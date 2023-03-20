Magic City Blues will indulge its jammy side at 2023 festival.

The long-running Colorado based jam band the String Cheese Incident headline night one of Billings' annual music festival on Friday, August 4. Southern rock band JJ Grey and Mofro, fresh off a slot at last year's Red Ants Pants festival, top the bill on Saturday, August 5.

Friday's schedule starts with Billings band Counting Coup at 5 p.m., and continues with Brandon Sprague Band, Maggie Rose, Tee Dee Young and GA-20.

Saturday begins at the same time with Dammit Lauren!, another Montana band. They're followed by Reggie King Sears, Gable Price and Friends, True Loves and Anika Chambers and Paul DesLauriers Band.

The festival is again outside at MetraPark, after moving last year from its longtime home of Montana Avenue in downtown Billings. Magic City Blues spent 20 years downtown, but the move increased parking space and concert capacity.

Magic City Blues' two stages — the larger Budweiser Stage and a smaller Second Stage — are set up around the outdoor pond and Chiesa Plaza at MetraPark. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Festival is all ages, and guests are free to bring their own chairs and blankets. The event also features a litany of local food vendors.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. Two day general admission passes are $123 (advanced price) or $145 (once advanced is sold out) at magiccityblues.com/buy-tickets. But the best deal is to get the same pass at one of Billings' 11 Holiday Stations for $97. VIP passes, which include exclusive bars and restrooms, start at $227 advanced and go up to $255. And reserved table seats, which include VIP section access and premium seating, are $270 advanced and $299 regular.