counting Coup just got announced as one of the acts playing this summer's Magic City Blues. But if you don't want to wait all the way until August to get your local blues rock fix, head to the Pub Station Taproom at 8 p.m. on Saturday. The whole four piece will be there, along with Lee Calvin, of Calvin and the Coal Cars. Snag a $15 ticket at thepubstation.com.

OperaFest

The annual fundraiser for Rimrock Opera and the NOVA Center for the Performing Arts is back on Saturday at Hilands Golf Club. Evening starts at 6 p.m. with cocktails and appetizers, includes a live auction and dinner, and culminates with a special performance from the cast of NOVA's upcoming opera "Salome." Grab a $103 ticket at novabillings.org.

Billings Symphony Bash

Support the Billings Symphony's outreach programs (and have a good time) at the 80s themed Billings Symphony Bash at the Northern Hotel from 6-11 p.m. on Saturday. There are three ticket options at billingssymphony.org. $25 if you just want to support without going to the show, $50 gets you into a concert from Repeat Offenders, and $175 includes the music and dinner, too.

Honorable mentions

Electronic duo BoomBox are at the Pub Station Ballroom at 8 p.m. on Friday. Tickets are $20 at thepubstation.com.

It's a night of high school prodigies at Craft Local at 6 p.m. on Friday, with The Hardin Cover Band, DAT! Senior Soul, The Bronc Project and Ruggy Bear. $10 cover, students and seniors $5.

At the Alberta Bair at 8 p.m. on Saturday, the Alberta Bair Stage is welcoming 10 comics for the "Ultimate Comedy Roast Battle Championship (of the World)," in which the participants will insult each other until one emerges victorious. Tickets are $38-$48 at albertabairtheater.org.

Nathan, Farthouse Beats and Jonathan Jacky are at Kirks at 7 p.m. on Saturday. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

"My 90s Playlist," the nostalgia show to end all nostalgia shows, is bringing Vanilla Ice, Juvenile, Heart Throb Montell, 90’s Boy Bands Color Me Badd, ALL 4 One and more to the Metra at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets start at $41 at metrapark.com.

At 7 p.m. on Saturday, the Montana Ave Jazz Exchange and the Scott Jeppesen Electric Band will be at Craft Local. $10.

Spend Sunday night with jazz artist Joshua Redman at the Alberta Bair at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 - $45 at albertabairtheater.org.

Randy Moore is playing Craft Local at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. No cover.

In a confusing situation, MarchForth are playing the Pub Station on April 6. Get a $25 ticket at thepubstation.com.

Jam packed Thursday lineup at the Thirsty Street Garage, with sets from Gorgatron, Maul, NIAT and Varamus. Music starts at 7 p.m. $10 cover.