Things to do: Hoof-It with a Historian, new plays at NOVA and YRT, Blitzen Trapper and more

Billings is back with another packed week of events. Here are some of the highlights.

Hoof-It with a Historian: South Park Stroll

Explore the rich history of the south side with the Western Heritage Center! On this tour, we’ll look at the remnants of Billings’ railroad beginnings, see the influence of the sugar beet factory, and learn about the role of South Park in our community. This tour begins South Park on South 28th (east side). Call 406-256-6809 if you need directions. Tours run about one hour twenty minutes and require comfortable walking shoes. These popular tours will interest both Montana residents and visitors to the state. We are limiting how many people can go – up to 15 people per tour. Adults are $10, students (ages 13-18) are $5, children under 6 years are free.

Bat Night Hike with Montana Audubon Center

Dive into the mesmerizing world of bats! On Friday, June 18 from 8:30-10 p.m. at the Montana Audubon Center, join this family friendly adventure to first learn about bats, and then head out with special acoustic equipment to find them. Bring a flashlight and good walking shoes. Suggested donation of $5. Advance registration required at eventbrite.com.

Kitchen Party at Kirks Grocery

On Friday, June 17 from 6-8 p.m., Ash Woodward of Rose Hollow Catering will provide a meal as DJ Dixon Moon Stomper spins records at Kirks Grocery. Cost is $20. While that happens inside, Charlie Smillie will play sincere, wondrous soulful Americana music outside from 7-9 p.m.

Blitzen Trapper at the Pub Station

The great Portland-based folk/rock group Blitzen Trapper make their return to Billings on Friday, June 17 with a show at the Pub Station Taproom at 8 p.m. Rising young talent Laney Jones will open. Tickets are $20 and available at thepubstation.com.

Billings Singer-Songwriter Festival at Craft Local

Hosted by Shay Zanna and John Adams and presented by the Billings Singer-Songwriter Association, this event brings together 20+ local artists for two nights of live music at Craft Local on Friday, June 17 from 6-11 p.m., and Saturday, June 18 from 5-11 p.m. A full line-up and more information is available the Billings Singer-Songwriter Associated Facebook page.

'A Midsummer Night's Dream' at NOVA Center for the Performing Arts

Shakespeare's classic comedy of miscommunication, fairy frolics, and royal ruminations will be performed at NOVA on June 17, 18, 19 and 24, 25, 26. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for students, $16 for senior/military and $21 for everyone else, and available at novabillings.org.

Yellowstone Repertory Theatre presents 'Mud Blue Sky'

Yellowstone Repertory Theatre continues its fourth season of presenting professional theatre in Billings with Mud Blue Sky by Marisa Wegrzyn. Thep lay is at the Roebling Theater at NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, and performances on June 17, 18, 19 and 23, 24, 25 and 26. Performances start at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15-$25 and available at yellowstonerep.org. YRT Artistic Director, Craig Huisenga, will direct a cast that includes Anjanett Hawk, Barbara Stube-Mercado, Jalani Lee, and Jorden Dupuis Gilfeather. Nicoletta Flores will be the stage manager.

Juneteenth Celebration

Celebrate Juneteenth, which marks the emancipation of slavery, in Billings on Saturday, June 18 at North Park from 1-5 p.m. Sponsored by the Black Heritage Foundation of Yellowstone Country, Elk Lodge #394 and Family Services, this event will include a potluck with free bbq and refreshments, plus entertainment and a cake walk fundraiser. All are welcome.

Hoof-It with a Historian: Bars, Brothels and Bok Choy

Discover Billings and Yellowstone County with the Western Heritage Center! Before the skate park and businesses, Billings’ Southside was filled with bars, brothels and even a Chinatown. We’ll wander the remnants of these establishments and bring back to life the stories of these large, and almost forgotten, communities. Tour begins at the Western Heritage Center. Adults are $10, students (ages 13-18) are $5, children under 6 years are free.

Alive After 5 with Bucky Beaver Ground Grippers

The excellently named Montana country band Bucky Beaver Ground Grippers play Alive After 5 on Thursday, June 23 outside Hooligan's Sports Bar from 5-8 p.m. The event is free, but anyone who wants to drink will have to purchase a $2 wristband.

Kolby Cooper and Pecos and the Rooftops at the Pub Station

Up-and-coming country musician Kolby Cooper, along with the group Pecos and the Rooftops, is at the Pub Station Ballroom on Thursday, June 23 at 8 p.m. $29.50 tickets are available at thepubstation.com.

And more live music

Award-winning songwriter, recording artist and touring musician Jonathan Foster comes to Cameron Records on Friday, June 18 from 7-9 p.m.

The Teccas, a father-daughter duo, play the R Club Lounge on Friday, June 18 at 8 p.m.

Almeda Bradshaw and Scot Tonelson present "Early Country Icons: The Carters, Jimmy and Chet" from 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co at the Garage on Friday, June 18. David Miner will follow up the duo.

Local legends Bobby and Parker Brown and Friends will perform some of their favorite songs at Kirks Grocery on Saturday, June 18 from 7-9 p.m. $10 in advance or $12 at the door.

MSA Minnie's Secret Addiction are at the Heights VFW from 8 p.m. - 12 a.m. on Saturday, June 18.

Kindred, a guitar duo comprised of seasoned performers and musicians Elisa Olson and Angie Langeliers, play at the Levity Bar and Casino on Saturday, June 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Daniel Kosel and Ian Thomas play Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at the Garage on Saturday, June 18 from 7-9 p.m. No cover.

Head to the Heights VFW on Sunday, June 19 from 2-6 p.m. for music from Crow Country.

John Adams is performing at the Yellowstone Cellars and Winery from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, June 19.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0