Things to do: Jazz Collective presents Henry Mancini, Counting Coup at Craft Local, Polkafest and more

Labor Day has come and gone, and the Billings events just keep going. Here's some of the best things to do this week in and around town.

Hoof-It with a Historian: Bars, Brothels and Bok Choy

Join the Western Heritage Center for a tour of Billings history on Friday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. Before the skate park and businesses, Billings’ Southside was filled with bars, brothels and even a Chinatown. We’ll wander the remnants of these establishments and bring back to life the stories of these large, and almost forgotten, communities. Tour begins at the Western Heritage Center. Tours are $10, free for kids under 12.

Desperate Electric at the Thirsty Street Garage

Join one of Montana's most exciting bands at the Thirsty Street Garage on Friday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. Butte-based duo Desperate Electric, who play an eclectic mix of electric disco and soul music, are celebrating the release of their new record "What Do You Want." $10 tickets are available at thirstystreet.com.

Rocky Mountain Jazz Collective: The Music of Henry Mancini

On Saturday, Sept 10 at the Babcock Theatre at 7 p.m., Scott Jeppesen and the Rocky Mountain Jazz collective are bringing the works of landmark composer Henry Mancini to Billings. Tickets are $20-$40 at billingssymphony.org.

Eagle Mount Block Party

Head to Alpine Village at 1120 16th St. W. on Friday, Sept. 9 from 5-9 for a night of music, pizza and fun, raising money for Eagle Mount Billings and Resident Support Services. Music from Ory's Love. $5 entrance fee, pizza, soda and cookies will be sold.

'Far and Away' at the Babcock

30 years after Ron Howard, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman came through Billings to film this immigrant story, "Far and Away" returns to Billings for a showing at the Babcock on Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $6-$8 and available at arthousebillings.com/faraway.

NIAT at the Pub Station

Headbang to some local gems at the Pub Station Taproom with music from NIAT, with support from Death Trophy and Juniper Black, on Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. Get a $10 tickets at thepubstation.com.

Big Sky Polkafest

The Billings Moose Lodge (131 Calhoun Ln.) is presenting two big days of music for the 28th annual Big Sky Polkafest. Three dance bands will provide music. There are Montana musicians Danny and Jim Show and Cimarron Band, along with Julia Lee and her White Rose from Fargo, ND. Music starts on Friday, Sept. 9 from 12-9 p.m., and continues Saturday, Sept. 10, also from 10-9 p.m. Tickets are $18 per night, or a weekend pass for $35.

William Clark Green at the Pub Station

Texas based alt-country musician William Clark Green is making a stop in Billings on Saturday, Sept. 10 for a show at the Pub Station Taproom at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 at thepubstation.com.

Counting Coup at Craft Local

Billings soulful country troubadours Counting Coup are at Craft Local on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 7-11 p.m. Singer-songwriter Jess Allestad will open. Tickets are $10 in advance at eventbrite.com and $15 at the door.

Fall Festival in Laurel

The Front Porch in Laurel (109 W 1st St.) is hosting a Fall Festival on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Live music from Tanglewood band, as well as food trucks, vendors, kids games, a street dance, tractor rides, beer gardens and more. Free to all.

Dierks Bentley at the Metra

Country hitmaker Dierks Bentley is bringing his Beers on Me Tour to Billings for a show at the First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Sept. 10, at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $40.75 - $75.75 at metrapark.com.

The Night at the Yellowstone Art Museum

The YAM's 2022 fall gala and art auction is on Saturday, Sept. 10. One of the museum's major fundraisers, the event will feature specialty cocktails, delicious food, and exceptional art for auction. Proceeds will support temporary exhibitions and educational programs year-round. Individual tickets are $350 at artmuseum.org.

SustainaBillings Outdoor Artisan Fair

Come out and support local artists at the SustainaBillings Artisan Fair on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at South Park. There will also be some local non profits whose primary focus is sustainability and environmental justice. Have some fun and start some conversations about how we can make Billings an even more beautiful and sustainable place to live.

Smiling Dog Records Presents: Cleavesfest 2022

Cleavesfeat, in memory of Billings musician David Cleaves and other musicians we have lost, will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11 at Craft Local from 1-11 p.m. Tickets are $15. Sol Seed headlines and a dozen area bands and musicians will also perform throughout the day. Let’s Get Fresh food truck will be there. Tickets are $15 at eventbrite.com.

Dirty Honey at the Pub Station

Lost Angeles-based quartet Dirty Honey make their way to Billings for a stop on their California Dreamin' tour with a date at the Pub Station Ballroom on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. Support from Dorothy and Mac Saturn. $29.50 tickets are at thepubstation.com.

'The Big Gundown:' Spaghetti Western Dinner at the Babcock

One of Billings' most fun events returns on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Babcock Theatre at 7 p.m. Sergio Sollima's 'The Big Gundown' is on the big screen, and a $15 ticket gets you a spaghetti dinner and movie, as well as an introductory talk from Gordon McConnell. Tickets are $15 at arthousebillings.com/biggundown.

Justin Moore at the Metra

Head to the First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Thursday, Sept. 15 for Justin Moore's The Country On It Tour. Show features special guests Granger Smith (with his comedy alter-ego Earl Dibbles) and Sean Stemaly. Tickets are $29.50-$118.50 at metrapark.com.

High Noon Lecture: 'Natural Rivals: Muir, Pinchot and America's Public Lands'

The Western Heritage Center is hosting their monthly High Noon Lecture on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 12 p.m. John Clayton is the author of "Natural Rivals: John Muir, Gifford Pinchot, and the Birth of Public Lands," a book about the early roots of public lands in the United States.

Edgar Loudermilk Band at Cisel Hall

Presented by the Yellowstone Bluegrass Association, Edgar Loudermilk will bring his signature voice, bass skills and songwriting chops to Cisel Hall at MSUB for a concert on Thursday, Sept. 15. $25 tickets at the door.

Colin Raye with Aaron Tippin at the Alberta Bair

The Alberta Bair's new season kicks off with country musicians Colin Raye and Aaron Tippin on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $60, $75 and $95, plus fees, and available at albertabairtheater.org.

And more live music

Octopi Drive-By are headlining at Craft Local on Friday, Sept. 9, along with Cuttroat and Spiked Mind. Music goes from 7-11 p.m., $5 cover.

There will be a Kitchen Party at Kirks' Grocery on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m., with food from Ash Woodward of Rose Hollow Catering, and music from DJ Dixon Moon Stomper. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

The 7th Avenue Band is outdoors at the Huntley Project Museum (770 Railroad Hwy.) from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. $5 cover at the gate. Dance floor, food available for purchase.

Head to Kirks' Grocery on Sept. 10 from 7-9 p.m. for music from Red Sky Morning and DAEM. $12 in advance, $12 at the door.

Crazy Mountain Billies, a solo act combining playing banjo with vocals/harmonica will performing in an original upbeat bluegrass and folk musical style at the Thirsty Street Garage on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 6-9 p.m. No ticket required.

Bring your dancing shoes to Craft Local on Wednesday, Sept. 14 for music from Jessie Dean from 6-8 p.m. No cover, all ages.