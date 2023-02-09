How's this for a week? The Super Bowl is on Sunday, Valentine's Day is Tuesday, and still there's all these Billings area events packed in. Have yourself a lovely time.

Love, loss and laughs at the Babcock

Another jam-packed week is in store for the downtown Billings theater. Starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, catch "Romeo + Juliet." Baz Luhrmann's 1996 adaptation of William Shakespeare's romantic tragedy is a modern update (that's why the title uses a "+" instead of a normal "and") that combines 16th century English with a 20th century setting. Here's a chance to see Leonardo DiCaprio back when he was the age of the women he now dates.

Comedian Jeff Allen is on the stage at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 as a fundraiser for the Tomorrow Come Foundation, which benefits children in and around Ambo, Ethiopia. Tickets for the show are $35-$45 and available at arthousebillings.com/jeffallen.

Things change up pretty dramatically with "Aftershock" at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13 at Art House Cinema and Pub. The documentary, which premiered at Sundance last year and was acquired by Hulu, follows two families of women who died in childbirth, and examines the maternal health crisis in America. The screening is free, but it's sponsored by Rocky Mountain College's Master of Physician Assistant Studies program, and donations are welcome.

And then everything comes full circle with "When Harry Met Sally..." at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14 (no clue why that date was chosen). See the movie that gave generations of sorta chubby, sorta funny guys hope when Billy Crystal inexplicably gets Meg Ryan to fall for him. And hear a room full of people murmur, "You know, that's actually Rob Reiner's mom" during the Katz's Deli scene.

'Rodgers and Hammerstein Tribute' at NOVA

Climb every mountain to get to NOVA this weekend and next for their "Rodgers and Hammerstein Tribute." Celebrating the 80th anniversary of composer Richard Rodgers and lyricist Oscar Hammerstein II's breakthrough collaboration "Oklahoma!," a cast of local talents will perform songs from that, as well as other Rodgers and Hammerstein musicals like "South Pacific," The Sound of Music," "The King and I," "Cinderella" and more. Performances are Feb. 10, 11, 12 and 17, 18, 19. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Tickets are $22.25 at novabillings.org.

Billings Symphony: 'The Spirit Awakens'

The Billings Symphony is back for their first big event of 2023 with "The Spirit Awakens" at the Alberta Bair Theater at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. Featuring pianist Wei Luo, the show will include performances of George Walker's "Lyric for Strings," "Piano Concerto No. 3" by Serge Prokofiev and Camille Saint-Saëns' "Symphony No. 3, 'Organ.'" But if you're busy on Saturday night, have no fear, because there are two other chances to imbibe this weekend, with a dress rehearsal at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. And Luo will perform a special, free one-hour recital at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 at Cisel Hall on the MSUB campus. Admission for the dress rehearsal is $15, and tickets for Saturday night range from $44-$74, both at albertabairtheater.org.

Big Brothers Big Sisters presents 'Diamonds are Forever: A Night in Old Hollywood' at DoubleTree Billings

It's time for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Yellowstone County's annual fundraiser gala. This year, it's "Diamonds are Forever: A Night in Old Hollywood" at DoubleTree Billings (27 N. 27th St.) at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. Tickets range from massive 16-people tables for $5,000 to individual tickets for $125, and they're available for purchase at bbbsyc.org/gala.

'For the Love of the Arts' at NOVA

This Valentine's Day, snuggle up with your big love, the arts. The NOVA Center for the Performing Arts host their annual celebration, "For the Love of the Arts" at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Classic rock trio Mojo will provide tunes, and guests can enjoy a photo booth as well as snacks and wine (to liven up the photo booth). The night's pinnacle is a silent auction for gift cards and a bottle of wine that just happens to come with a night for two at the Northern Hotel. Tickets are $30, or $50 for a couple at novabillings.org/events, and "For the Love of the Arts" is a fundraiser for NOVA's Youth Conservatory.

Honorable mentions

Kirks' Grocery's pay-what-you-can Kitchen Party is back on Friday, Feb. 10 from 6-9 p.m. Food by Ashley Woodward of Rose Hollow Catering, and beats from DJ Dixon Moonstomper.

Little Joe and the Cartwrights are at the Heights VFW on Friday, Feb. 10 from 7 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Stranded By Choice, Göners ÜK and The Old Ones (great band names, all) are on the Craft Local stage at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. $5 cover. All ages.

At 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, in the Billings Public Library community room, join Mo Reynolds for "Once Upon a Time... Storytelling with Mo." Reynolds is a storyteller who performs across Montana, and was at the 2022 National Storytelling Festival in Tennessee.

The 7th Avenue Band is at the High Horse Saloon on Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11 for a Valentine's Day weekend celebration. Both nights start at 9 p.m. No cover.

Octopi Drive-By present the delightfully named "You Octopi My Heart" at the Thirsty Street Garage on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 8-10 p.m. No cover.

Some of Montana's finest drag performers will be at the Loft for HeartThrob at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. Get a $10 ticket at Wild Willy's Casino.

Improvisational music group Bad Produce are returning Kirks' to their grocery store roots from 7-9 p.m. on Feb. 11. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Elana Hayden is back at Wild Ginger on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 7-10 p.m., along with a band of Erik Olson, Mike Leslie, and Zach Paris.

Cimarron Band are performing the annual Valentine's Dance at the Moose Lodge on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 7-11 p.m.

Go to albertabairtheater.org to get yourself a ticket to "Legally Blonde: The Musical" at the Alberta Bair at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15. What, like it's hard to get tickets? (The show is almost sold out so it might be quite hard.)