A long weekend means even more Billings-area events than usual. Here's some of the highlights.

Hoof-It with a Historian: Lights of Broadway

On Friday, July 1 at 10 a.m., take a morning walk through the heart of downtown Billings to learn about the development of North Broadway and the historical characters who walked the streets. This tour begins at the Western Heritage Center. Adults are $10, students (ages 13-18) are $5, children under 6 years are free.

Slapstick Improv performing Friday and Saturday

Wind down first Friday and Saturday with live improv comedy from a rotating cast of performers. This month's shows are Friday, July 1 at NOVA at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, July 2 at 7 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co, at the Garage.

Celebration honoring Ian Elliot’s life and contributions to the arts

All are welcome to Ian Elliot’s Celebration of Life “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” on Saturday, July 2 at the Babcock Theatre in Billings.

The event, which is being held on Elliot’s birthday, runs from 4 to 11 p.m. and is free and open to all. A hootenanny follows the formal program, which begins at 5 p.m. There will be music, dance, poetry and a slideshow celebrating Elliot’s life and contributions to the art, theater and music scene across Montana, specifically the Yellowstone Valley. Christi the Wordsmith emcees the celebration.

The Babcock Theatre held a special place in Elliot’s heart as he put on many shows there, and ran the theater in the 1990s. Elliot passed away in December 2021 at the age of 70. His friends, colleagues and family got together to put on the day-long celebration, featuring all the things Elliot loved — poetry, dance, music and theater. There will be opportunities to share stories and food and adult beverages will be available. Celebration will be live streamed at ianstarfireridetoheaven.com. As Elliot used to say, “Let’s do a show!”

Colt Ford at the Pub Station

Country-rap pioneer Colt Ford will be at the Pub Station Ballroom on Sunday, July 3 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $32 and available at thepubstation.com.

Fireworks at MetraPark

Celebrate July 4 at MetraPark with food trucks, fireworks and family fun! Pattycakes the Clown will perform from 7-7:30 p.m. and western/blues/folk/rock band Counting Coup headlines from 8-10 p.m. There will be glow items flags pinwheels stickers and more! Parking is free and there is no gate admission. Pack in your own cooler if you want to!

Evening Exploration at the Montana Audubon Center

Exploration nature's transition from spring to summer at the Montana Audubon Center on Tuesday, July 5 from 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. Ask a naturalist your essential questions about animals and plants. Borrow field guides, insect nets, and binoculars. Or get in a canoe and explore the ponds with the setting sun. Choose your own adventure and enjoy this special time outside with your friends and family. Suggested donation $10/canoe. Free for members!

Brother Ali with Mally and DJ Last Word at the Pub Station

Hip-hop icon Brother Ali is at the Pub Station on Wednesday, July 6, along with support from Mally and DJ Last Word. Show starts at 8 p.m., and $25 tickets are at thepubstation.com.

Alive After 5 with Gilda House and Joyce from the Future

On Thursday, July 7, two of Billings' coolest artists join forces for Alive After 5. Indie rock band Joyce from the Future open, followed by Gilda House, who should bring snyths and moods to the stage outside the Downtown Billings Alliance at 116 N. 29th St. Show is free, but anyone 21+ who wants to drink alcohol will need to purchase a $2 wristband.

Steve Gillespie at NOVA

Comedian Steve Gillespie, seen on "Conan," Hulu and Fox, will be in Billings for one night only on Thursday, July 7 at 8 p.m. at the NOVA Center for the Performing Arts. Featuring Billings' own Ken Palmer. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) and available at eventbrite.com.

And more live music

On Friday, July 1, Craft Local's night will be Jaden Decker from 7-9 p.m., No Cigar from 9-10 p.m. and Salt and Shadow from 10-11 p.m. No cover, all ages.

Rock n' roll the night away with Already Gone at Yellowstone Cellars and Winery on July 1 at 8 p.m.

Willy G will bring wit, humor and songs to Kirks' Grocery On Saturday, July 2, along with David Raba, who is coming down from Great Falls to sing at Kirks' for the first time. $10, $12 at the door.

Celebrate the July 4 weekend with The 7th Avenue Band at the High Horse Saloon on July 1, 2 and 3. Each set starts at 9 p.m.

Bouquet of Treasons plays Craft Local July 2 from 7-9 p.m. Red Lodge's Maxwell and the Headchange follow from 9-11 p.m. Donations will be accepted for flood relief.

grvyrdshft and Dan Brunkhorst & The Low Clarinets of Doom are at Kirks gorcvery on July 2 from 7-9 p.m. $10, $12 at the door.

Head to the Windmill patio for an evening of live music with Geoff George on July 2 at 7 p.m.

Matthew Sorena will play an acoustic set at Yellowstone Cells and Winery on July 2 from 8-10 p.m.

Catch progressive jazz-rock from Marbin at the Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at the Garage on Sunday, July 3 at 6 p.m.

Cimarron Band will be playing at the world famous Snow Creek Saloon in Red Lodge on Sunday, July 3 and Monday, July 4 from 9 p.m. to close. Come and support Red Lodge and celebrate the 4th of July!

John Adams brings his unique blend of fingerstyle guitar, originals and fan-favorite covers to Craft Local on Wednesday, July 6 at 6 p.m.

On Thursday, July 7 from 7-9 p.m., Kirks' Grocery will have Portland singer-songwriter Anothernight and local favorite Amanda Addy. $10, $12 at the door.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0