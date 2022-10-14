The Jake Five: Vampires, re-openings and fantasy television

And we’re back with more Billings area events. Here’s some of the best.

‘Fractured Fairy Tales’ at NOVA

It’s hard to describe exactly what Billings AlternaCirque does. They’re a variety act, with dancing and skits and corny jokes. Except they do it all flying. AlternaCirque’s artists double as aerial acrobats. You really need to see it to believe it. Which is good, because their new show “Fractured Fairy Tales” is at NOVA this weekend and next, with shows on Oct. 14, 15, 21 and 22, at 7 p.m. at NOVA each day. Tickets are $25 at eventbrite or at the door. For more information on the troupe, check out facebook.com/billingsalternacirque. Show is rated 18+ for adult content and themes.

‘Nosferatu’ at the Babcock Theatre“Nosferatu” invented a new way to be scared. Before Jordan Peele, before John Carpenter, before Tobe Hooper, German expressionist director F. W. Murnau turned German actor Max Schreck into a demon. Distorting the familiar bones of Bram Stoker’s “Dracula,” “Nosferatu” is somewhere between a fairytale and a nightmare, a portrait of a new movie genre being created in real time. Don’t miss a rare chance to see it on a big screen at the Babcock on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 4 p.m and 7 p.m. Tickets are $6-$8 and available at arthousebillings.com/nosferatu.

Kirks’ Anniversary Party and Re-openingKirks’ Grocery has been on hiatus for the last month or so, but not only will they be back starting this weekend, there’s a good reason for the absence. Head to Kirks’ on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 5 p.m. for the reopening celebration, which will double as a wedding reception for Kirks’ owners Shane and Mary. There will be food from Rose Hollow Catering, and good times galore. In addition, Kirks’ new exhibition “Artists A-Z,” which features pieces from the gallery’s permanent collections.

Billings Symphony: ‘Fire and Ice’ at Alberta Bair Theater

“House of the Dragon” is the best thing on TV right now, the only show that dares to ask the important question: What if “Game of Thrones” was good again? But “Dragon” is on Sunday nights, so head to the ABT on Saturday, Oct. 15 for a very different song of ice and fire. The Billings Symphony’s “Fire and Ice” features the music of Jean Sibelius and Sergei Rachmaninoff. The Symphony will be joined by noted violist Chee-Yun. It’s probably the first time the Symphony has collaborated with someone who was once on an episode of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (although Richard Lewis would be great). There’s a dress rehearsal at 10:30 a.m. and a performance at 7:30 p.m. Grab tickets, which range from $15-$66, at albertabairtheater.org.

‘But is it Tolkien?’ at Billings Public Library Amazon spent about $1 billion to make “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” and it’s been a rocky, controversial road. Daniel Funderhide, the president of the Council of Westmarch — a Montana based group that appreciates and examines the work of J.R.R. Tolkien — will be at the library’s community room on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 6:30 p.m. Funderhide will discuss the divisive series, the firey fan reaction and how the show relates to Tolkien’s other works. Get more info on the Council at facebook.com/councilofwestmarch.

Honorable Mentions

Keep the frights coming with “Booze Clues” at the Moss Mansion on Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15, both starting at 6 p.m. $45 gets you tastings of four “Clue” themed coctails, a craft beer and chance to solve a mystery in one of Billings’ most historic spots. Get tickets and more information at mossmansion.com.

Not James Taylor, a blues/rolk rock duo with one of the best names in the game, will be at the Thirsty Street Garage on Friday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. $5 at the door.

Jump headlong into fall (and winter) with the Holiday Kickoff at the Garden Ave. Greenhouse (219 Garden Ave.) on Oct. 15 and 16 at 9 a.m. each day. Over 50 local vendors will have seasonal wares, with food trucks available.

The first “Murder on Montana Ave,” a mysterious masquerade presented by GoUnite, will be at Craft Local on Monday, Oct. 17. Additional dates are Oct. 24 and 30. $55 gets you a game character, dinner and two drink tickets, or $50 for non-alcoholic tickets. More information and tickets are at gounitebillings.com/murder-on-montana-ave.

How’s your face? Has it been rocked off lately? If it hasn’t, remedy that by heading to Kirks’ on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. for music from Malicious Algorithm, a Humboldt County, California based four piece who play powerviolence, a particularly fast and brutal form of metal. They’re joined by Billings based grindcore stalwarts N.I.A.T. (Night In At Tienanmens). Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Bluegrass band Sicard Hollow take the Pub Station Taproom stage on Wednesday, Oct,. 19 at 8 p.m. Grab $12 tickets at thepubstation.com.

The Alberta Bair will host Cirque Mechanics’ “Zephyr—A Whirlwind of Circus” — an acrobatic experience that features a real windmill on stage — on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $17-$42 at albertabairtheater.org.