Things to do: Big Sky Native Comedy Show, Brews and BBQs, Amp Camp concert and more

As Billings heats up, cool down with some great events across the Magic City this week.

Hoof-It with a Historian: Swords Rimrock Park

On Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m., take a break from your routine and celebrate Billings magnificent Rimrocks with a stroll along the east end of Swords Rimrock Park. Enjoy Billings most visible parkland, just east of the airport, learning about Crow Indian historic sites and Yellowstone Kelly’s gravesite. This tour begins at Sword’s Rimrock Park Picnic Area, east of the Airport. Call 256-6809 if you need directions. Children under 6 are free, everyone else $10.

'Nature Morte' exhibition Facebook livestream at Kirks Grocery

If you've been unable to make it out to Kirks Grocery to see their exhibition "Nature Morte," with work from Louis Habeck and Courtney Blazon, join Kirks' Facebook at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 15 for livestreamed tour.

Urban Sketching Basics at Crooked Line Studios

If you were inspired by our recent piece about the Billings Urban Sketchers, try your hand at the craft with this class on Friday, July 15 from 6-9 p.m. Taught by local artist (and urban sketcher) John Kennedy. Tickets are $55, with an optional field trip at a later date with John for an additional $20. Sign up at crookedlinestudio.com.

Bad Movie Night with Lord Video

Head to Kirks Grocery on Friday, July 15 at 9 p.m. for Bad Movie Night, with VHS showings of B-movie horror films from Lord Video's dungeon of films. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door, with snacks and drinks available with donation.

Midland at ZooMontana

Fresh off a date at Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic, country band Midland bring their The Last Resort Tour to Billings for one night only on Friday, July 15 at 6 p.m. Stephen Wilson Jr. will open. Tickets are $44 and available at thepubstation.com.

Bat Night Hike

Join the Montana Audubon Center at 7026 S. Billings Blvd. on Friday, July 15 from 8:30-10 p.m. for a fun night learning cool bat facts with experts from Fish Wildlife and Parks followed by an adventure around the Center with special acoustic equipment to find them. Bring a flashlight and good walking shoes. Suggested $5 donation, must pre-register at eventbrite.com.

MT Brews and BBQs at MetraPark

The 12 Annual Billings brew fest will be on Saturday July 16, lakeside at MetraPark from 1-10 p.m. There will be 80 MT craft beers and 20 MT food trucks, with live music from D'tective. Free admission, event benefits Breakfast Exchange Club Community Partners.

Amp Camp concert at Craft Local

Join Craft Local on Saturday, July 16 at 6 p.m. for live performances with 2022 Amp Camp students and their educators (Parker Brown, Matthew Devitt, Alex Nauman, Erik Olson and Anthony Hammond) Founded in 2014 by local musicians/educators, Amp Camp is a rhythm section workshop that gives musicians the tools to be well-rounded and better prepared for a career in music.

Big Sky Native Comedy Show

Get your tickets for the Big Sky Indigifest Native Comedy Night on Saturday, July 16, featuring some of the top Native comedians and performers in the country, featuring DJ Element! The show starts at 8 pm in the Double Tree Hilton Ballroom. $25 tickets are at everyaction.com.

Cody Jinks at the Pub Station

Outlaw country star Cody Jinks plays the Pub Station Ballroom on Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m. And "star" is the right word, because this show is officially sold out. Good luck on the secondary market.

Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls at the Pub Station

English icon Frank Turner will bring his Sleeping Souls backing band to Montana for a date at the Pub Station Ballroom on Wednesday, July 20 at 7 p.m. A consummate touring musician, Turner is in the midst of his Never Ending Tour of Everywhere tour, where he's playing all 50 states in 50 days. $25 tickets are available at thepubstation.com.

High Noon Lecture: 'A History of Montana Agriculture'

Head to the Western Heritage Center for the High Noon Lecture at noon on Thursday, July 21. Melody Dobson, co-author (along with Jody Lamp) of "A History of Montana Agriculture," will discuss the latest book from their American Doorstop Project, which focuses on the legacy of Big Sky farms. Admission is free.

Alive After 5 with Favorite Sons

Alive After 5 is at Walkers Grill this week on Thursday, July 21. Favorite Sons is a collection of performing artists based out of Nashville, TN, curated by Walkers' owner Bill Honaker. Show is free, but anyone 21+ who wants to drink alcohol will need to purchase a $2 wristband.

Everly Brothers Experience at St John's Summer Concert Series

On Thursday, July 21, head to the St. John's Campus at the corner of Rimrock and Shiloh from 6-8 p.m. for music from the Everly Brothers Experience. Brothers Zachary and Dylan Zmed, backed by the Bird Dogs Band, bring the music of Phil and Don Everly to life. Daniel Kosal will open. Event is free, food trucks will be available.

And more live music

On Friday, July 15 at Craft Local, Kimmi Bitter will play from 7-9 p.m., followed by EO TRIO from 9-11 p.m.

Catch classic folk-rock and country tunes from Ariana at the Yellowstone Cellars and Winery on July 15 at 8 p.m.

Cimarron Band are at Rock the Block at the Laurel Town Square on July 15 from 6-10 p.m.

Catch Hey, ILY and Stand Ins at Kirks Grocery on Saturday, July 16 from 7-9 p.m. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Local singer-songwriter Geoff George is at the Yellowstone Cellars and Winery on July 16 from 8-10 p.m.

John Adams plays his regular Sunday show at Yellowstone Cellars and Winery on Sunday, July 17 from 2-4 p.m.

Check out the Moose Lodge from 5-9 p.m. on July 17 for music from Cimarron Band.

The great Erik Olson Quartet will bring jazz music to Walkers Grill from 7-10 p.m. on Sunday, July 17.