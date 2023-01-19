The Jake Five: The knights who say 'meh'

Between "Monty Python" and "Fiddler on the Roof," this is a huge week for funny dads. But even if you're not, still plenty to enjoy. Here's a roundup of everything to do in Billings right now.

Isaiah's 21st Birthday Party at Kirks' Grocery

Isaiah Demontiney, who is one half of Scuba Steve and the Sharks and one third of Miss Massive Snowflake, is turning 21, and Kirks' Grocery is throwing him a birthday party that the whole town is invited to. Head to Kirks' on Friday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. for music from Scuba Steve and the Sharks, NIAT and Poverty Porn. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

The Bronc Project, Dat! Senior Soul and Harby and the Howlers at Craft Local

Go back to school at Craft Local on Friday, Jan. 20 for music from two bands fillled with some of Billings' most talented students. The Bronc Project play at 7 p.m., followed by Dat! Senior Soul at 8 p.m. The night is rounded out at 9 p.m. by Harby and the Howlers, a Billings band comprised of Lloyd Marsh, Robin Martinez, Dennis NettickSimmons and Harby Howell.

Chinese New Year at Wild Ginger

Ring in the Year of the Rabbit and celebrate Chinese New Year at Wild Ginger Japanese Steakhouse (2713 Montana Ave.) on Friday, Jan. 20 and Saturday, Jan. 21. John Roberts y Pan Blanco will provide tunes starting each night at 7 p.m., and Wild Ginger has a list of special wines to pair with food and good luck for the next year.

'Monty Python and the Holy Grail' at the Babcock

Do you have an uncle who thinks he's funny? Then you've already had every scene of "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" recited at you throughout your whole life. If not, head to the Babcock for two screenings of the film at 3:30 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. The movie, a satirical adaptation of Arthurian legend, is a holy text for men of a certain age, stupid enough to be funny, but sophisticated enough (i.e. British accents) to be high-brow. It is, simply, the most British piece of culture ever made. Get tickets and more information at arthousebillings.com/monty.

For those longing for true art, look no future than "Look Who's Talking," screening at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The 1989 comedy is about a talking baby with the voice of Bruce Willis who tries to hook his mother — the late, great Kirstie Alley — with a taxi driver — the somehow still alive, great John Travolta. Both those actors have super normal religious beliefs, no reason to look into them.

At Art House, "The Whale's" run to Oscar glory continues, and the Vicky Krieps vehicle "Corsage" premiers on Friday, Jan. 20. Check out all showings at arthousebillings.com.

Magos Herrera and Brooklyn Rider: 'Dreamers' at Alberta Bair Theatre

"Dreamers" is all about the meeting of personal and political. The project, released as an album in 2018, is a compilation between Mexican singer Magos Herrera and New York-based string quartet Brooklyn Riders. They'll be in Billings at the Alberta Bair at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. Tickets are $40 and $50 ($30 for students) and available at albertabairtheater.org.

Honorable Mentions

Head to the Yellowstone Cellars and Winery at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 for an intimate acoustic set from Toby Falcon, Troy Falcon and Brenden Fritzler of Counting Coup. No cover, all ages.

Venture out and explore on a New Moon Night Hike with the Montana Audubon Center at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. Meet at the Center (7026 S. Billings Blvd.) and bring a flashlight and good shoes. $10 per person, and $5 for members.

Billings' own Gray Joy play the Pub Station Taproom on at 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. Grab a $12 ticket at thepubstation.com.

Vocalist Elena Hayden is at R Club Lounge (1223 Mullowney Ln.) on Friday, Jan. 20 from 8-11 p.m., singing songs that span the decades. She's joined by Mike Leslie on bass, Erik Olson on Piano and Alex Nauman on guitar.

Cimarron Band are back at it this weekend, playing the High Horse Saloon on Friday, Jan. 20 and Saturday, Jan. 21, 9 p.m. to close each night.

Enjoy a night of snyths at Kirks' Grocery on at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 with music from Brontops and Farthouse Beats. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Highlands Golf Club Kirk Frickel is taking over the Thirsty Street Garage on Saturday, Jan. 21 for a pop-up dinner from 5-8 p.m. There will be live music, beer (of course) and wine paired with seasonal foods. Tickets are $80 at thirstystreet.com/tickets, and include 4 beer tickets.

Side Door is having a CD release party at Craft Local at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Family Tradition play the Heights VFW on Friday, Jan. 20 from 7-11 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 22 from 2-6 p.m.

ABT is bringing "Fiddler on the Roof" to town at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, but you might have to watch from the actual roof, since its sold out. But check albertabairtheater.org for the waiting list and maybe you'll get lucky as a rich man.