Things To Do: No-No Boy, BARK Fundraiser, 'Annie Jr.' and more

Already onto another summer week filled with things to do in Billings. Here's the rundown.

No-No Boy at Kirks Grocery

A special matinee on Saturday, May 28 from 3-5 p.m. at Kirks Grocery, No-No Boy is an innovative songwriting and multi-media project based on Asian American history from musician and scholar Julian Saporiti. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.

Bart Crow at the Pub Station

Texas-based country singer-songwriter Bart Crow comes to the Pub Station Taproom on Saturday, May 28 at 8 p.m. Support from special guests Matt Strachan and The Hoot Owls. Tickets are $12 and available at thepubstation.com.

UFO Comedy Presents: Standup Comedy at the Garage

On Saturday, May 28 at 8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at the Garage, come see a great lineup of comedians, including Laugh Local Comedy Contest Winners. $10 cover. Also a pint night to raise money for suicide awareness and prevention.

'Annie Jr.' at NOVA Center for the Performing Arts

NOVA's Youth Conservatory is bringing the classic tale to rousing life with a cast of young thespians. Performances on May 27, 28 and 29. Friday and Saturday are at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for seniors, military members and students, and $16 for everyone else, and available at novabillings.com.

BARK's "Gaming for Paws" Fundraiser

Join Billings Animal Rescue Kare at Oscar's Park, 3740 Wise Lane for a fun afternoon of Texas Hold'em Poker and Bingo on Monday, May 31 from 2-8 p.m. A $20 entry fee will get $200 in play chips for your gaming fun. Cash prizes will be awarded for gaming events. The Wine Pull for Whiskers allows guests to choose a bagged bottle for $20. The wine wall is built with 30 bottles of wine valued at more than $700. Casey Page's Critter Photo Booth will be open from 2-4 p.m. The Canine Costume Contest theme this year is the roaring 20's. The winner will be selected at 5 p.m. Dogs are welcome throughout the day and will be able to participate in various games and contests. A pay as you go bar will be provided by Tiny's Tavern. They promise to bring some of their famous Orange Crush drinks. The kitchen will be selling sloppy joes, mac and cheese, charcuterie, and fruit cups. All proceeds benefit BARK.

New Exciting Things Show at Craft Local

On Tuesday, May 31, host Kenny Jacobs brings the N.E. Thing Show to Craft Local from 8-10 p.m. This show brings together a panel of comedians on stage to put on something unique. Plus there are guest spots from a variety of other performers. Each show is a little different. No cover charge, some parental discretion is advised.

Adelitas Way at the Pub Station

Adelitas Way is an independent alternative rock band from Las Vegas with over 200 million music streams, and they'll be at the Pub Station Ballroom on Tuesday, May 31 at 7 p.m. Kingdom Collapse and Taking Dawn will open. Tickets are $20 and available at thepubstation.com.

Night Ranger at Alberta Bair Theater

They've sold 17 million albums, performed on more than 4000 stages and have a radio audience that exceeds 1 billion, and now they're coming to Billings to play the Alberta Bair on Wednesday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $36.50 plus fees, and are available at albertabairtheater.org.

Spaghetti Western Dinner with 'The Great Silence' at the Babcock

One off the best movie going experiences in town is back! On Wednesday, June 1 at 7 p.m. at the Babcock, $15 gets you a plate of pasta, a thoughtful presentation, and a fantastic film! Western aficionado Gordon McConnell is back to talk about Sergio Corbucci's "The Great Silence." One of the most influential westerns ever made, this cold cowboy classic is bleak vision of the West, where the line between right and wrong gets blurred. Tickets available at arthousebillings.com/greatsilence.

Slow Walk/Roll & Kick-Off Party - Billings Commuter Challenge

Kick off the Billings Commuter Challenge with several events. Walkers start at Evergreen Park, bikers start at North Park. Both groups will leave at 5:30 p.m. and travel to Rose Park, where they can celebrate the Commuter Challenge with free ice cream, slow bike races, corn hole, an art activity and more. Party starts at 6 p.m.

Walk with a Naturalist at Zimmerman Park

Join Montana Audubon Center at Zimmerman Park on Thrusday, June 2 at 6:30 for their June Walk with a Naturalist event. Explore this beautiful natural area with scenic views of the Yellowstone Valley, and winding paths through forest and prairie. Be prepared for more wildflowers in bloom. Please bring any naturalist tools you like to use (binoculars, field guides, magnifying glasses, journals, etc.). They'll also have some equipment you can borrow. Suggested donation is $5-10 per person.

"The Art of the Bird: A Historical Perspective on Avian Art" Free Lecture by Lee Silliman at Western Heritage Center

On Thursday, June 2 from 12-1 p.m., the Western Heritage Center will host a special bonus High Noon lecture, in conjunction with the "Avis Marvelous" traveling exhibit. Lee Silliman, who curated the exhibit, will talk about art, biology, taxidermy and the history of the West. Free and open to the public.

Big Sky Dance and Polka Club Dance

On Sunday, June 5 from 1-5 p.m., Big Sky Dance and Polka Club will hold their monthly dance at the Moose Club at 131 Calhoun Ln. It’s their western days themed dance. Come in your best western dress. Dance to the western tunes of Jim, Tammy and Jerry. All dancers welcome.

And more live music

Cimarron Band will be at the High Horse Saloon on Friday, May 27 and Saturday May 28 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on both nights.

Montana Ave Jazz Exchange play Craft Local on Saturday, May 28 from 7-9 p.m.

The guitar duo Kindred, featuring Angie Langeliers and Elisa Olson play Craft Local on Saturday, May 28 from 9-11 p.m.

Head to Craft Local on Monday, May 30 for an evening with Hot Rod Todd and the Sharks + Friends. Music starts at 7 p.m.

Join Craft Local for a night of songs and story-telling with Kalyn Beasley & Marcedes Carroll from 8-10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1.

Fresh off their first tour, Hey, ILY is bound to have Kirks Grocery brimming with energy, solid hooks and synthemopop on Wednesday, June 1 from 7-9 p.m. They'll be joined by Pueblo, Colorado's The Ragetones.

