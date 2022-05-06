Things to do: Halestorm, First Friday and lots of live music

Another good week for Billings events is underway, highlighted by lots of concerts.

First Friday at Yellowstone Art Museum

The YAM has several events scheduled to celebrate First Friday. Admission to the museum is free after 4 p.m. on Friday, May 6. From 4-6 p.m., Billings artist Louis Habeck will partner with ZooMontana for live animal drawing in the YAM Education Studio. At 6 p.m., Kristen Cliffel, an artist whose work is featured in the exhibition “Companion Species: We Are All Related” will be in the gallery to discuss her ceramic piece, “It Seemed Like a Good Idea at the Time,” and how she explores telling stories through her art.

'Rumors' at Billings Studio Theatre

Comic complications arise in this play about four couples who attend an anniversary party that quickly goes awry. Performances on Friday, May 6, Saturday, May 7 and Thursday, May 12, all at 7:30 p.m. Matinee on Sunday, May 8 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $19 for senuiors, military and students and $21 for everyone else, and available at billingsstudiotheatre.com/box-office/.

Dallas Brass at Alberta Bair Theater

Presented by Arts Without Boundaries, Dallas Brass, one of America's most prestigious musical ensembles, will play a special show with students from Lockwood, Riverside, Custer, Joliet and Columbus Schools on Friday, May 6 at the Alberta Bair Theater at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 and available at albertabairtheater.org.

Arbor Day tree giveaway

After last week's inclement weather, the Yellowstone Conservation District's tree giveaway has been moved to Friday, May 6. There are still over 200 trees to be given away to Yellowstone County residents at 1331 Holiday Circle.

Slapstick Improv performing Friday and Saturday

Wind down first Friday and Saturday with live improv comedy from Keller Paulson and a rotating cast of performers. This month's shows is Friday, May 6 at NOVA at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, May 7 at 7 p.m.

Flavor Fiesta at Craft Local

GoUnite and It's Roasted are pairing for this dinner, which will be held at Craft Local on Monday, May 9 from 6-9 p.m. Enjoy Montana-brewed beers with a three-course meal of elote (Mexican street corn), quesa birria tacos and dessert from Luscious Layers. Magic City Productions will be doing trivia throughout the evening. Tickets are $55 and include two drink tickets, on sale at gounitebillings.com/flavor-fiesta. There will also be events on Monday, May 16 and Sunday, May 22.

Halestorm at MetraPark

Expect the rafters of the First Interstate Arena to be shaking on Tuesday, May 10 as Halestorm play the venue with support from Stone Temple Pilots, Mammoth WVH and Black Stone Cherry.

Marcus King at the Pub Station

This sweet-voiced guitar phenom makes his way to Billings for a show at the Pub Station Ballroom on Tuesday, May 10 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $39.50 and available at thepubstation.com.

Conversation with Jesse Albrecht, Sean Chandler at YAM

On Thursday, May 12 at 6 p.m., the YAM will welcome Jesse Albrecht and Sean Chandler to talk about thier exhibition "The Un-homecoming of Uncle Dirty and Jimmy Cardell."

And more live music

Expect a high-energy soulful good time with Desperate Electric at their show at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at the Garage on Friday, May 6 at 8 p.m. $10 at the door.

Power plays Craft Local on Friday, May 6. Music is from 9-11 p.m.

The 7th Avenue Band is returning to The High Horse Saloon on Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7 . Come out and enjoy food, cold beverages, and welcome their newest member, Ryan Supola.

Cimarron Band (Father/Daughter Duo) is at the Squire Lounge on Friday, May 6th and Saturday, May 7th from 8 p.m. - 12 a.m. each night.

Cain Flores is at Craft Local on Saturday, May 7 from 7-8 p.m.

Carla & the Rhythm Destroyers are at Heights VFW from 8 p.m. - 12 a.m. on Saturday, May 7.

Bozeman folk duo Brambles & Briar play Craft Local on Saturday, May 7 from 8-9:30 p.m.

Craft Local's packed night on Saturday, May 7 will end with dystopian folk from Salt & Shadow from 9:30-11 p.m.

Plug Nickels play Heights VFW on Sunday, May 8 from 2-8 p.m.

Salt Lake City based musician Cera Gibson plays Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at the Garage on Wednesday, May 11 at 8:30 p.m. No cover.

Singer-songwriter Cole Decker is at Craft Local on Wednesday, May 11 from 6-8 p.m.

Cimarron Band will play the Columbia Club Senior Dance at 2216 Grand Ave., on Wednesday, May 11 from 7-10 p.m.

On Thursday, May 12 at 7 p.m., Songwriters In The Round at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at the Garage will feature family-friendly from Jessica Allestad, Skeevos, and Tim Nordstrom. No cover.

