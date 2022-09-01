Things to do: Burn the Point, Red Lodge Fun Run and more

Summer may be winding down, but events in Billings are not. Here's your rundown.

Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs, Last Revel, at Pub Station

Two of Montana's best and most beloved Americana groups are teaming up for this special show at the Pub Station Ballroom on Friday, Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 at thepubstation.com.

Hoof-It with a Historian: Moss Mansion Neighborhood

Join the Western Heritage Center on Friday, Sept. 2 at 10 a.m. for a tour of the Moss Mansion neighborhood. Still some of the most beautiful residences in town, Clark and Yellowstone Avenues were home to Billings’ most influential business and civic leaders. We will explore the stunning architecture and share stories of the legendary residents who called them home. This tour begins at the corner of Division Street and Clark Avenue. Call if you need directions. $10 tickets, 12 and under are free.

Burn the Point

One of Billings' biggest traditions returns on Friday, Sept. 2 in downtown Billings. Parade begins at 6 p.m. with more than 500 cars rumbling up and down 3rd Ave. N. by Skypoint. Kurt Anthony and Major Dan Miller from MOJO 92.5 FM announce the cars from the front of the Q2 Studios and the Babcock Theater, respectively. Live music will follow on Broadway. On Saturday, Sept. 3, head to the MetraPark fairgrounds for the car show, starting at 10 a.m. Admission is $3.

Montana Classic Car Auction

The 10th annual Montana Classic Car Auction is on Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Expo Center at MetraPark. Some of the region's finest classic and collector cars are for sale. Doors open at 8 a.m., memorabilia/road art auction starts at 9:30 a.m., and the car auction starts at 10 a.m. Cost is $10 for ages 12 and older.

Red Lodge Fun Run

A fundraiser for the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation that will raise money for local nonprofits, the 19th annual Fun Run will be in downtown Red Lodge on Saturday, Sept. 3, with a mass start at 9 a.m. Race participants can walk or run a 2 mile, 5K or 10K route that starts downtown, travels through the heart of the historic business district and winds through quaint Red Lodge neighborhoods with the finish and awards celebration at Lion’s Park. The 5k and 10k are timed events. Post run celebration includes music, awards, food, pony rides, a toddler trot and more. Registration and more information can be found at rlacf.org.

New Exciting Thing Variety Show

Join Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at the Garage on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. for the New Exciting Thing Show with host Kenny Jacobs. A panel of comedians gather on stage to put on a unique show. Plus, we have guest spots from a variety of other performers. Each show is different, this is a must see unique experience. No cover, donations accepted at the door.

Kip Moore at Downtown Summer Sounds

Country star Kip Moore is coming to downtown Billings for an outdoors show at the Billings Skate Park on Saturday, Sept. 3, as the third installment of the 2022 Downtown Summer Sounds concert series. Gates are at 5 p.m., show at 6 p.m., rain or shine. All ages tickets are available for $45 at thepubstation.com.

Nariko Ott at Kirks' Grocery

Comedy comes to Kirks' as Portland-based stand-up Nariko Ott will perform on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 8 p.m. Winner of the Portland’s Funniest Person Contest 2016 and named one of SplitSider Magazine’s “Top Up and Coming Comedians” in 2015, Nariko Ott is definitely a name you won’t forget. $15 tickets availalbe at eventbrite.com, $20 at the door.

Mt Maurice Music Festival at Red Lodge Ales

Red Lodge Ales (1445 Broadway Ave. N. in Red Lodge) is hosting this music festival on Sunday, Sept. 4 from 1:30 - 9:30 p.m. The lineup is Dulcet River, Steph Yeager, Marcedes Carroll, Tom Catmull's Last Resort and Calvin and the Coal Cars. Advance tickets are $15 on eventbrite, and $25 at the door. Children 14 and under free with adult. Food, beer and cider available at festival.

Purple Cow Grand Opening

On Thursday, Sept. 8 at 4 p.m., head to Purple Cow (7250 Enterway Drive) to celebrate Billings’ newest dispensary with two food trucks, music and mini-golf. Music by Western Maniacs and El Wencho. Event is free. Head to montanapurplecow.com or Facebook page @montanapurplecow for more info. 18+.

And more live music

Pharm Anatomy, comprised of some of Billings' best and brightest songwriters, and New Jersey punk band Latchkey Kids are at Kirks' Grocery on Friday, Sept. 2 from 7-10 p.m. $12 at the door, $10 in advance.

Acoustic singer-songwriter Jonathan Foster is at Cameron Records on Sept. 2 at 7 p.m.

Craft Local's night on Sept. 2 starts with Willy G and the Smack at 7 p.m. and Big Sky Music Company at 9 p.m. $5 cover.

Cimarron (father/daughter duo) will be at Yellowstone Cellars on Sept 2 from 8-10 p.m.

The Pack-Rats, a throwback to the age of crooners, are at Craft Local on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 9 p.m. Geoff George kicks off the night at 7 p.m. $5 cover, all ages.

Country rocker Levi Blom is at the Lincoln Center on Sept. 3, for a benefit for the Billings Heights Lions Club. Tickets are $20.

Kirks' will be torn apart on Sept. 3 from 7-9 p.m. by Portland, Oregon based heavy rock band Queen Chief and local favorites Scuba Steve and the Sharks. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Celebrate the end of summer with Repeat Offenders at the Neighborhood at Josephine Crossing (1815 Lost Creek Rd.) on Tuesday, Sept. 6 from 5-8 p.m.

Head to Craft Local on Wednesday, Sept. 7 for Songwriter Night. Local musician Ryan Supola is on from 6-8 p.m. Open mic night starts at 8 p.m. No cover.