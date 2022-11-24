The Jake Five: The Nutcracker? Sweet!

Get your halls decked as Billings leaps headlong into the holiday season this week. Here's a rundown of some of the fun.

Record Store Day Black Friday at Cameron Records

Black Friday can feel a little icky, what with it's rampant commercialization that forces workers to leave their families to go help you save $50 on TVs and all. The best fix for that is to stay local for the busiest shopping day of the year and head to Cameron Records on Friday, Nov. 25. And since it's Record Store Day, they'll have plenty of exclusive releases, like Willie Nelson's never-before-released "Live at Budokan," the late great Olivia Newton John's seminal "Physical" on a picture disk, and, the one I'm looking for, the 35th anniversary pressing of Townes Van Zandt's "At My Window." Full list is at recordstoreday.com. Cameron's doors open at 8 a.m., they'll be celebrating all day, and local favorites Willy G and the Smack hit the stage at 7 p.m.

'The Nutcracker Ballet' at the Alberta Bair

Turkey gets old by Saturday anyway, so why not ditch Thanksgiving and jump headlong into the holiday season with one of Billings' biggest seasonal traditions as "The Nutcracker Ballet" returns to the Alberta Bair. The show brings together talent from across the town and the country, with music by the Billings Symphony and dancing from over 100 performers from both the San Diego Ballet and local talent from the School of Classical Ballet. Showtimes are Saturday, Nov. 26 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. And tickets, which range from $15-$66, are at albertabairtheater.org.

Parker Brown and Erik Olson at Art House

Two of Billings' best musicians are teaming up at what is sneakily Billings' best music venues as Parker Brown and Erik Olson take over the Art House Cinema and Pub on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. They'll be playing songs of Brown's two most recent releases "Mix Tape" and "If I Could Make Time Stand Still." Should be a reminder of all the great art in Billings to be thankful for. Tickets are $25 at arthousebillings.com/parkererik.

Mackenzie Melemed: 'Rachmaninoff at Carnegie' at The Billings Depot

Eighty years ago on November 5, 1942, Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff performed his final solo concert at Carnegie Hall. In honor of that anniversary, the Billings Symphony is bringing in pianist Mackenzie Melemed to play selections from Rachmaninoff's last show at the famed venue. The show, which also includes Billings Symphony musicians, is at the Billings Depot on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 for students and $40 for everyone else at billingssymphony.org. If you need directions, just remember: How do you get to the Billings Depot? Practice.

MSU Billings Concert Week

It's a big week for MSUB's music department. Starting on Tuesday, Nov. 29 the MSUB University Chorus, Chamber Singers and Jackets Only, the school's a capella group present their fall concert "Celebrations and Lullabies" at 7 p.m. in Cisel Hall. Tickets are $5, and free with an MSUB ID. There's a commercial themed concert on Wednesday, Nov. 30 featuring Neo Soul Band, Wombo Combo and Constant Chromaticism. That'll be at the same Cisel Hall at 7 p.m., and tickets are $5 and free with a school ID. Things wrap up (for now) wtih the Chamber Ensembles concert at Cisel Hall at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1. It'll feature the Double Brass Quintet, the Woodwind Ensemble and the Percussion Ensemble, and tickets are again $5 and free with an MSUB ID.

Honorable Mentions

The annual Billings Holiday Parade officially ushers in the Christmas season on Friday, Nov. 25 at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Billings. You can get more info at downtownbillings.com.

It's a great weekend to head to Kirks' Grocery. Nicholas Rogers' ParNicularly ReNiculous variety show is on Friday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m., and tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. And then Lord Video will share a horror movie on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 9 p.m., also $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Escape the Black Friday hordes and get to the Pub Station on Friday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. for music from John Roberts y Pan Blanco. Tickets are $15 at thepubstation.com.

Missoula funk quartet Transcendental Express are at the Thirsty Street Garage on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. No cover.

Repeat Offenders, Billings' finest cover band, are coming to the Pub Station on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. as part of the third annual ButterBall Party. Tickets are $10 at thepubstation.com.

Show off your knowledge at the "Christmas Music Quiz" at NOVA on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. It's $10 per person to experience the game show.