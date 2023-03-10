The spring thaw isn't just limited to the weather. Here's an unexpectedly packed week of things to do in Billings this week, with highlights for music and movies.

'The Taming of the Shrew' at NOVA

If you've ever seen a production of "Kiss Me, Kate," or "McLintock!" or "10 Things I Hate About You," then you're already familiar with the framework of William Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew." But at NOVA this weekend and next, you can see the inimitable original. The Bard's great battle of the sexes is directed by Richard Leeds, and can be seen March 10, 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees are at 1 p.m. Tickets are $11.25 for students, $17.25 for senior/military and $22.25 for everybody else at novabillings.org.

Billings Symphony: 'South Pacific in Concert'

This year marks the 80th anniversary of Rodgers and Hammerstein's first musical, so in that spirit, head to Faith Chapel, 517 Shiloh Rd., Billings, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 10 to see one of their best. This concert production of "South Pacific" features music from the Billings Symphony, and the cast is full of local and national talent. Tina Scariano stars as Nellie Forbush, an American nurse during WWII who falls in love with French ex-pat Emile de Becque, played by Broadway veteran Jordan Bennett. Tickets are $15-$66 at billingssymphony.org.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit at Alberta Bair

In what legitimately might be the biggest night at the Alberta Bair in years, Grammy winner and songwriter extraordinaire Jason Isbell — and his red hot backing band The 400 Unit, named after the mental institution in Isbell's hometown of Florence, Alabama — is at the theater at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11. Isbell last played in Billings as a surprise drop-in at his wife Amanda Shires' show at the Pub Station in March 2020 (what a time). See why every writer you know is obsessed with him. Still some solid tickets available for $95.50 - $175.50 at albertabairtheater.org.

To pregame, listen to Isbell's excellent new single, the first off his upcoming album "Weathervanes," which releases on June 9.

Everything Everywhere all at the Oscars at the Babcock

You've got one last chance to see the prohibitive favorite for Best Picture (and most everything else) on the big screen. "Everything Everywhere All At Once" is at the Babcock at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 10. Tickets are $6-$8 at arthousebillings.com/eeaao.

And then everything comes together for the Oscars at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 12. Hollywood's biggest night is also the Babcock's biggest night, as Art House is again putting on their annual Oscars party at the theater. Tickets are only available for members. Celebrity, Director and Producer levels get in free, and Basic, Artisan, Premium and Family members have a chance to purchase tickets for $50, either in person or at arthousebillings.com/oscars.

Tina Scariano in Concert

Tina Scariano, a Billings native who is now based out of New York City, is performing at the Snook Art Gallery, 2420 2nd Ave. N., at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 11. The show is a benefit concert for the Yellowstone Repertory Theatre, thematically fitting, since Scariano was a frequent presence on the Billings theater circuit. She'll be accompanied by Carolyn Peters. Tickets for the show are $25 and can be purchased at yellowstonerep.org.

Honorable mentions

Kirks' Grocery's pay-what-you-can Kitchen Party is back on Friday, March 10 from 6-8 p.m. Food by Ashley Woodward of Rose Hollow Catering, and beats from DJ Dixon Moonstomper.

Check out The Brickhouse Band at the Thirsty Street Garage at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 10. $10 at the door.

On the Craft Local stage at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 10, is Lampman Hotel and Hannah Jo Lally. $5 cover.

Family Tradition are playing the Heights VFW on Friday, March 10 from 7-11 p.m. and Sunday, March 12 from 2-6 p.m.

Check out work by 24 Rocky students and Red Lodge Clay Center resident Teresa Larrabee, all on display as part of the Ryniker-Morrison Gallery's "Student Art Exhibition." It's on view until March 31, but there's a reception from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, March 10.

Rapper Token is bringing the Never Too Different Tour to the Pub Station Taproom at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 10. Tickets are $30 at thepubstation.com.

Ground Into Dust and In Rapture are playing the Thirsty Street Garage at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 11. $12 at the door, or $10 in advance at thirstystreet.com/tickets.

A group of local Montana songwriters, Kirks' is in for a night of nautical noise from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, March 11. First up is Do Fish Make Noise (which is also just a good question), then a sure to be stomping set from Scuba Steve and the Shark. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Hear some heavy metal from Soulfly at the Pub Station Ballroom at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 13. $25 tickets can be purchased at thepubstation.com.

At the Alberta Bair at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, see an innovative combination of dance from the James Sewell Ballet and chamber music from the Ahn Trio. Tickets are at $40-$50 albertabairtheater.org.