‘They were really a cultural force:’ Beatles expert Scott Freiman on why 'Sgt. Pepper' still matters

At some point, the Beatles got too big for music.

It almost feels quaint to think of the Liverpool quartet as just a band. They may have started that way, but they became so much bigger than that. When they broke up in 1970 they were a business unto themselves, icons that stretched so far beyond the radio waves. The 50 years since have just amplified them.

The Beatles are so huge, so massively influential that it’s easy to think of them as a brand or a movement, before you remember they were really just four guys singing songs.

Scott Freiman is trying to fix that. Since 2009, when Beatlemania entered a new millennia after the extensive remasters released that year, Freiman has been in charge of “Deconstructing the Beatles,” a series of multimedia lectures he writes and presents. He’s got 11 of them, covering the Beatles since their birth in the late 50s to their flaming breakup after “Let It Be” and “Abbey Road.” He’s a certified Beatles expert, and even taught a class on the band at Yale.

He presents the lectures all over America and beyond. Dates, and an explanation of his process are at beatleslectures.com. But he’s never been to Montana, until his upcoming presentation of “Deconstructing Sgt. Pepper” at the Art House Cinema and Pub on Monday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.

Freiman is a musician himself, a noted composer with a B.S. in music from Yale and a masters of Media Composition from New York University. In 2005, he sold out Carnegie Hall. Part of his approach to appreciating the Beatles comes from his musical background.

“They’re sort of the textbook example of how to write songs, how to arrange songs, how to write lyrically, rhythmically harmonically, etc.,” Freiman said. “Every songwriter, worth his salt, looks at The Beatles as examples. Even if you don’t like The Beatles’ music, you’ve got to appreciate the songwriting and the way that they evolved with every song, with every album. It’s a model for groups that want to stay relevant and want to move with the times.”

Pop songwriters studying The Beatles, Freiman notes, is akin to classical musicians studying Bach and Beethoven, or jazz musicians focusing on Louis Armstrong and Miles Davis. They’re simply the gold standard, even beyond music.

“They sort of represent the 60s,” Freiman said. “Their fashion, their language, drug use, meditation, so much of what The Beatles exposed the world to became part of what we now think of as the 60s. They weren’t just a musical group, they were really a cultural force.”

Freiman is analytical about it, too. He’s also got a computer science degree from Yale, and he’s the founder and CEO of a tech company called Qwire Inc., which helps facilitate the process by which film and TV studios acquire the rights for music.

That combination of technical investigation and songwriting prowess is what makes “Deconstructing the Beatles” unique. Freiman is just obsessed with breaking these songs apart and seeing what makes them special, to “get under the covers a little bit and see how it was put together,” as he puts it.

There are questions Freiman wants to answer in his lectures. What was the inspiration for the song? How were the lyrics written? Where did the music come from? How was it arranged in the studio? Who played what parts? What different versions did they go through? What different instruments did they use?

“Suddenly, when you learn all that information,” he said, “you can hear the elements and when you put it all back together, you have a new appreciate for the song.”

His lectures are sort of like a combination of the best college course you ever took and a pop YouTube video, with visuals and especially audio taking the forefront.

That’s intentional. Freiman is a self-professed collector of rare Beatles related audio and video.

“I get that from a whole variety of sources,” he said. He pairs the footage with knowledge gleaned from his massive library of Beatles reference material. “It’s great to be able to read ‘the Beatles did such and such on take two,’ and then I can go and find take two and listen to it.”

“Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” the album he’ll be discussing at Art House, isn’t exactly uncovered territory. “Sgt. Pepper’s” which dropped like a bomb in May 1967, precipitating and sound-tracking the summer of love, has long been considered not only the band’s masterpiece but one of the apex’s of music as an art form. It’s routinely heralded as the greatest record ever made. From its cover to its track listing to its recording process to its supposed subliminal messages, it’s all been analyzed incessantly. They became memes before we even knew what memes were. What more could be mined from “Sgt. Pepper’s?”

Lots, as it turns out. Because Freiman thrives in that space, where you think you already know everything about a topic, only to be surprised with footage and factoids you never knew existed.

He thrives on “the rare stories,” he said. People have heard “A Day in the Life,” but they might not know how it was recorded, or how the orchestra was arranged.

“It’s a story people should know,” Freiman said, “because it shows how much time and energy the Beatles and the crew at Abbey Road put into those songs.”

He wants nothing more than to tell those tales.

“Basically, I’m a storyteller,” he said. In function he’s sort of like a tour guide, like Willy Wonka on the boat rushing into the unknown.

Freiman will be premiering “Deconstructing ‘Let It Be’” soon, which is the final Beatles album he hasn’t covered. He’d like to keep doing this with other bands, though. He mentioned “OK Computer” by Radiohead or “Purple Rain” by Prince as records he’d love to do a deep dive on sometime. Anything that will allow him to “really get under the skin of the music and not just make it another history lesson.”

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, the two surviving Beatles, are aware of what Freiman has been doing. But they haven’t had any contact.

“I’ve seen them in concert,” Freiman said. “I don’t think they’ve seen me.”