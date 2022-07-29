There’s dinosaurs in them there hills: Prehistoric lizards and homesteaders mingle at the Carter County Museum

There’s not much better than a small town museum. You know the ones. They’re usually off the main drag, but not too far, because they need the traffic. Usually they’re free, but sometimes it’s a couple bucks. But you happily fork it over.

Who knows what could be inside? There’s probably some relics from the homesteading days, definitely some guns, almost certainly some arrow and spear points some rancher found while tilling his hay field.

The joy is in the discovery. You never know what’s lurking around the corner. It could be a scale model of the area in 1907 (that one’s in Big Timber) or maybe a taxidermy deer head that’s been made to look like its smiling (that’s in Chinook).

That’s the spirit of this new column, “MontOddities,” an ongoing examination of the weird, wonderful spots in the state, and the institutions that are dedicated to saving this history.

The Carter County Museum is proof that Ekalaka is more than a weird place name.

The little town in the far southeast corner of Montana isn’t the most isolated place in the state, but it sure feels like it. Here, it’s about 70 miles to the nearest Interstate. And that’s just as the crow flies. To actually get there, you’d have to drive back up to Baker (35 miles) and through Plevna across the Powder River and into Miles City (80 miles). If you’re really desperate, maybe cut north at Ismay and you could shave off a little time.

Weird place names are kind of a thing out here. Plevna was named after Pleven, Bulgaria by Bulgarian railway workers laying down the Milwaukee Road. And Ismay is an amalgamation of May and Isabella, the daughters of Albert J. Earling, who was the president of that same railroad. These places represent Europeans encroachment on the west, cutting it up and naming it, sometimes sight unseen.

Ekalaka is different. It’s named for Ijkalaka Russell, an Oglala Sioux woman who was born around 1856 in what is now Wyoming. She married David Russell, a white mountain man, and the pair were the first two permanent settlers in the area that became Carter County.

You can learn about Ijkalaka at the Carter County Museum, which is really the main reason to visit Ekalaka. Its right in the middle of Main Street, impossible to miss, mostly just because there’s not a whole lot else in the town to distract you.

The Carter County Museum is, in a lot of ways, the crown jewel of Montana’s small county museums. For one thing, it was the first, founded in 1936. But it’s also one of the wildest. One of the greatest assets of a small town museum is the unpredictable nature of what might be on display.

And no place is going to beat Carter County. Here, you’ll find early hominid archaeology right next to homesteading history.

And then in the next room? Dinosaurs. Plural. They’ve got four full skeletons on display. And plenty of more bones scattered around.

Start with the T. rex. It’s at eye level, staring right at you when you enter the room. You can stare right into its empty eye sockets, marvel at its intricate foot bones, and check out its short, bobbed tail. The missing appendage is a bit of a historical mystery. Was it taken off in battle? Post-mortem scavenging? A birth defect? No way to know for sure. It’s all part of the mystery that keeps the magic alive.

This specimen is called Wyrex, and it’s named after Don Wyrick, the Fallon County rancher who found it back in 2004.

Actually, all of Carter County’s fossils come from within 50 miles of the museum. The area is a hot spot for bones, and international museums have specimens found in Carter County and surrounding areas.

“There are dinosaurs in these hills” said Sabre Moore, the Carter County Museum’s director.

The museum got its start as a place to display the dinosaurs whose bones are dug out of those hills. They lived here. They died here. Now they’re being remembered here.

“And it’s just so much more special, I think, than seeing them in Los Angeles, for example, where you just get to see a picture of the actual landscape,” Moore said. In Carter County, you can walk out the door and get lost in that landscape within minutes.

Around Ekalaka, there are hills, and they roll for miles. Big sandstone hoodoos pop out of the grass, most of them preserved at nearby Medicine Rocks State Park, an oasis of shade and texture on the plains. It’s dusty out here, the dirt a mixture of bright red clay and sand.

But it wasn’t always. The plesiosaur that hangs above Wyrex is proof of the large oceans that used to cover this place. There’s a display about Ekalakia lamberti, a species of crab that was first found here in 1950. It’s named for the town and for Marshall Lambert, who was one of its discoverers and was the museum’s curator at the time.

It’s not all land and sea. There was air in the Cretaceous Carter County, as well, and it was guarded by quetzalcoatlus, a long-necked, very long-beaked winged pterosaurs the museum has on display.

Next to that one is the Anatotitan copei, a hadrosaur which is one of the four largest on display in the world, as well as one of the most complete.

It’s colloquially known as a duck-beaked dinosaur. Those scientific names can be tricky. Moore, whose background is in museums, not paleontology, admits she’s picked up a lot of them from the museum’s most enthusiastic visitors: children.

Kids love it here. And can you blame them? There’s a T. rex they’re at eye height with. They can stare into its teeth, get so much closer than you usually can at museums like this.

“They just adore it,” Moore said. “It’s amazing. And we have kids who come back over and over again.” She’s seen youngsters grow up here. “It’s become a big family affair.”

The plesiosaur is always a hit, because it looks so much like the Loch Ness Monster. It was discovered by the museum’s board president while he was out moving bulls out of a pasture. That’s a Montana moment, if there’s ever been one.

And that’s just what’s on display. The Carter County Museum is outgrowing itself. Moore estimates that about 60-75% of their collection isn’t on display. They’ve got another plesiosaur and a mosasaur, two giant marine beasts more reminders that although Ekalaka may be dry and dusty now, it wasn’t always. They have “over half of a mammoth,” Moore said, as well as “several triceratops and a couple more T. rexes.”

“Yeah, so quite a bit” she paused and laughed after naming off dinosaur skeletons the museum has in storage like she was reading a grocery list.

It just keeps growing. The museum’s biggest event is their annual Dino Shindig. They just had their 10th event, and it was another success. 328 people showed up to hear talks from paleontologists and explore around town. The event culminates in a dig, and this year they found five different triceratops.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Moore said.

They’ve been fundraising for an expansion for a decade. There are donation bins in the museum, and you can support them online at cartercountymuseum.org/support.

“It’s coming along nicely,” Moore said. “We look forward to being the biggest museum per capita in Montana sometime soon.”

The Carter County Museum is totally encompassing. You can learn the story of Ijkalaka right across from a display about the Tooke family, who raise some of the best bucking horses in the world just 13 miles out of town. There’s a grizzly bear skull in the same room as a tyrannosaurs, the plains' greatest apex predators across eons.

All of this might feel like biting off too much, to have these millenniums of history right next to each other, to see the brands of early ranchers alongside triceratops.

But not really. It’s all the same story.

“We call it 90 to 100 million years of contemporary history,” Moore said. “It goes back to our founders, and their desire to tell a complete picture, a complete story of this place. Ranchers are very connected to this landscape, as are dinosaurs.”