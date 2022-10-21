The Jake Five: The Rocky Horrror Lutefisk Show

It is, truly, one of the most wonderful times of the whole year. Celebrate by getting out and scaring yourself silly by catching a movie, eating some lye-cured delicacies or convincing yourself you like the Grateful Dead. Here’s what’s happening in Billings this week.

Public Library Fine Art Collection special viewing

Jump at this rare opportunity to take a look at some of the art the library has in their collection with this event in the community room from 6-7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. Pieces on display will include Charles Russell’s “Lone Warrior” watercolor, some Joseph Sharp oil paintings and the map of the Yellowstone and Missour River country Yellowstone Kelly drew in the 1870s. Event will begin with Library Archivist Joe Lanning talking about the collection’s history and significance.

‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ at the Babcock

It’s not really possible to describe “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” using our little human words, but here goes. Released in 1975, Richard O’Brien and Jim Sharman’s masterwork follows an innocent young couple who wind up breaking down near a mysterious castle owned by “sweet transvestite from transexual Transylvania” named Dr. Frank-N-Furter, who is playing with delicious glee by Tim Curry. Still with me? It doesn’t really matter. “Rocky Horror” is as much of a cultural experience as it is a cinematic one. Head to the Babcock on Saturday, October 22 at 9 p.m. to see that play out in person. It’s one of the all time great movie theater experiences. Patrons should be decked out in costume, singing and acting along with the movie. It’s communal cinema, where the audience is as much a part of the show as anything happening on screen. Grab a $10 ticket at arthousebillings.com/rhps and then hang on for dear life.

Additional reasons to head to Billings’ best second-run theater this week include the Montana-set “Legends of the Fall“ on Friday, Oct, 21, the Stephen King and George A. Romero joint “Creepshow“ on Wednesday, Oct. 26, and a special showing of the “Tribal Waters“ documentary presented by the Greater Yellowstone Coalition on Thursday, Oct. 27. Tickets and more info are at arthousebillings.com.

Lutefisk and Meatball Dinner at Peace Lutheran ChurchLutefisk—a dried and lye-cured fish dish popular in Scandinavian counties—is so, uh, unique, that you should never have to suffer through it alone. And you won’t have to at Peace Lutheran Church (1301 Ave. D), who are serving the gelatinous treat on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 4 p.m. The upside is that they’re pairing the lutefisk with Scandinavian-style meatballs, which are genuinely one of the greatest foods on earth. They probably won’t be quite as good as the ones my Nana used to make, but that’s a high bar. $20 at the door gets you access to all this bounty, and it’s limited to the first 100 guests.

Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt at the Alberta Bair

Two of the great troubadours of their times united for this show at the Alberta Bair on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. They’re playing solo acoustic, so expect a lot of the stories Lovett and Hiatt are used to telling via their immaculatly written songs. And if it’s quiet enough, maybe you can ask Lovett what it was like being married to Julia Roberts. Tickets are $50-$80 at albertabairtheater.org.

Terrapin Flyer at the Thirsty Street Garage

Get yourself over to the Garage on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. for Terrapin Flyer, one of the best Grateful Dead tribute bands that doesn’t currently contain a former member of the Grateful Dead. These guys are bonafides. They’ve shared a stage with Dead keyboardist Vince Welnick and Melvin Seals from the Jerry Garcia Band. Just last year, Terrapin Flyer member Josh Olken played Jerry’s “Alligator” guitar, which is sort of like Excalibur for jam bands. Tickets are $15 at the door, but you can save $5 and get one for $10 at thirstystreet.com/tickets.

Honorable mentions

On Friday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m., Kirks’ Grocery is hosting Helix.X, a noise project by Billings icon Jon Lodge and others, along with words and sounds from Lea Fallow. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

AlternaCirque’s “Fractured Fairy Tales” returns for another weekend at NOVA, with shows on Oct. 21 and 22 at 7 p.m. each night. Grab $25 tickets at eventbrite or at the door.

Crow Country is at the Heights VFW on Friday, Oct. 21 from 7-11 p.m.

It’s a packed week for the Pub Station, with Chase Matthew on Saturday, Oct. 22, Paul Cauthen on Sunday, Oct. 23 and indie hip-hop legend Lyrics Born on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Get tickets and more info at thepubstation.com.

Penelope Kaye is having a kid-friendly author event at This House of Books from 11 a.m.—2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Goldenrod and the Livingston-based psychedelic blues band Bubba Fett are at Kirks’ on Saturday, Oct. 22. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Bone Dry Comedy is bringing funny man Gabriel Ruledge to Billings for a show at the Last Chance Pub and Cider Mill on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 at bonedrycomedy.com, and go up to $25 at the door.

Catch story time with Billings artist Keeara Rhoades at the Yellowstone Art Museum on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. Free, family friendly event that will include photo opportunities with the massive, AI-generated works in Rhoades’ exhibition “The Shape of a Corner.”