Things to do: Alive After 5 kickoff, High Noon Lecture, ZZ Top and more

It finally feels like summer is here in Billings, and the warm weather is bringing plenty of events along with it.

RimView Dance Studio presents "MIXTAPE"

RimView Dance Studios presents their 45th annual dance recital “MIXTAPE” on Friday, June 10 at 7 p.m. at the Alberta Bair Theater. Tickets are $20 for children ages 2-9, and $25 for everyone else, and available at albertabairtheater.org.

STiLGONE at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at the Garage

The Bozeman-based STiLGONE bring their unique fusion of genres to Billings for a show at Thirsty Street at the Garage on Friday, June 10 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. This show is benefiting the Frickle family.

Kevin Gates at the Metra

Hip-hop artists Kevin Gates will be at the First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Saturday, June 11 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $41.50 and are available at metrapark.com.

Lonestar at Alberta Bair Theater

The country group Lonestar, who have a stretch of hits dating back to the nineties, are in Billings at the Alberta Bair Theater on Saturday, June 11 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35 + non-refundable fees and are available at albertabairtheater.com.

ZZ Top at the Metra

Get your beard and sunglasses out of storage for one of the best blues rock groups to ever come out of Texas as ZZ Top play the First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Sunday, June 12. Tickets start at $39.50 and are available at metrapark.com/events.

moPSketo - 'Eldfjall' Single Release + Loopian Zu at Craft Local

Join Craft Local for moPSketo's single release show with Loopian Zu on Monday June 13. Music starts at 8pm. “Eldfjall” available on all streaming platforms 6/13/22. No cover. All ages.

High Noon Lecture: 'Race and the Wild West: Sarah Bickford, the Montana Vigilantes, and the Tourism of Decline, 1870 – 1930'

On Thursday, June 16, as part of the High Noon Lecture Series, Dr. Laura J. Arata from Oklahoma State University will discuss her book "Race and the Wild West" from 12-1 p.m. at the Western Heritage Center.

Sean Donnelly at Last Chance Pub and Cider Mill

On Thursday, June 16 at 8 p.m. Come on down to Last Chance Pub to see comedian Sean Donnelly! You've seen him on Broad City, Inside Amy Schumer, Last Comic Standing, Billions on Showtime, Letterman, Conan, and Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, and now you can see him in person. Sean's first album, Manual Labor Face, was released in 2015 on Comedy Central Records. Tickets are $20, and $25 at the door.

Alive After 5 with Counting Coup and Calvin and the Coal Cards at the Pub Station

Downtown Billings' annual concert series returns for the 2022 season on Thursday, June 16. Two Billings-based bands will headline the first show outside at the Pub Station, with blues-rock from Counting Coup and traditional country from Calvin an the Coal Cars. Tickets are free, but anyone who wants to drink needs to purchase a $2 wristband. V.I.P. tickets are available. More information at downtownbillings.com.

And more live music

Craft Local's show on Friday, June 10 starts with My Last Dime at 7 p.m., with Spîked Mînd on at 9 p.m.

South Beach All-Stars bring a long form improvisational groove to Kirks' Grocery on Friday, June 10 from 7-9 p.m. Outdoor show. Donations highly encouraged. In-store or Venmo @kirksgrocery, PayPal kirksgrocery@gmail.com.

Cimarron Father Daughter Duo will be playing variety music at the Levity Bar & Casino on Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11 from 7:30 - 10:30 pm. Come on in and have you some fun.

Crow Country will provide music for a dance at the Moose Lodge at 131 Calhoun Ln on Friday, June 10 from 6-10 p.m.

Singer-songwriter Geoff George is live at the R Club Lounge at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center on Friday, June 10 from 8-11 p.m.

Catch old-soul set of country and folk from Ariana at the Yellowstone Cellars and Winery on Friday, June 10 from 8-10 p.m.

On Saturday, June 11, Karla and the Rhythm Destroyers are at the Heights VFW.

Kindred, a guitar duo comprised of seasoned performers and musicians Elisa Olson and Angie Langeliers, play Thirsty Street at the Garage on Saturday, June 11 at 6 p.m. The good friends share a mixture of your favorite rock, folk and country tunes from decades past and present. No cover charge.

Counting Coup play Yellowstone Cellars and Winery on Saturday, June 11 at 8 p.m.

Emma and the Ledge play Craft Local Wednesday, June 15 from 6-8 p.m. Open Mic Night hosted by Evan O'Kelly follows at 8 p.m.

Montana father daughter duo The Teccas will be at Craft Local June 16 from 7-9 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0