The Jake Five: The Whales

New year, same packed slate of events in and around Billings. Here's a roundup.

'Friday the 13th Part III' and 'Free Willy' at the Babcock and 'The Whale' at Art House

The third "Friday the 13th," which is showing at the Babcock on Friday, Jan. 13 at 8 p.m., is notable for a few reasons. It's the first in the series where Jason Voorhees actually wears his iconic hockey mask (in "Part II" he wears a pillow case over his head, and in "Part I" he is a dead child). And it was a bad money-grab made in the 1980s, which means one thing: Unnecessary 3D. The folks at the Babcock are honoring that by offering "Part III" in it's original, tacky glory, with 3D glasses (the old school, blue and red kind) offered on Friday's showing. For anyone too scared at the idea of Jason brandishing his fake looking machete at you from the screen, "Part II" will show in standard 2D on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. Get tickets and more info at arthousebillings.com/fri13.

The Babcock is also showing "Free Willy," a heartwarming classic about a latchkey child who is abandoned by his parents and raised by a bloodthirsty, unpredictable three-ton marine mammal. The whale will be unleashed on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 3 p.m. Grab tickets at arthousebillings.com/freewilly.

Down the street at Art House Cinema and Pub, a very different type of whale is coming to town. Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale" premiers in Billings with three showings on Friday, Jan. 13 at 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The film, an adaptation of Samuel D. Hunter's 2012 play (Sacrifice Cliff Theatre put on a local production at NOVA in 2017), stars Brendan Fraser as an professor trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter. Fraser is a favorite for Best Actor at this year's Oscars. Get a list of all showings and more information at arthousebillings.com/whale.

Billings Symphony Family Concert: 'M is for Music' at the Alberta Bair

The Billings Symphony is already a Magic City institution, but on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 12 p.m., they're reaching out the next generation. That day, at the Alberta Bair Theater, the Symphony presents "M is for Music," a presentation geared towards K-6 kids and their families. Andrew Crust is the guest conductor and Amy Schendel, fresh off a roof-raising performance as one of the soloists in the Symphony's performance of Handel's "Messiah," serves as narrator. And it's a free show, no reason to not bring out the whole family.

'Itty Bitty Festival' at NOVA

Some of Billings' most talented (and smallest) artisans take the stage for the NOVA Center for the Performing Arts' production of "Itty Bitty Festival," premiering on Friday, Jan. 13 and continuing this weekend and next. Directed by Janie Sutton, DeLaney Hardy Ray and Dulais Rhys, the show is a romp through childhood, starring a cast of kids under the age of 9. "Itty Bitty Festival" runs the 13, 14, 15, 20, 21 and 22. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees start at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for seniors, military and students, and they're available at novabillings.org.

'90s Rock Party at Craft Local

Already sick of 2023? Throw on your boldest colored flannel shirt and head to Craft Local to turn back the clock on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 9 p.m. Red Lodge's Fracture will bring the Clinton-era tunes, allowing everyone to close their eyes and imagine a time when there was no inflation, or mass government corruption, or endless shadowy forever wars, or far-right paramilitaries preparing for the coming apocalypse. I hope they play Weezer!

Erik Olson Quartet at Walkers

Billings musician Erik Olson is bringing his piano and his head full of songs to Walkers Grill on Sunday, Jan. 15 from 7-10 p.m. And he's bringing the whole Erik Olson quartet with him, starring Parker Brown on bass, Alex Nauman on guitar, Bill Honaker on drums, and Olson himself tickling the ivories and hammering through a set of jazz music with off the wall instrumentality and soulful conviction. No cover.

Honorable mentions

Kirks' Grocery's pay-what-you-can Kitchen Party is back on Friday, Jan. 13 from 6-9 p.m. Food by Ashley Woodward of Rose Hollow Catering, and beats from DJ Dixon Moonstomper.

Song Dog Serenade bring bluegrass to Craft Local on Friday, Jan. 13 from 7-9 p.m.

The 'Global Asias' exhibition at the Yellowstone Art Musuem comes to an end with a closing reception on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., free with museum admission. It will include a docent-led tourm a Thai vegetable curry and, at 11 a.m., a conversation with Aura Sunada Newlin, who is the Executive Director of the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation, and a descendant of Japanese Americans incarcerated at the Heart Mountain interment camp during WWII.

Enjoy acoustic folk from 1412 (Jacob Drake and Kody Landon) at Craft Local on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 6-08 p.m.