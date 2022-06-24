The Little Bighorn reenactment is history you can feel

The Battle of the Little Bighorn now exists mostly in the written word. It’s perhaps the most analyzed and recorded event in Montana history. The Big Horn County Museum in Hardin has three full bookshelves of books the battle, examined from every possible angle.

There’s documentation out there. Reams of it.

But there’s a limit. Even the most precise, evocative words about the battle are limited to the imagination of the reader. You can read about it all day. But you can’t see it. The full portrait is left incomplete.

Enter the Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment. Put on annually since 1990 by the Real Bird Family, the event attempts to recreate the battle in real time, in order to tell the “Native American version of the Little Bighorn Battle,” as recounted by narrator Henry Real Bird.

The reenactment battlefield is on a portion of the historic battlefield, along the banks of the Little Bighorn River near Deep Coulee and Medicine Tail Coulee, near where some historians theorize Custer’s 7th Cavalry may have tried to ford the Little Bighorn River in order to attack the Native American village.

A $20 ticket, $10 for kids ages 7-13, gets you a heck of a show, as scores of actors, some dressed as members of the 7th Cavalry, others as members of the Sioux, Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes, clash in an open field in front of spectators.

Here, history comes alive. You could feel the tall grass whipping against the horses’ legs, smell the gunpowder, and hear the war whoops. It’s not like being there, but it gives you an idea of what being there might have been like.

The big moments of the battle are all recounted. Major Marcus Reno’s ill-fated skirmish line starts off the fight, and it of course ends with Custer’s fabled “last stand,” as his men are surrounded and annihilated. Real Bird’s narration explains what happened to Custer’s body, including the removal and disposal of his heart.

But the reenactment is concerned with more than just the battle. It tells the story of the Indigenous peoples of Great Plains in general. There’s Lewis and Clark, the mountain men, the encroachment of Christianity, the flight of John Colter, an example of food gathering practices and, maybe most thrillingly, an explanation of the importance of the horse, which is demonstrated when a large band of unsaddled horses are let loose on the battlefield, running around en mass like an equine river.

Custer’s history on the Plains is recounted, his role in the massacre of a band of Cheyenne under Chief Black Kettle in 1868 and his invasion of the Black Hills in 1874 are presented to show how the ripples of those events led to Little Bighorn.

“Some events we never forget,” Real Bird read over the PA system while discussing Custer’s life.

The reenactment shows the battle not as an isolated incident, but as a great culmination of hundreds of years of prior history.

Narrated and presented by Native Americans on Native land, the reenactment recontextualizes a historic event, one usually told through the eyes of the defeated Cavalry troops.

When the flag song of the Crow Nation was played, the reenactors portraying the Cavalry, including Custer, stood in solemn salute.

The grandstands were packed, and the parking area outside had cars with license plates from dozens of states.

Dave and Danaya MacDonald, along with their four kids, were some of the attendees. The MacDonalds are from Vancouver, Canada, and have been traveling in their RV, visiting sites in America. Danaya said her uncle had been told about the reenactment years ago while in a grocery store, and she’d always wanted to see it for herself.

“We don’t have many battlefields in Canada,” she said with a laugh.

As they’ve been traveling, Dave said his kids have been playing the iPhone app version of “The Oregon Trail” video game, and he’d noticed a lack of Native American representation in the modern version of the classic game.

“You can’t erase history, you can’t erase what happened,” he said.

“This is a pretty complicated era of history,” Dave continued, noting that he wants his children to get to experience and learn about it first-hand. Earlier in the trip, they’d been to the Lewis and Clark Museum in St. Louis, and the Ingalls Homestead in De Smet, South Dakota.

This stop at the Little Bighorn Reenactment is another chance to see real, tangible history.

“If kids can see it in real life, it’s not just a history book,” Dave said.

Randy Schoppe, the director of the Big Horn County Museum, agrees.

“It’s all just to give people a glimpse, just a quick glimpse of what life would have been like for the army soldiers, and the tribes that were involved in the battle,” he said. The Museum will have historical reenactors on hand this weekend as part of Little Bighorn Days.

The reenactor path isn’t perfect, and narratives tend to sand down the sharper edges and messy chronology of real history.

“It just gives you a picture in your mind, so that when you sit down and read the books and really study the history, at least you have some frame of reference,” Schoppe said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0