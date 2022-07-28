Things to do: MetalFest, Craft Local street dance, Trace Adkins, 'The Cookie Man' and more

No excuse to stay at home with events like these in the Billings area this week.

Hoof-It with a Historian: South Park Stroll

Explore the rich history of the south side! On this tour, we’ll look at the remnants of Billings’ railroad beginnings, see the influence of the sugar beet factory, and learn about the role of South Park in our community. This tour begins at South Park on South 28th (east side). Call 406-256-6809 if you need directions. Children under 6 are free, everyone else $10.

ParNicularly RiNiculous Variety Show

Join Kirks Grocery for a night of comedy and other delights from Nicholas Rogers on Friday, July 29 from 7-9 p.m. Come try your chops on Kirks' audience, who've been known to be a bit much for some of the smaller-minded comedians. $10, $12 at the door.

Crazy Days Weekend in Downtown Billings

This is more than a weekend of sidewalk sales at retail locations; Crazy Days now includes activities, workshops, tasting events, live entertainment, trunk shows, specials, and more, all over downtown. Go to downtownbillings.com for more information.

Big Sky MetalFest

On Saturday, July 30, head to Andy's Bar and Lounge (1815 1st Ave. N) for a music festival metal/rock/punk from all over Montana. This year features Ceres, Stranded By Choice, Zephyria, Render Me Silent, Elephant Graveyard, No Cigar, Mopsketo and Aija. La Taqueria and Big Sky Baked and Loaded food trucks will be there. Tickets at the door are $12. Show starts at 12 p.m.

2022 Summer Bash Street Dance at Craft Local

On Saturday, July 30 at 1 p.m., head out front of Craft Local for the 2022 Summer Bash Street Dance & Fundraiser. There will be a variety of local brews, wine, food trucks, Öx Axe Throwing and local live music from Fake News Band, Already Gone, Geoff George, Jessica Eve, Evan O’Kelly and John Adams. General admission donation is $15, kids 15 and under get in free. Limited premium patio seating available, contact Craft Local for more information.

'The Cookie Man' with filmmaker Q&A at the Babcock Theatre

On Saturday, July 30 at 5 p.m. at the Babcock Theatre, join filmmakers Thomas Schenk and Alette Boogman for a celebration of the man behind beloved Billings favorite Caramel Cookie Waffles. Enjoy this short film with a special Q&A with the filmmakers, and enjoy a caramel cookie waffle as you lean more about this unique business and the life and times of our neighborhood cookie-maker. Tickets are $6-$8 and available at arthousebillings.com/cookieman.

Bellydance Show with UNMATA

On Saturday, July 30 at 8 p.m. at Last Chance Pub and Cider Mill, come enjoy artisanal food and drinks all while enjoying the powerhouse fusion troupe UNMATA from Sacramento. Dancers from all over the US will be showcasing their talents and are excited to be back to live performances.

Teen Writing Workshops at This House of Books

Attention teens: Are you working on a writing project? It can be anything — college application essays, poetry, short stories, a novel. For a few weeks this summer, This House of Books (116 N 29th St, Ste B) are offering the chance for you to come workshop your project with Dr. Carrie La Seur, a published novelist, journalist, and poet. She will offer general and specific guidance, give writing prompts to help excite creativity, and talk about how to write. The free workshops will be held from noon to 1 p.m., every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Feel free to bring your lunch. Gatherings are informal and geared toward the specific needs of the participants on any given day.

Trace Adkins at Alberta Bair Theater

ABT's 2022/23 season kicks off with a bang with country legend Trace Adkins on Tuesday, August 2 at 7:30 p.m. Still some good tickets available at $50, $75 and $125 (plus fees) at albertabairtheater.org.

Songwriters in the Round at Craft Local

Join Craft Local on Wednesday, August 3 from 7-9 p.m. for Songwriters in the Round featuring Montana musicians Zechariah Peabody, Lindsey Jacobsen, KLove & Owen Yoshioka. No cover charge and all ages welcome.

Alive After 5 with W.C. Huntley and Marcedes Carroll

The final Alive After 5 of the year is at McCormick Cafe on Thursday, August 4. W.C. Huntley and Marcedes Carroll are pairing up their acoustic county sounds for a night inspired by country singer/songwriter greats like John Prine, Guy Clark, and Merle Haggard. Show is free, but anyone 21+ who wants to drink alcohol will need to purchase a $2 wristband.

The Jimmy Carpenter Band and Parker Brown at St. John's Summer Concert Series

On Thursday,August 4 head to the St. John's Campus at the corner of Rimrock and Shiloh from 6-8 p.m. for music from the Jimmy Carpenter Band. Carpenter is a noted horn player, and known as a master saxophonist. Billings musician Parker Brown will open. Event is free, food trucks will be available.

And more live music

Ryan Chrys and the Rough Cuts, who were named the Colorado Country Band of the Year, are at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at the Garage on Friday, July 29 from 7-9 p.m. No Cover.

The Love Darts return to Kirks Grocery to continue rock and roll mayhem on July 29 from 9-10 p.m. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Pan Blanco play Craft Local on July 29. dance lessons at 7 p.m., show at 8:30 p.m., $10 for everything.

Dylan Petit brings Americana music to the Yellowstone Cellars adn Winery on July 29 at 8 p.m.

Catch some tunes from Paul Lee Kupfer at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at the Garage from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. No cover.

There's a triplicate of music at Kirks on July 30 from 7-9 p.m., with performances from Helix (Jon Lodge, Isaiah Demontiney and Shane de Leon), Nathan (Will Herbert and Drake Pannell making strange things happen) and Cobalt Pencil (Nathan Chaput's electonic scoundtrack/scape project). $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Singer/songwriter Jessica Eve is at the Yellowstone Cellars and Winery on July 30 at 8 p.m.

Liz Cooper brings the Hot Sass Tour to the Pub Station Tarpoon on Wednesday, August 3 at 8 p.m. $15 tickets are available at thepubstation.com.

Just LeDoux it with Nick LeDoux at the Pub Station Ballroom on Thursday, August 4 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 at thepubstation.com.