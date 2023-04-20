Get ready to laugh this week, with another packed list of things to do in Billings.

Arc: 'Resilience' dance concert at the Babcock

Arc: A Montana Dance Collective are presenting a live dance concert called "Resilience" at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Arc is a group of local movers and shakers (literally) who produce high level, accessible modern dance. Tickets are $25 at arthousebillings.com/arc.

Billings Symphony: 'Celestial Grandeur' at the Alberta Bair

Get extraterrestrial with the Billings Symphony at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Alberta Bair. The symphony is presenting "Celestial Grandeur," a collection of three pieces by Russell Peck, Gustav Holst and some guy named Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Performance includes three guest percussionists and the Billings Symphony Youth Orchestra. Tickets are $15 - $66 at billingssymphony.org.

Matt Braunger at the Pub Station

Stand-up comic Matt Braunger, who is known for being a cast member on the ill-fated last season of MADtv, playing the incredibly named Aloysius Samberly on "Marvel's Agent Carter" and just for being one of the funniest people on the planet, is performing at the Pub Station Ballroom at 8 p.m. on Thursday. Tickets are $17 at thepubstation.com.

Fortune Feimster at the Alberta Bair

Rounding out what has to be one of the funniest days in Billings history, Fortune Feimster, a stand-up who burst to fame as a panelist on "Chelsea Lately" and is soon starring opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger on Netflix's "FUBAR," is at the Alberta Bair at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Those tickets will run you $35.50 to $101 at albertabairtheater.org.

Imani Winds at the Billings Depot

If comedy isn't your thing, you've still got options on Thursday. The twice Grammy-nominated wind quintet Imani Winds are at the Billings Depot at 7 p.m. Their performance, part of the Billings Symphony's Sukin Series, is called "A Woman's Perspective," and it includes work by female composers Valerie Coleman, Nathalie Joachim, Ruth Crawford Seeger, Tania León and Reena Esmail. Tickets are $20 - $40 at billingssymphony.org.

Honorable mentions

The Sue Hart Memorial Lecture Series wraps up on Monday with a reading from author and professor David Alexrod, along with poet Christopher Howell. They'll present in the MSUB Liberal Arts Building room 205 at 6:30 p.m.

On Thursday, head to the Yellowstone Art Museum at 5 p.m. for a talk from Apsáalooke artist Dr. Shane Doyle, the first program for their new Barbara Van Cleve exhibition.