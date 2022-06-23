Things to do: OXXBIRD music festival, Little Bighorn Days, SummerFair and concerts galore

This next week in Billings is almost too jam-packed with events. Here's some of the highlights.

'Goodfellas' at the Babcock

Honor the late, great Ray Liotta by going home to get your shinebox and bringing it to the Babcock Theatre to see "Goodfellas" on Friday, June 24 at 6:30 p.m. Get tickets at arthousebillings.com/goodfellas.

Hoof-It with a Historian: Moss Mansion Neighborhood.

Join the Western Heritage Center to learn about Billings history on Friday, June 24 at 10 a.m. Still some of the most beautiful residences in town, Clark and Yellowstone avenues were home to Billings’ most influential business and civic leaders. The tour will explore the stunning architecture and share stories of the legendary residents who called them home. This tour begins at the corner of Division Street and Clark Avenue. Tours run about one hour 20 minutes and require comfortable walking shoes. Adults are $10, students (ages 13-18) are $5, children under 6 years are free.

OXXBIRD Music Festival

This festival is a two day event celebrating the transformation of the Billings Industrial Revitalization District. Starting on Friday, June 24 at the 406 Events Lawn (formerly Red Oxx Events Lawn), catch Wes Urbaniak & The Mountain Folk with Salt and Shadow. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. On Saturday, June 25, Moontricks headline, with support from Satsang, Jacob Rountree & The Somethings, Brambles & Briar and Quiet Coyote. After the show, join Power for a street dance on 14th street. Doors open at 11 p.m. Tickets are at 406eventslawn.com/shows.

SummerFair 2022

Now in its 44th year, SummerFair is the region's largest arts and craft festival bringing handmade creations from near and far to Billings for a weekend of art, food trucks, and entertainment. This year's event will be on the MSUB campus on Friday, June 24 from 4-8 p.m., Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., and Sunday, June 26 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Artist booths include painting, pottery, art from nature, glass, wood, metal, fiber art, photography, body products, and artisan foods. Full schedule and vendor list at artmuseum.org/engage/summerfair/.

Little Bighorn Days

Little Bighorn Days is a fun-filled weekend in Hardin honoring the anniversary of the Battle of the Little Bighorn. This is a family-friendly event with parades, street dance, arm wrestling tournament, kids’ activities and craft and food vendors. Events are throughout the area all through the weekend. There are living history documentations and a car show at the Big Horn County Museum, a PRCA Rodeo on Friday and Saturday nights at the Big Horn County Fairgrounds, and the Real Bird Reenactment at Medicine Trail Coulee on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. each day. Check out bighorncountymuseum.org/little-bighorn-days for a more complete schedule.

Yellowstone Rep Theatre presents 'Mud Blue Sky'

Yellowstone Repertory Theatre continues its fourth season of presenting professional theatre in Billings with Mud Blue Sky by Marisa Wegrzyn. The play is at the Roebling Theater at NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, and performances on June 24, 25 and 26. Performances start at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinee is at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15-$25 and available at yellowstonerep.org. YRT Artistic Director, Craig Huisenga, will direct a cast that includes Anjanett Hawk, Barbara Stube-Mercado, Jalani Lee, and Jorden Dupuis Gilfeather. Nicoletta Flores will be the stage manager.

'A Midsummer Night's Dream' at NOVA

Shakespeare's classic comedy of miscommunication, fairy frolics, and royal ruminations will be performed at NOVA on June 24, 25, 26. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for students, $16 for senior/military and $21 for everyone else, and available at novabillings.org.

2022 Downtown Summer Sounds featuring Koe Wetzel

Country singer Koe Wetzel headlines Downtown Summer Sounds, presented by Downtown Billings and Pub Station Presents on Saturday, June 25 at the Downtown Billings Skatepark. All ages tickets are $79 for pit and $44 for general admission, and available at thepubstation.com.

Symphony in the Park

The Billings Symphony's biggest annual event returns for the 50th year on Sunday, June 26 at Pioneer Park. Bring your blanket or lawn chair and relax to an evening of music under Montana’s big sky. Featuring special guests Paige and the People’s band, as well as the long-standing tradition of our Kids’ Conducting Contest, the Instrument Petting Zoo, and more. Round out your experience with picnic fare from participating food trucks and vendors. Events start at 4 p.m., the Billings Symphony Orchestra goes on at 7 p.m.

National Parks Conservation Associated Flood Relief at the Rialto Theater

In Bozeman on Tuesday, June 28 from 6-9 p.m., there will be a fundrasier supporting the Southwest Montana Relief Fund and the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation. The evening will include discussions about the effects of the flooding and how relief funds will benefit Yellowstone and the surrounding communities. All proceeds raised will benefit flood relief funds for immediate needs like emergency shelter, drinking water, food, and clothing as well as clean-up and rebuilding efforts. Guests will also enjoy a performance by musician Ryan Acker and have the chance to bid on silent auction items, while enjoying complimentary beverages and appetizers. Attendence is free, RSVP in advance at npca.org/yellfloodrelief.

Michael Haykin Exhibition Opening and Artist Talk

On Thursday, June 30, Celebrate the opening reception for the exhibition "Painting a Pandemic" with an artist talk by Michael Haykin in the gallery. Haykin will discuss this new body of work and how his painting was shaped by the experience of the COVID lockdown. Reception is at 5 p.m., artist talk is at 6 p.m.

Alive After 5 with Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk

Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk play Alive After 5 on Thursday, June 30 outside Uberbrew from 5-8 p.m. The event is free, but anyone who wants to drink will have to purchase a $2 wristband.

Celebration honoring Ian Elliot’s life and contributions to the arts

All are welcome to Ian Elliot’s Celebration of Life “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” on July 2 at the Babcock Theatre in Billings.

The event, which is being held on Elliot’s birthday, runs from 4 to 11 p.m. and is free and open to all. A hootenanny follows the formal program, which begins at 5 p.m. There will be music, dance, poetry and a slideshow celebrating Elliot’s life and contributions to the art, theater and music scene across Montana, specifically the Yellowstone Valley. Christi the Wordsmith emcees the celebration.

The Babcock Theatre held a special place in Elliot’s heart as he put on many shows there, and ran the theater in the 1990s. Elliot passed away in December 2021 at the age of 70. His friends, colleagues and family got together to put on the day-long celebration, featuring all the things Elliot loved -- poetry, dance, music and theater. There will be opportunities to share stories and food and adult beverages will be available. As Elliot used to say, “Let’s do a show!”

And more live music

At Craft Local on Friday, June 24, Ryan Supola plays from 7-9 p.m., with Dammit Lauren! from 9-11 p.m.

Catch traditional country music from Hannah Jo Lally from 8-11 p.m. on Friday at the R Club Lounge.

Cimarron Band are at the High Horse Saloon on Friday from 9 p.m. to close.

The 7th Avenue Band will be at playing a parking lot party at Pepper's Bar Saturday, June 25. The band begins at 7 pm.

Saturday's Craft Local lineup is Jessica Eve from 7-9 p.m., and Not James Taylor from 9-11 p.m.

Lee Calvin will play a solo set of original Calvin and The Coal Cars songs at Craft Local's Songwriter Night on Wednesday, June 29. Music starts at 6 p.m.

