Things to do: 'Rumors' at BST, Red Lodge Art Walk, Dancing with the Big Sky Stars and more

Kitchen Party by Ashley Woodward with DJ Dixon Moonstomper at Kirks' Grocery

On Friday, May 13 from 6-8 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery, Chef Ash from Rose Hollow will cater some fantastic food at a perfect price. Dinner is pay what you can. Meanwhile, DJ Dixon Moonstomper will play music that enhances the party and the night.

'Rumors' at Billings Studio Theatre

Comic complications arise in this play about four couples who attend an anniversary party that quickly goes awry. Performances on Friday, May 13, Saturday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m. Matinee on Sunday, May 15 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $19 for seniors, military and students and $21 for everyone else, and available at billingsstudiotheatre.com/box-office/.

Red Lodge Art Walk

Red Lodge Art Walk kicks off their 2022 season in downtown Red Lodge on Saturday, May 14 from 3 - 8 p.m. Enjoy a free, fun family event with exhibitions, live demos and local artists. Red Lodge Art Walk continues on the second Saturday of each month through October, with a holiday event in December. Check out their Facebook page, Red Lodge Art Walk for a map of galleries, studios and other Art Walk locations. Maps are also available at participating locations.

'School Of… Rock?' at the Alberta Bair Theater

CDS Performing Arts’ annual dance concert will be Saturday, May 14 at 5 p.m. at the Alberta Bair. When the Rockwood Preparatory School is in threat of closure due to funding, the school’s Student Council decides it is their responsibility to help save it. They form a band and enter a contest. Will they win? Can they save the school in time? Join the CDS Performing Arts students in this hilarious show full of dancing, acting and singing. Tickets are $16.50 - $18.50 and available at albertabairtheater.org.

Dancing with the Big Sky Stars at Babcock Theatre

Big Sky Senior Service's annual fundraiser will be on Saturday, May 14 from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Babcock Theatre. The evening will be a Red Carpet viewing party for their online dance submissions. There will be live judging and the audience will get to cast their vote for the People's Choice award. The evening also includes a silent auction. Tickets are $20 and available at arthousebillings.com/DancingBigSky. Every ticket also comes with a free soda and popcorn. This fun and formal evening is sure to be a memorable night!

Generations 2022 Art Show at the Petroleum Club

On Saturday, May 14, this art show will feature 20 Local Artists including Kevin Red Star, John Potter and Elyssa Leininger. The art show is 7-10 p.m., with a VIP early entry from 5-7 p.m. Tickets are $5 each at the door (Cash only) and VIP tickets are $25 each or $40 per couple, which includes lite hors d'oeuvres and a glass of wine. No host cash bar available.

'The Soul of a Cyclist' at Art House Cinema and Pub

Billings TrailNet is presenting this documentary on Sunday, May 15 at 6 p.m. at Art House. 'The Soul of a Cyclist' captures a group of "classic" cyclists and digs into issues like friendship, the environment, minimalism and craftsmanship. Tickets are $10 at arthousebillings.com/cyclist. Proceeds go to Billings TrailNet. There will also be a raffle for Billings TrailNet members to win prizes.

Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters

The actor, who won an Oscar for the "Sling Blade" screenplay, is bringing his blues rock band to Billings for a show at the Pub Station Ballroom on Tuesday, May 17 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 and available at thepubstation.com.

The Reddmen at Craft Local

Legendary Northern Cheyenne power pop outfit the Reddmen bring their Reunion Tour to Billings for a show at Craft Local on Wednesday, May 18 at 7 p.m. Support from Arrow Evolution, Prowler and The Life After. All ages, $5 suggested donation.

'Superbad' at Art House Cinema and Pub

How's this for a win-win? Catch arguably the funniest movie of the 21st century on the big screen, and get to support Billings' best local brewers while doing it. 'Superbad' shows at the Art House for one night only on Thursday, May 19 at 6 p.m. To celebrate Craft Beer Week, $10 tickets include one free beer. Tickets available at arthousebillings.com/superbad.

Citizen Cope at the Pub Station

Clarence Greenwood, better known as Citizen Cope, will celebrate his 20 years of publishing music under that name with a show at the Pub Station Ballroom on Thursday, May 19 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $37 and available at thepubstation.com. This is a rescheduled date from May 21, 2020 and tickets from the first date will be honored.

Mohanad Elshieky at Last Chance Pub and Cider Mill

This comedian, who has appeared on "Conan" and Comedy Central, is in Billings for a show at the Last Chance Pub and Cider Mill on Thursday, May 19 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

Start the weekend out right with traditional Irish music from Slainte at Craft Local on Friday, May 12 from 6-7 p.m.

Cimarron will play a dance at the Moose Lodge (131 Calhoun Lane) on Friday May 13th, 2022 from 7-10 p.m. Also, shrimp or chicken strips with fries served from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for meal.

MT Ave Jazz Exchange, featuring some of Billings' best jazz musicians, play the Yellowstone Cellars and Winery at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 13. No cover, all ages.

The Teccas are coming to Thirsty Street at the Garage on Saturday, May 14 from 7-10 p.m. Local singer-songwriter Jess Allestad opens the show. Tickets are $8 and $10 at the door, and available at thirstystreet.com/tickets.

Catch rock and roll from Already Gone on Saturday, May 14 at Yellowstone Cellars and Winery from 7-9 p.m. No cover.

Guitarist/songwriter Skevos (aka Steve Miller) plays Craft Local on Saturday, May 14 from 7-9 p.m. No cover.

The Richard Thistle Band are at Craft Local on Saturday, May 14 from 9-11 p.m.

John Adams brings originals and fan-favorite covers on Sunday, May 15 from 2-4 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

VFW Post 6774 is holding a dance with music from Crow Country on Sunday, May 15 from 2-8 p.m.

