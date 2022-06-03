Things to do: Hoof it with a Historian, SpringFair, 'Purple Rain' and more

And we're back with more exciting events in and around Billings. Here's some of the best ones.

Celebrities & Scandals in Downtown Billings Hoof-It with a Historian Tour with the Western Heritage Center

At 10 a.m. on Friday, June 3, explore the celebrity visits and shocking scandals of the Billings Historic Depot Neighborhood! Prohibition, sedition, and local deaths share the walk with famous names like Charles Lindbergh, Calamity Jane, Tom Cruise, and more! Cecelia Gavinsky, the museum collections manager, leads the tour. This tour begins at the Billings Depot at 2310 Montana Avenue. Call 406-256-6809 if you need directions. Tours run about one hour twenty minutes and require comfortable walking shoes. These popular tours will interest both Montana residents and visitors to the State. We are limiting how many people can go – up to 15 people per tour. Tickets are $10, and children under 6 are free.

The Women's Adventure Film Tour at the Babcock

The Babcock welcomes the Women's Adventure Film Tour on Friday, June 3 at 7 p.m. This year’s line-up includes 7 diverse short films in a 2 hour program, featuring women of all ages and abilities; there’s Australian Olympic champion Torah Bright, ultra trail-running champion Lucy Bartholomew and more, such as women in climbing, distance swimming and mountain biking. Tickets are $6-$8 and available at arthousebillings.com/waft.

A Gemini Birthday & Graduation Celebration with Becky Clark at Craft Local

Join Craft Local from 7-11 p.m. on Friday, June 3 to celebrate Billings musician Becky Clark for her birthday and graduation. Becky will be playing a variety of songs with daughter Parker Sappington and brother Jody Sappington, Billings musician Cain Flores and her very own Bitter Road. Also joining them will be DuaLeo and Shortchange to close out the night. No cover, all ages.

Local Artist Spotlight - Meet & Greet with Ray Dicken @ Craft Local

Craft Local will shine the spotlight on local artist Ray Dicken on Friday, June 3 from 5-9 p.m. Dicken was raised in the Bighorn Mountains and lived in Buffalo, Wyoming for most of his life, until a recent move that's relocated him to Billings. A percentage of the proceeds go to various wildlife and land preservation groups.

Nonpoint – Taken Apart + Put Back Together Tour at the Pub Station

Masters of, and pioneers in the nu-metal/rap-rock world, Nonpoint has quietly been the biggest and best kept secret of the rock/metal genre. They'll be at the Pub Station Ballroom on Friday, June 3 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and availible at thepubstation.com.

SpringFest at the Moss Mansion

The Moss Mansion's annual craft fair and art festival returns on Saturday, June 4. Pancake breakfast starts at 8:30 a.m., and the festival goes from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. It'll feature over 50 juried artists and thousands of unique treasures, presenting a chance to shop, relax and connect with friends while enjoying one of Montana's best historic places. Admission to SpringFest is free. The Moss Mansion and Gift Shop, located at 914 Division St., Billings, will be open for self-guided tours from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., also at regular tour prices.

Red Lodge Music Festival

After a two year hiatus due to COVID, the Red Lodge Music Festival is back this year, from June 4-12. With the backdrop of the stunning Beartooth Mountains, middle and high school students from the region will be involved in chamber ensembles and master classes along with orchestra, concert band and Jazz. Teachers during the Festival are talented music educators and performers from universities and colleges across the nation and Canada. Five faculty concerts will be held on June 4, 5, 6, 8 and 11 at the Red Lodge Civic Center. Tickets will be available at the door. Single tickets are $12, student tickets are $8, a season ticket is $50 and a one-night family pass is $30. For more information and schedules for the faculty concerts, see RLMF.ORG.

Slapstick Improv performing Friday and Saturday

Wind down first Friday and Saturday with live improv comedy from Keller Paulson and a rotating cast of performers. This month's shows is Friday, June 3 at NOVA at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, June 4 at 7 p.m.

Stand-Up Comedy with Matt Banwart at Art House Cinema and Pub

Chicago comic Matt Banwart comes to the Art House on Sunday, June 5 at 6 p.m. Hosted by Keller Paulson, this show will also feature Kaylyn Roberts and Mathew Mitchell. Tickets are $15 and available at arthousebillings.com/banwart.

'Purple Rain' at the Babcock

On Tuesday June 7 at 7 p.m., celebrate the Purple King's birthday with his 1984 film, "Purple Rain." Which, by the way, happesn to have a soundtrack record that's probably the greatest pop album ever made. Tickets available at arthousebillings.com/prince.

Stunna 4 Vegas: Rae Rae Son’s Tour With Yrb Tezz And Ssg Splurge at the Pub Station

North Carolina and DaBaby cohort Stunna 4 Vegas will be in Billings at the Pub Station Taproom on Thursday, June 9 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 and available at thepubstation.com.

And more live music

Sensi Trails, who blend traditional rock and roll, reggae, surf and psychedelic rock, will be at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at the Garage on Friday, June 3 at 7 p.m.

John Adams will play finger-picking guitar at Moss Mansion SpringFest on Saturday, June 4 at 3 p.m.

On Saturday, June 4, Hason Ferraguti, It Could Be Worse and OCTOPI DRIVE-BY will be at the Craft Local stage. Music starts at 7 p.m. No cover charge.

The Pack-Rats Duo (David on Piano, John on Vocals) will be playing Sinatra Style Jazz at Yellowstone Cellars on Saturday, June 4 at 7 p.m.

Heights VFW at 637 Anchor welcome Plug Nickles from 2-6 p.m.

Brian Zoller and Jodie Johnston are at Craft Local on Wednesday, June 8 from 6-8 p.m. Stick around for their weekly Open Mic Night hosted by Evan O’Kelly starting at 8 p.m.

