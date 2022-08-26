Things to do: Parker Brown concert, NOVA fundraiser, food truck battle and more

Billings is back with another week of events. Here's a rundown to make it easy.

Hoof-It with a Historian: Bars, Brothels and Bok Choy

Join the Western Heritage Center on Friday, Aug. 26 for a historical walking tour. Discover Billings and Yellowstone County! Before the skate park and businesses, Billings’ Southside was filled with bars, brothels and even a Chinatown. We’ll wander the remnants of these establishments and bring back to life the stories of these large, and almost forgotten, communities. Tour begins at the Western Heritage Center. Cost is $10, kids 12 and under are free.

Songwriters in the Round at Craft Local

Head to Craft Local on Friday, Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. for a night of songs and stories from singer-songwriters Marcedes Carroll, Dave Martinez and Jessica Eve. $5 suggested donation at the door.

ParNicularly RiNiculous Variety Show at Kirks'

Join Kirks Grocery for a night of comedy and other delights from Nicholas Rogers on Friday, Aug. 26 from 7-9 p.m. Come try your chops on Kirks' audience, who've been known to be a bit much for some of the smaller-minded comedians. $10, $12 at the door.

Red Whites and Brews at NOVA

NOVA Center for the Performing Arts host its season opening fundraiser event on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. at NOVA. The directors of each of the season's productions will present a teaser, and there will be beer and non alcoholic beverages available, as well as food and music from local Celtic group Slainte. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door.

Food Truck Battle on the Yellowstone

Join the Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings for the 4th annual fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 27. The event will be held at the Armed Forces Reserve Center at 2915 Gabel Road. Over 40 food trucks will be on location battling to see who's the best! There will also be cold beer, live music by D'tective, Caledonian Pipes & Drums, and Exit 53, a fun area with activities for kids, and all proceeds from the event will be raising money for veterans. $5 gate charge, free for Veterans & active military with ID and kids 12 and under.

ZooMontana at Yellowstone Gateway Musuem

The Yellowstone Gateway Museum in Livingston is holding Family Days on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. ZooMontana and several animal ambassadors will be at the museum, including a hognose snake and a tiger salamander.

Rock the Block at the Den

The Den Sport Bar's (1411 Chy Way) biggest party of the summer is on Saturday, Aug. 27, starting at 6:30 p.m. Catch music from Kid Kentucky and the American Badass Band, the ultimate Kid Rock tribute band, with special guest Billings' own Jonah Prill. Tickets start at $35 and are available at thedensportsbar.com.

Parker Brown live at Art House Cinema

Parker Brown, a staple of the Billings music scene, is performing solo at the Art House on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. The show will be a celebration in honor of Brown's two new records, "Time Stands Still" and "Mix Tape." Tickets are $20 at arthousebillings.com/parkerbrown.

Parker Millsap at the Pub Station

Oklahoma-bred singer/songwriter Parker Millsap is at the Pub Station Taproom on Monday, Aug. 29 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $18 and available at thepubstation.com.

Todd Forsgren speaks at Billings Public Library

The Library is hosting Todd Forsgren, Assistant Professor of Art and Gallery Director at Rocky Mountain College, for a demonstration of artistic technique and style on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 6 in the community room. A highly accomplished artist and photographer, Forsgren’s work has been featured in publications such as National Geographic, The Guardian and TIME’s Lightbox.

Shakey Graves and Sierra Ferrell at ZooMontana

Head to ZooMontana on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. for a show from Americana kingpin Shakey Graves, although the real star of this show might be opener Sierra Ferrell, one of the hottest up and coming stars on the country music circuit. Tickets are $39.50 at thepubstation.com. '

Jamie Ford Author Event at Billings Public Library

Join the Library on Wednesday, Aug. 31 from 6-7 p.m. for a special author event with award winning author Jamie Ford. He will be discussing his works including "Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet."

And more live music

Head out to the Cooney Bar and Grill on Friday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. for live music from Gravel 'n Grit, featuring Hunter White, John Mcullough, and Brett Hollingsworth.

Tantric and Smile Empty Soul are at the Pub Station Taproom on Friday, Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 at thepubstation.com.

Faith Kelly and Caswyn Moon, two musicians from the Catskills in New York, will be at Cameron Records with local favorite Zach Peabody on Aug. 26 at 6:30 p.m.

Catch the great Counting Coup at the Windmill and Bar51 patio on Aug. 26 at 7 p.m.

Cimarron will take a road trip on Aug. 26 to play The Jump in Gallatin Gateway from 8 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Space cowboys Bubba Fett, a four piece from Livingston, will join Charlie Smillie at Kirks' on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 7-9 p.m. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Listen to some of Billings' best musicians in Montana Ave Jazz Exchange will be at the Yellowstone Cellars and Winery on Aug. 27 from 8-10 p.m.

Get yourself to Craft Local on Aug. 27 from 7-11 p.m. for songs from Aaron Flores, the lead vocalist/guitarist for local metal band Render Me Silent, and Ruggy Bear, a psychedelic pop rock force out of Cody. $5 suggested donation at the door.

Get down on Sunday, Aug. 28 at Kirks' with Phoenix-based duo Snailmate, along with Brontops. Show starts at 7 p.m., $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Enjoy music from LCL Country at the Heights VFW on Aug. 28 from 2-6 p.m.

Close out hump day right with Thrown-Out Bones and Salt and Shadow at Kirks' on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Go to Craft Local on Aug. 31 for Songwriter Night featuring Troy Owens from 6-8 p.m.