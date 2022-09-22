Things to do: Saturday Live, Laura Jane Grace, GWAR and more

Just like the Dark Knight, events in Billings have returned. Here's a rundown.

Celebration of friend and artist James Seward at Barjon's Books

Join Barjon's Books on Friday, Sept. 23 at 4:30 p.m. for a celebration of the life of James Seward. Seward was a sculptor, painter and violin who lived in Billings for the past 18 years. He exhibited in the community frequently with his wife Mana Lesman. He passed away in July from complications following COVID, but his art lives on in a memorial exhibit through the month of September at Barjon's Books.

Craig Johnson Author Event at Billings Public Library

Join This House of Books and the Billings Public Library as they host Craig Johnson at the Community Room at the Library on Friday, Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m. Johnson, who is based out of Wyoming, is the author of the "Longmire" series, which inspired the Netflix TV show of the same name. He'll be introducing his newest "Longmire" book.

Billings Symphony: 'American Kaleidoscope'

Hailed by the Chicago Tribune as “the best Gershwin pianist in America today,” Kevin Cole performs the iconic "Rhapsody in Blue" at the Alberta Bair Theater on Friday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. The Billings Symphony dives into the Great American Songbook to perform music from "Porgy and Bess" and "On the Town." The Montana premiere of Jennifer Higdon’s "Cold Mountain Suite" rounds out this celebration of American classics. Tickets range from $44-$74 and available at albertabairtheater.org.

'Tinker Bell' at NOVA Center for the Performing Arts

You might think you've seen Peter Pan, but until you've heard Tinker Bell's side of the story, you haven't heard the whole tale. Learn the other half at NOVA's "Tinker Bell." Performances are Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. each night, as well as a Sunday matinee on Sept. 25 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for senior, military and students, and $16 for everyone else, and available at novabillings.org.

Saturday Live

Billings School's fall fundraiser returns for its 30th year this Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Pioneer Park. There's a $15 Fun Run starting at Daylis Stadium at 9:30 a.m., and then fun and games galore throughout the park during the rest of the day.

Voices of the Past at Mountview Cemetery

One of Billings' best seasonal events is back for 2022, as the Western Heritage Center is again putting on a living history performance at Mountview Cemetery. ON Saturday, Sept. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 01, tour the cemetery and meet historic figures from Billings' history, like P.B. and Mattie Moss, Dorothy Gray and Dr. Frank Bell. Guests select an entry time, and can spend as much time as they'd like to see the performances and tour the cemetery. Tickets are $18 and available at ywhc.org and at the Western Heritage Center during normal hours.

Heights VFW BBQ/Auction

As a fundraiser for veterans and their families in our community, the Heights VFW (637 Anchor St.) is hosting an auction and BBQ on Saturday, Sept. 24. Auction starts at 1 p.m., BBQ follows at 5 p.m. It's $12 a plate, and children 5 years and younger get in free.

Dr. Catherine Raven Author Event at Billings Public Library

On Saturday, Sept. 24 at 3 p.m., the Library welcomes Catherine Raven to discuss her award-winning work "Fox And I: An Uncommon Friendship." Raven is a former national park ranger at Glacier, Mount Rainier, North Cascades, Voyageurs, and Yellowstone National Parks. She earned her Ph.D. in biology from Montana State University and holds degrees in zoology and botany from the University of Montana.

'Return' at the Babcock Theatre

"Return," a documentary made entirely by and about Billings locals, makes its premier at the Babcock on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m. The documentary follows retired Green Beret Jim Markel Sr. as he returns to Vietnam for the first time since the war, this time bringing along his son, Jim Markel Jr. "Return" is a story about family and the weighty work of reopening the past. Q and A with filmmakers Pete Tolton and Stan Parker will follow. $15 tickets are at arthousebillings.com/return.

Theresa Caputo Live at the Alberta Bair Theater

The renounced medium and star of TLC's "Long Island Medium" will be at the Alberta Bair on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m. The show brings brings Theresa face-to-face with her fans, as she lets spirit guide her through the audience. Tickets start at $52.75 at albertabairtheater.org.

Laura Jane Grace at the Pub Station

One of the greatest voices in modern punk rock is playing in Billings on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Laura Jane Grace, best known as the front-woman of Against Me! is playing a solo date at the Pub Station Taproom at 8 p.m. $29.50 tickets are at thepubstation.com.

Violoncelle Francophone: Cello-Piano Recital

At MSUB's Cisel Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 7:30, University of Montana cello professor Adam Collins and Chicago-based pianist Brian Locke will perform a concert of music for cello and piano by French-speaking composers from around the world. Concert is free.

GWAR at the Pub Station

Have one of the wildest concert experiences you'll ever find with GWAR at the Pub Station Patio on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 5 p.m. GWAR play metal music, but it's the way that they do it that makes them a draw. Decked out in elaborate costumes and covered in latex, GWAR are more than a concert. Support from Nekrogoblikon and Crobot, whatever those are. $30 tickets are at thepubstation.com.

Comedian Jeff Leeson at the High Horse Saloon

Experience Jeff Leeson's comedy chops, which have been touring for over 22 years, at the High Horse on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 at eventbrite.com.

And move live music

Head to the Thirsty Street Garage on Friday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. for roots tunes from Kimmi Bitter. No ticket required.

It's country night at Craft Local on Friday with Petal, Mississippi's own Cole Decker playing at 7 p.m., followed up by fifth-generation Montana artist Sean Devine at 9 p.m. $10 tickets at Eventbrite, or $12 at the door.

Cimarron Band is at the High Horse Saloon on both Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. each night.

There's a triplicate of great artists playing at Craft Local on Saturday, Sept. 24. Kimmi Bitter continues her Billings run at 7 p.m., and Steph Yeager and Marcedes Carroll follow up at 9 p.m. $5 cover at the door.

Catch the classic country group BlackHawk at the Pub Station Ballroom on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 at thepubstation.com.

Sundae and Mr. Goesel are bringing their brand of countrified jazz to Walkers Grill on Sunday at 7 p.m.

Also on Sunday, catch LCL Country from 2-6 p.m. at the Heights VFW (637 Anchor).

Jerry Barlow, a Celtic guitarist and storyteller, is at the Billings public Libraryon Tuesday, Sept. 274 at 6 p.m.

Candlebox, along with The Glorious Sons and Ayron Jones, will be at the Pub Station Ballroom on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. Get a $44.50 ticket at thepubstation.com.

Join Calvary Church Billings on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. for worship music from Josh Snodgrass.

Home Free are at the Alberta Bair on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. But the show is sold out, so if you're a big a cappella country fan, good luck on reseller sites for tickets.