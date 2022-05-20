Things to do: 'Art In Motion,' 'Companion Species' Celebration, Jim Belushi and more

Already time again for another week in Billings, here's the best of the events in our area.

Keystone Native Species with Patrick Plantenberg at Billings Public Library

On Friday, May 20 from 1-2 p.m., the Library hosts Montana Native Plant Society President, Patrick Plantenberg, as part of their #plantwildflowers initiative (sponsored by Tangled Bank Studios and PBS Nature). Plantenberg will discuss the unique keystone native plant species integral to Montana ecosystems.

Annie Jr. at NOVA Center for the Performing Arts

NOVA's Youth Conservatory is bringing the classic tale to rousing life with a cast of young thespians. Performances on May 20, 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29. Friday and Saturday are at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for seniors, military members and students, and $16 for everyone else, and available at novabillings.com.

Mark Johnson Author Talk at Billings Public Library

The author of "The Middle Kingdom Under the Big Sky: A History of the Chinese Experience in Montana," Mark Johnson, will be at the library for a presentation and book signing on Friday, May 20 from 6-7 p.m. The book explores the history of Chinese communities in Montana using previously untranslated documents.

The ParNicularly ReNiculous Variety Show at Kirks' Grocery

Comedy, mayhem, music, and madness happen at ParNicularly ReNiculous. Nicholas Rogers is a host of the strangest order. It's like Billings version of the Gong Show. The house band is Willy G and The Smack, who play their own show immediately following The Variety Show. Tickets are $10, available in store, at Venmo @kirksgrocery, or PayPal kirksgrocery@gmail.com.

Not Your Boyfriend's Band and Mary Jane Thompson at Pub Station

Billings' Not Your Boyfriend's Band headline the Pub Station Taproom on Friday, May 20 at 8 p.m., with support from Mary Janes Thompson. Tickets are $10 and available at thepubstation.com.

SCB Presents: 'Art In Motion' at Alberta Bair Theater

The School of Classical Ballet brings their spring recital to the Alberta Bair Theater on Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21. Both nights start at 6:30 p.m. Friday is the Youth Division Program, Saturday is all students and all genres of dance. Tickets are $23 for children, $25 for students and $28 for everyone else, and available at albertabairtheater.org.

'Companion Species' Celebration at Yellowstone Art Museum

On Saturday, May 21 from 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., explore the YAM's "Companion Species: We are All Related" exhibition while watching dancers and listening to the drumming group, Young Thunder Ramblers. Drummers will play at 12:15 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Enjoy Indian tacos, berry pudding, dry meat stew with fry bread and pemmican with mint tea made by Delora Old Elk. Museum admission is free during this event.

Stormin' the Rims Hot Rod and Custom Car Show

Craft B&B (2658 Grand Ave.) is kicking the summer off with a car show and live music from the 7th Ave. Band on Saturday, May 21 from 12-4 p.m. Event will include outside bar and grill. Must register car to be eligible for awards.

Re-United States of America Tour at the Babcock Theatre

On Saturday, May 21 from 7-9 p.m., the Patriotic Rock experience staring national Re-United States Tour performers and featuring singers and musicians from Billings High Schools comes to the Babcock. Balcony tickets are $15, main floor are $20, and VIP tickets (with pre-party) are $50, all available at arthousebillings.com/reunited.

Venture Improv Season Closer

NOVA's resident improvisational sketch comedy group will close out their season with a show on Saturday, May 21 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at NOVA Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $10 at the door, or call (406) 591-9535 to reserve a spot in advance.

An evening with Jim Belushi and Bhang Chocolates

On Saturday, May 21 At Henry's Garage (12 Garden Ave.) from 6-11 p.m., enjoy enterainment, live music, a celebrity chef who is cooking a seated gourmet dinner along with Jim Belushi and Bhang Chocolates. Several other national cannabis related companies will be in attendence. A percentage of the proceeds of this event will be donated to Last Prisoner Project, the Yellowstone County Providers Association, & the Women's Organization for National Prohibition Reform. Tickets are $200 and available at eventbrite.com.

Flavor Fiesta at Craft Local

GoUnite and It's Roasted are pairing for this dinner, which will be held at Craft Local on Sunday, May 22 from 6-9 p.m. Enjoy Montana-brewed beers with a three-course meal of elote (Mexican street corn), quesa birria tacos and dessert from Luscious Layers. Magic City Productions will be doing trivia throughout the evening. Tickets are $55 and include two drink tickets, on sale at gounitebillings.com/flavor-fiesta.

An Evening with Sabra Mack at Alberta Bair Theater

Melstone, Montana's own Sabra Mack returns to her home state for a show at the Alberta Bair on Sunday, May 26 from 1-4 p.m. Her music ranges from country, blues, gospel, rock and roll and show tunes. Tickets are $17.50 for students, and range from $22.50-32.50 for everyone else, and available at albertbairtheater.org.

Toomai String Quintet at Billings Depot

On Thursday, May 26 at the Billings Depot at 7 p.m., The Toomai String Quintet will play. The group is devoted to performing music from the classical and contemporary repertoire while exploring and arranging music from around the world. Tickets are $15-$40.

And more live music

Cimarron Band are at Elks Lodge at 943 Lewis Ave. on Friday, May 20 from 7-11 p.m.

Steph Yeager brings her soulful, gritty sound to Craft Local on Friday, May 20 from 7-9 p.m.

Taylor Burlage is on the Craft Local stage on Friday, May 20 from 9-11 p.m.

Mathias, a singer-songwriter from Bozeman, plays Craft Local Saturday, May 21 from 7-9 p.m.

Montana singer-songwriter Sean Devine is at Craft Local on Saturday, May 21 from 9-11 p.m.

Aija, Matt Pless and Amanda Addy are at Kirks' Grocery on Monday, May 23 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10, Venmo @kirksgrocery or PayPal kirksgrocery@gmail.com.

On Wednesday, May 25, Steve Lebruska is at Craft Local from 6-8 p.m. Following that, Blues & Brew Open Jam Hosted by Adam Rutt starts at 8 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0