Things to do: CatVideoFest, Rocky alumni exhibiton, Red Lodge Summer Fest and more

Events in Billings are heating up this week. Here's a rundown.

Hoof-It with a Historian: MetraPark and Fairgrounds

Wind down after MontanaFair by joining the Western Heritage Center for a tour of the MetraPark fairgrounds on Friday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. The county fair has always been a fun family affair. The Yellowstone Fair Association was established in 1892 with events like rodeos, fireworks, displays, and Native American dances. Hear about Sacrifice Cliff and the expansion of the fairgrounds into what it is today. This tour begins at the fairgrounds gate. Call 406-256-6809 if you need directions.

'Stones of Remembrance' Art Opening at Ebon

On Friday, Aug. 19 from 6-9 p.m., Ebon Coffee Collective (3024 2nd Ave. N.) will host this all ages art opening for Melissa Geiger's "Stones of Remembrance," which explores tangible expressions of grief. There will be interactive exhibits, live music, a food truck and free hors d'oeuvres.

J5 and the Montes at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at the Garage

Billings' freshest new band make their debut at Thirsty Street at the Garage on Friday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. J5 and the Montes features Jessica Fiveland, Erik Olson, Evan O'Kelly, Alex Nauman, Parker Brown, Bill Honaker, John Roberts, and Sam Woodis. They play soul, funk and r and b. Tickets are $10 at thirstystreet.com/tickets, kids are free.

'First Biennial Rocky Alumni Exhibition' at Ryniker-Morrison Gallery

On Friday, Aug. 19 from 5-7 p.m., Rocky Mountain College's gallery will host the opening reception for their alumni show, which was open to anyone who had taken a class at Rocky and makes art in any media. Exhibition includes work by 18 artists and a display of Anatolian textiles donated by alumni Jim Freeman. Reception will feature a performance from Nathan Chaput. Refreshments will be served.

Evening Under the Big Sky

Montana Audubon's annual fundraiser is back on Saturday, Aug. 20. This years activities include; catered buffet dinner, open bar, live and silent auctions. New this year is a Wishing Tree and efforts to help promote and support the Musselshell Watershed Coalition and Winnett ACES during the dessert auction. Event starts at 5:30 at the Montana Audubon Center at 7026 S. Billings Blvd. Tickets are $75/person or you can purchase a table for $50. Purchases can be made by calling (406) 294-5099 or reserved at mtaudubon.org.

Ladies of Laughter at Red Door

On Saturday, Aug. 20, five women comedians will perform at the Red Door Lounge. Lineup features Diane Kylander, Lynn Solomon, and Yasmin Morup. Show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $15 at the door with limited VIP tables for four at $80.

Summer Fest in Red Lodge

Head to Red Lodge on Sunday, Aug. 21 for an all day festival of music, dining, shopping all while raising money for those who were affected by the area's recent floods. Broadway will be opening up and the open container law will be shutting down, so patrons can sip their favorite cocktail while shopping the streets of town. Festivities start at noon, and go until 9 p.m.

CatVideoFest 2022 at The Babcock Theatre

Get to the Babcock on Sunday, Aug. 21 for showings of CatVideoFest at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. CatVideoFest is a compilation reel of the latest and best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and classic internet powerhouses. Get $10 tickets at arthousebillings.com/cvf, portion of proceeds will support Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

'Deconstructing the Beatles: Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' at Art House Cinema

On Monday, Aug. 22, composer, producer and Beatles expert Scott Freiman will present "Deconstructing the Beatles" at the Art House Cinema and Pub. Freiman will discuss the band's seminal 1967 record "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band," one of the most influential pieces of popular art ever made. Doors are at 6:15 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 at arthousebillings.com/deconstructsgtp.

Rimrock Hot Club at Walkers

Billings' only hot swing ensemble, the Rimrock Hot Club will be at Walkers on Sunday, Aug. 21 from 7-10 p.m. They perform music rooted firmly in the French Sinti tradition of Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli as well as a myriad of modern influences. The band features Trevor Kreiger on violin, Alex Nauman on guitar, David Banuelos on guitar, Mark Bryan on upright bass and the fabulous Jessica Fiveland on vocals. Bringing a deep, infectious swing beat and fiery improvisations, this band is sure to keep you moving in your seat. As always, no cover.

Author Taylor Brorby at the Billings Public Library

Essayist and poet Taylor Brorby will speak at the Billings Public Library on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m. Brorby is the coeditor of "Fracture: Essays, Poems, and Stories on Fracking in America." He'll be discussing his recently published work "Boys and Oil: Growing Up Gay in a Fractured Land."

Blues and Brews Open Jam

Adam Rutt hosts this monthly open jam at Craft Local on Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 8-11 p.m. Come on down and check it out. Bring your axe or drumsticks and join for a great time. Open to all ages to all musicians.

Tim Montana at Pub Station

Yes, Tim Montana is his real name. And the Kalispell native and Butte raised singer will be in Billings for a show at the Pub Station Taproom on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 at thepubstation.com.

Hoof-It with a Historian: North Elevation Neighborhood

Join the Western Heritage Center for en evening history walk on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 6:30. Take a stroll through Yellowstone County’s first National Register residential district! Explore the history and development of the North Elevation neighborhood and learn about the many architectural treasurers it holds. This tour begins at the corner of 9th and 32nd, near McKinley School. Call 256-6809 if you need directions. Kids are free, everyone else is $10.

And more live music

Catch music from Brontops, an inventive and educational keys and drum duo with short stortyelling in between songs, and Mr. Now and the Gizmos! at Kirks' on Friday, Aug. 19 from 7 - 9 p.m. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Country music will take over Craft Local on Aug. 19 with Coyote Red at 7 p.m. and Cimarron at 9 p.m.

On Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. at Kirks', local punk / rock band Spiked Mind will bring catch songs and bouncy attitude, and then Conductor, a rock and roll band from Bozeman, play their first Kirks' show. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Craft Local's night on Aug. 20 starts with Zachariah Peabody at 7 p.m., with the Buster Sparks Band following at 9 p.m.

Cimarron will be performing at the Windmill and Bar 51 on the Patio on Aug. 20 from 7-10 p.m.

Blistered Earth - The Ultimate Tribute to Metallica are at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at the Garage on Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door and available at thirstystreet.com/tickets.

Beartooth Harley Davidson will have live music from Fake News and Cutthroat on Aug. 20 from 6-10 p.m.

Master instrumentalist Jeff Plankenhorn comes to Craft Local on Sunday, Aug. 21 from 7-10 p.m. Suggested $5 donation at the door.

Finish the weekend strong by heading to the Heights VFW on Aug. 21 for music from Little Joe and the Cartwrights from 2-6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 24 will see Goldenrod bring sad, languid songs of isolation, anger and loneliness to Kirks, followed by New Haven, Connecticut's Evelyn Gray. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Steve Lebruska brings the hits for a solo set on songwriter night at Craft Local on Aug. 24 at 6 p.m.