"The Year of the Dog" unites two different types of strays in Montana

Montana is movie star country now. Kit Harington just wrapped production on “Blood For Dust,” a thriller filmed in Billings. Nicolas Cage is starring in “The Old Way,” which was shot in Paradise Valley. And Kevin Costner spends so much time here making “Yellowstone” that he might qualify to run to be Montana’s actual governor.

They all pale in comparison to the true breakout star on the Montana cinema scene. His name is Caleb, and he’s an Alaskan husky. He’s blessed with the baby blue eyes of Paul Newman and the up-for-anything energetic charm of Jimmy Stewart.

Caleb plays Yup’ik, the titular star of “The Year of the Dog,” a Montana set and shot indie that’s currently playing the festival circuit. There’s a showing in Bozeman at the Ellen Theatre on Jan. 4.

That’s fitting, because “The Year of the Dog” wasn’t just shot in the Big Sky state, it’s Montanan through and through. The movie is the brain child of Rob Grabow, who wrote, produced, co-directed and stars in it.

Grabow plays Matt, a down and out alcoholic barely scraping along. In the film’s first scene, he is bailed out of the Livingston drunk tank by his friend and AA sponsor Fred, played by Michael Spears. Matt, tired of the mess he’s made of his life, retreats to Fred’s Paradise Valley ranch to try to reach 30 days of sobriety, so he can visit his dying mother in hospice.

It’s on that Paradise Valley ranch, gorgeously shot by director of photography George Potter, who got his master’s in Science and Natural History Filmmaking at Montana State University, that Yup’ik shows up. In the dog’s first big scene, he’s a wandering canine waif, trying to get into Fred’s barn.

“He’s a stray,” Fred says dismissively.

“So am I, and look how much you like me,” Matt retorts.

Yup’ik stays. And the pair of strays, seemingly destined for each other, bond quickly. They get into the sport of weight pulling, where dogs pull loaded carts across snowy tracks, competing to see which animal can move the heaviest amount the fastest. The sport has its roots in the Klondike Gold Rush and was popularized by Jack London’s “The Call of the Wild.”

Grabow can trace his lineage in Montana back to the 1880s. His great-grandfather William Grabow immigrated to Livingston from Germany. The elder Grabow built the Grabow Hotel, a big, beautiful brick multi-level that still stands at 204 E. Callendar St. on the edge of downtown Livingston.

The Grabow family’s fate wasn’t always as sturdy as the bricks that built their hotel. They lost the building in the Great Depression, and scattered across the West from there. Grabow was raised mostly in Alaska. But in 1998, his mother sold their house and bought the now decrepit Grabow Hotel. The family moved back to Livingston, and Grabow graduated from Park High School, just like his grandfather did in 1918.

“I believe firmly that there are ancestral roots,” Grabow said. “I moved around a lot as a kid. There are places in Alaska that feel like home, and Montana feels like home.”

Grabow has been around the entertainment industry for a while now. In 1999, he was Ethan Hawke’s body double in “Snow Falling on Cedars,” he’s appeared in over 20 commercials, and he had a bit part in “Mickey and the Bear,” a 2019 indie-darling shot in Anaconda.

But “The Year of the Dog” is the biggest thing he’s been a part of, the first time he’s ever been at the helm of a feature film.

“Making a movie is the hardest thing I’ve ever done, by far,” he said. “But I felt like I could give it a shot. This is something that I wanted to do with every fiber of my being. A big passion project.”

Grabow stars in “The Year of the Dog,” and he also wrote and co-directed it (along with Andy McGinn and Michael Peterson, who also edited). He’s written a couple books, but a screenplay was a new experience. So he leaned heavily into real life.

“My mom was a school principal and a teacher and a single mom, and she also worked for a stretch in a woman’s prison as a drug and alcohol counselor,” he said. “Growing up I was exposed to many, many, many people who were recovering addicts.”

The film was so personal, he just had to shoot it in a place that felt like home. During January and February 2021, Grabow and company filmed in Livingston, Paradise Valley, and Bozeman. They shot one scene in the Reddemer Lutheran Church in Livingston, where “A River Runs Through It” was filmed. Grabow’s grandfather helped build the church.

“It’s just really cool to be able to shoot in a town that you grew up in,” Grabow said.

Grabow’s co-star Spears is a member of the Lakota Sioux tribe who got his start in “Dances With Wolves” and has recently appeared in “Reservation Dogs” and both “1989” and “1923.”

“It’s every actors dream to be able to work in your backyard,” he said. “You can go home at night.”

There are logistical upsides to shooting in Montana, too.

“Because I knew people in town, I could have locations at a lower price,” said Grabow, an important thing for a film that shot on a scant $150,000. They shot one scene in the Yellowstone Truck Stop on Hwy 10 in Livingston.

“I used to eat tater tots there at 4 in the morning when I was in high school, and they let us use it for free,” Grabow laughed. “There’s this sense of community where it felt like I was part of something bigger than just making a movie. It was a chance to reconnect with my community, the community that has been part of my family for the past four generations.”

Spears has been in movies directed by Kevin Costner and produced by Steven Spielberg. He’s been on huge film sets. This movie, which still only cost $250,000 after marketing and post-production, is a far cry from that.

“’The Year of the Dog’ was so personal that it didn’t need all that,” he said. “It didn’t matter that we didn’t have a huge budget. It was the process and being right there to watch whatever Rob was going to bring to the table that day and share with us in Paradise Valley.”

One scene nails the authentic, lived-in universe of “The Year of the Dog.” Grabow’s character Matt wears an Atlanta Braves hat early on in the film. Spears as Fred takes issue with his headgear.

“You’re a walking billboard for a stereotype about native people,” he booms. “We’re not braves or redskins. We’re not even Indians. We’re real people.”

It’s a good, thought-provoking scene. Partially because it captures a uniquely small-town, Montana experience where, bereft of any hometown sports team to root far, kids just wind up gravitating towards whichever squad their dad likes, regardless of location.

But it mostly sticks out because of how real it is. That sounds like something you really could see anywhere in Montana. There’s a nuanced authenticity to the script and the performances.

The scene was written organically, mostly by Spears.

“Playing this character had its challenges,” Spears said. “I had to draw from tough places where those emotions live. I was thankful that Rob gave me the opportunity to add some Indigenous perspective to the film, and bring to light some topics of racial stereotypical and the power of imagery.”

“The Year of the Dog” captures those real people that Fred talks about. But the real star is, of course, not a person at all.

The movie is Caleb the dog’s first ever acting performance. He’s a rescue dog, plucked from the pound by Cathy and Gregg Pitmann, who own the Performing Animal Troupe. They found him just seven weeks before the shoot started, so the pup’s transition from shelter to silver screen went fast.

“Caleb came on set, having no training whatsoever, and was absolutely amazing,” Grabow said. “He was so playful.”

Grabow credited Jon Van Dyke, the film’s animal trainer who has a 35-year resume and an IMDB list that reads like a short novel, with helping get Caleb screen ready.

Working with animals is hard. You don’t want to force them to do anything. And they don’t really read scripts. Acting opposite a dog is a partnership, not an obedience lesson. You need to connect and work together, otherwise the scene won’t work.

“They say in acting school to never act with a dog or a kid, because they’ll overshadow you,” Grabow said with a laugh. “They’re so spontaneous. If you have some idea of how you think the scene is supposed to go, it will read fake.”

Still, there was no tension between the stars. Caleb and Grabow bonded over porcine products.

“Caleb and I really got along well,” Grabow said. “It was just an added park that I would feed him bacon whenever there was a certain trick we had to learn.“