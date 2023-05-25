Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Lil Wayne doesn’t have to prove himself to anyone. He's sold millions of CDs, and he came up right around the time that people stopped buying CDs. He broke Elvis’ record for most songs by a male artist to chart on the Billboard Hot 100. When he debuted, he was like no one else, with a rapid fire delivery and a voice that sounded like a cross between an alien and a bullfrog. But turn on any radio station and you’ll hear a dozen artists that sound exactly like him. Lil Wayne is everywhere, man.

So why take a show in Billings, Montana? This town isn’t just geographically far from Wayne’s hometown of New Orleans, it’s culturally about as distant as you can get in this country. Per the 2020 census, Montana is the seventh whitest state in America. How would a Lil Wayne concert play in front of a crowd full of people who exclusively clap on the one and the three?

Pretty well, as Wayne proved when he performed to a crowded house at the First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Tuesday night. That venue, never known for its acoustics, had never sounded better. The bass was turned up so high it’d rattle your teeth fillings. The performance, a stop on the Welcome To Tha Carter Tour, was a victory lap for an artist who doesn’t really need to take one.

From the moment he walked on stage — to the anthemic first strains of “Mr. Carter” — to his triumphant last moments — Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” blaring through the speakers after a blistering rendition of “A Milli” — Wayne made it clear that he loves being here.

“Here” doesn’t necessarily mean Montana. Wayne never shouted out the state he was performing in. “Here” is on stage, performing for adoring fans. He’s been doing this for 25 years, and he still felt ravenous when he was up there, like he was out to prove something. “Excuse my charisma,” he rapped at one point, but no excuse was needed. The dude has just got it. You look at him and you know you’re in the presence of a superstar.

Wayne, who was constantly high energy, uttered a solemn “thank you” after nearly every song. He shouted out his “Day one Lil Wayne Fans.” That, coupled with repeated prompts for the crowd to “make some noise for yourselves” gave the genuine impression that Wayne was elated to be on stage.

The guy has played thousands of shows, easily. Is this an act he pulls out at every tour stop? Maybe. Although he did recently end a L.A. show mid-performance after complaining that the crowd was lackluster.

There were some worries something similar could happen in Montana. But those fears went unrealized. Wayne came out promptly at 8:55 p.m. and played for an hour and a half, ripping through a setlist jam packed with hits, almost every song sending a jolt of “Oh, I know this one” energy through the arena.

Taken in context, the highly publicized video of Wayne stopping his L.A. show comes off less like a spoiled diva and more like an artist who thrives on the genuine relationship he can create from on stage.

The 3,900 who came out to see Lil Wayne on a Tuesday night in Montana really wanted to be there, and it showed. Wayne called out his “word-for-word Lil Wayne Fans,” in attendance, who rapped along to every hit, from the gleefully profane, almost indie-rock tinged “Lollipop” to a singalong version of “How To Love” to a boiling rendition of “6 Foot 7 Foot,” a song that features some of the best rapping ever done by anybody. There’s really only one writer — let alone musician — who could pull off the line “Real g’s move in silence like lasagna.”

Smoke filled the arena, both from the audience and the performer. You probably could’ve gotten a contact high out by the Dan Mortensen Statue.

One audience member wore Boston Celtics colored Air Jordan 1s. A risky gambit, as the Celtics were in an elimination game in the Eastern Conference Finals that night. But hey, the Celtics have 17 championships. Lil Wayne has only played Billings once. Heck, Tuesday night might have been the first time anyone who has ever been credibly called the greatest rapper alive ever set foot in Billings. It’s hard to imagine Jay-Z strolling down Grand Avenue.

“You have been nothing short of amazing tonight, honest to god,” Wayne said from the stage. And it wasn’t an act. He loves this. He even led a cheer for the security and ushers, as well as “the people you don’t see for putting this together.”

That outpouring of love might come from someplace deeper. Wayne is now 40, which seems shockingly young until you remember that his first record, as part of the New Orleans hip-hop group the Hot Boys, came out when he was only 14.

At his height, nothing could slow Wayne down. A rap-rock album? It’s one of the most influential records of the century, a foundation younger artists have built castles upon. A prison stay? He released “I am Not a Human Being,” one of his best, from behind bars. A Weezer feature? It’s not (that) bad. He once out-rapped Kanye West on a song where West proclaims himself to be a genius. This dude could take a line like “your lovely lady lumps” and make it sound like poetry.

There’s the millions of albums sold and the five Grammy wins, but getting to 40 feels like it might be the greatest milestone of Wayne’s career. He nearly died at age 12 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He’s been plagued with well documented health problems, spending time in various hospitals for seizures and other ailments. Lil Wayne is titanic, but there’s always been the fear that he might not be around for forever. He’s now 15 years older than Biggie or Tupac ever were.

That’s likely the reason he still feels the need to perform, even in places like Billings. There’s a thirst to him, a hunger that all artists feel. Lil Wayne is no good locked away. He has to be out there, performing, inspiring thousands to follow him.

“We’re gonna have a hell of a [expletive] fine time tonight,” Wayne said at the start. As usual, he said it best.