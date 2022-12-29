The Jake Five: Volunteering for tribute

Start off 2023 by looking back. Two of the best events in Billings this week are tribute acts. Check those out and more with this rundown of one of the busiest weekends of the year.

‘The Fablemans’ at Art House

After a protracted run in limited release, the new Steven Spielberg (ever heard of him?) movie finally comes to Billings this weekend. The semi-autobiographical film, based on a script by Spielberg and “Angels in America” writer Tony Kushner, is a long gestating passion project for the director. “The Fabelmans” is showing at Art House Cinema and Pub starting on Friday, Dec. 30 at 3:45 p.m. and 7 p.m., and then continues into the weekend and next week. Check out full showtimes and pre-purchase tickets at arthousebillings.com.

A New Year’s Evening with the Soul Funk Collective at Craft Local

Tell 2022 to get the funk out with the Soul Funk Collective at Craft Local on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. The group, which grew out of MSUB and stole the show at Magic City Blues this summer, is primed for a big 2023. $10 at the door, kids 12 and under get in free.

El Wencho at Thirsty Street Garage

2023 comes to Thirsty Street with the one-two punch of El Wencho. The two piece, comprised of John McLellan and Josh Keehr of The Clintons, are a sort of country funk hybrid, with a sound that’s difficult to describe when you’re not listening. So head out to Thirsty Street on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 7-10 p.m. to get a chance to hear it for yourself. Tickets are $20 at thirstystreet.com/tickets.

‘Georgia on My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles’ at the Alberta Bair Theater

Leave Montana for a couple hours and head down south at the Alberta Bair Theater this weekend. The show “Georgia on My Mind: Celebrating The Music of Ray Charles” features a killer lineup headlined by Emmy winner Clint Holmes, Grammy nominee Nnenna Freelon, three-time Grammy winner Tom Scott and the vocal group Take 6, who have won 10 Grammys. There are two shows in Billings, one on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. and a matinee on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 3 p.m. Tickets for Saturday, which include a New Year’s Eve party, range from $65-$90, and Sunday is $45-$75. Both nights are available at albertabairtheater.org.

The Waiting at the Pub Station

The Pub Station Ballroom is ringing in the New Year on Saturday, Dec. 31 with The Waiting, a Bozeman based Tom Petty tribute band. Doors are at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m., and the 21+, $15 tickets are at thepubstation.com.

Honorable Mentions

Billings rockers Short Change are at the Thirsty Street Garage on Friday, Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door and $8 in advance at thirstystreet.com/tickets.

Honky-tonk group Band of Drifters make their Craft Local debut on Friday, Dec. 30. Adam Rutt and David Banuelos are up at 7 p.m. and Band of Drifters follow at 9 p.m. $10 cover.

Catch music and storytelling from Nathan, followed by a New Year’s dance party at Kirks’ Grocery on Friday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.

The 7th Avenue Band and the High Horse Saloon are presenting a New Year’s Weekend Party. The band plays at 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, and again at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. No cover.

Yellowstone Cellars and Winery is hosting a New Year’s Eve Party on Saturday, Dec. 31. $6 glass pours all day, and music from Coyote Red from 7:30-8:30 p.m. and Already Gone from 9-12 p.m.

Crow Country play a full weekend at the Heights VFW. They’re therte Friday, Dec. 30 from 7-11 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 31 from 7 p.m.—12 a.m. and Suday, Jan. 1 from 2-6 p.m.

Cimarron Band are playing a New Year’s Eve the Moose Lodge (131 Calhoun Ln.) ON Saturday, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m.—12 p.m. No cover.