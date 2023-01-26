The Jake Five: The second best double feature of all time

Oscar nominations were announced earlier this week, so it's fitting that we're in for an all-time movie weekend in Billings. Here's your rundown of that, and everything else exciting going on in town.

Miss Given's Neo-Burlesque Show and Dance Party at Kirks' Grocery

The excellently named Miss Given and friends are bringing a night of neo-burlesque to Kirks' Grocery on Friday, Jan. 27 from 7-9. Neo-burlesque is a modern spin on a classic art form, a combination of sexuality and humor. A dance party follows the fun. Tickets are $12 at the door and $10 in advance.

One hell of a weekend at the Babcock

Billings' greatest movie theater continues this weekend, with three movies that are true appointment viewings. Start things out with "RRR" at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. The three hour epic about Indian revolutionaries fighting the British Raj in the 1920s. It's already the third highest-grossing film ever made, and is nominated for Best Original Song at this year's Oscars. But it was released internationally on Netflix, a poor place to watch a very long and very loud extravaganza of a film. Thankfully, the Babcock came to the rescue and is putting it on a big screen for one night only.

Back in November, I posited that the theater showing "Where the Wild Things Are" / "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" back to back was the greatest double feature of all time. But the two they're screening on Saturday, Jan. 28 give that title a run for its money. At 5:30 p.m., catch a free showing of Ralph Bakshi's wildly ambitious and wildly strange 1978 adaptation of "The Lord of the Rings," a combination of animation and heavily rotoscoped live action.

After that, at 9 p.m., see "Suspiria." Dario Argento's giallo masterpiece is a blood-soaked hallucinogenic ride through a German dance academy that's moonlighting as a home for a witch coven. Who could stay away?

The Nameless at the Pub Station

Calling all maggots. There's a trio of tribute bands playing the Pub Station Ballroom at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. Start things off with Steal This Show!, a tribute to System of a Down. Then hear Tool songs from Ogt 92'. And then The Nameless, a Slipknot tribute band, will have the whole crowd moshing. Tickets are $15 at etix.com.

Calvin and the Coal Cars at Craft Local

One of Montana's hottest country rockers Calvin and the Coal Cars make their Craft Local debut on Saturday, Jan. 28. Quenby Iandiorio (of the West of Wayland Band) opens the night at 7 p.m., with the headliners going on at 9 p.m. The event is family friendly, and tickets are $15 at the door and $10 in advance at eventbrite.

Big Band Bash at Craft Local

Celebrate some of Billings' most talented young musicians and support a good cause at the Big Band Bash from 6-8 p.m. on Feb. 2 at Craft Local. Presented by Arts Without Boundaries, a Billings-based organization that encourages and supports arts education in schools, the night will feature music from the Senior, West and Skyview bands, as well as a raffle from Eckroth Music and a chance to donate to AWB's programs. $5 cash cover at the door.

Honorable mentions

ARTXDAMAGE is bringing "Emo Night II" to the Pub Station at 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. For $7 at thepubstation.com you get a night of emo music, a photo booth and a request hour.

J5 and the Montes (Jessica Fiveland, Erik Olson, Evan O'Kelly, Alex Nauman, Parker Brown, Bill Honaker, John Roberts, and Sam Woodis) play the Thirsty Street Garage at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. Get a $10 ticket at thirstystreet.com/tickets.

Craft Local's weekend gets started on Friday, Jan. 27 with Tanner Laws at 7 p.m. and Sugarleaf Trio at 9 p.m. $5 cover.

Crow Country are at the Heights VFW from 7-11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 and from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29.

There's live music at Wild Ginger from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. Catch Elena Hayden with Mike Leslie, Mark McGiboney, Raphael Lopez and Thomas Burke.

MT Ave Jazz Exchange are at the Cellars at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Jan. 28. No cover.

Head out to the Thirsty Street Garage at 7 p.m. on Jan. 28 for roots rock, country and reggae from Quiet Coyote. Say the name out loud, it's fun! Free show.

Cary Morin Duo and Sean Devine are teaming up at Craft Local from 6-9 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, $15 at the door, $10 in advance at eventbrite.

Jess Allestad is putting together some friends for a Songwriters in the Round show at Thirsty Street at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. No ticket required.