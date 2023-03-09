There's no better way to experience Montana than through a good ghost town. When you wander the streets of Bannack, or explore what's left of Garnet, or marvel at the majesty of Elkhorn's fraternity hall, you're tapping into something deep and primal about this state. That energy is real. It'll sink into you.

Alas, it's still March, and we're stuck in the "in like a lion" phase. There's too much snow to access most of these remote places, and the last thing you want is to become just another specter haunting those lonely streets and old buildings.

So head to the Western Heritage Center to get your ghost town fix. The museum reopens Friday after its annual hiatus, which gives staff opportunities to change displays and perform behind the scenes tasks. To celebrate, they're offering free admission on Friday and Saturday.

The museum has three new exhibits, and one of them is "Montana Ghost Towns," features photography of some of our state's most isolated and historic places. The photos were taken by Denes G. Istvanffy, a Hungarian immigrant who moved to America in 1948 and eventually settled in Billings.

"He came here, and like anybody who wants to learn the state, he started photographing ghost towns," said Western Heritage Center Executive Director Kevin Kooistra.

Istvanffy was an award winning photographer in his home country, and he used that talent to capture his new country's history. Some of the photos in "Montana Ghost Towns" are 50 years old, capturing buildings that have long since been lost to decay and time. The only way to visit them now is Istvanffy's photos.

"He took this in 1963," Kooistra said, pointing at one of the photos. "And the quality of the color prints are so good."

He took the photos over decades, but gathered them all together to celebrate Montana's centennial in 1989. When he died in 1996, his wife donated the collection to the Western Heritage Center. They've had them on limited display before, and they loan out the collection as a traveling exhibit. The center actually has the largest collection of traveling exhibits of any museum in the state.

"Even though we're small, one of the things we do focus on is outreach," Kooistra said.

Istvanffy's work has gained a following over the years, both for its scope and its quality. "Montana Ghost Towns" was at the Montana State University Billings library last year. But now his photos are on full display at the center. Istvanffy's legacy lives on alongside the places he captured. In the center of the room sits a map with pins stuck in it, each representing an old mining town now lost to time. And in a corner, a video about Bannack — Montana's first territorial capital, where folks like Copper King William A. Clark and Yellowstone Superintendent Nathaniel Pitt Langford first laid down roots — plays on a loop. Kooistra made it years ago. There's more than one type of history being told here.

Also premiering at the museum on Friday is "Breaking Bread: Food and Community Identity," a new original research exhibit put together by the Western Heritage Center's Community Historian Lauren Hunley. It tells the story of the relationship between food and history.

"Food informs our everyday lives," Kooistra explained. "It connects us to our family histories, to our churches and cultures."

The exhibit contains artifacts out of the museum's permanent collections, things like old food containers and menus and other relics from Billings restaurants of yore. There's the sign from the Elmo Club, and an old menu from the Northern Hotel, which has a brightly covered color that depicts two eggs and a piece of bacon forming a smile.

But a lot of "Breaking Bread" is hands on and physical. There are recipe cards, and a interactive re-creation of a World War-era freedom garden. Kids, always one of the museum's big patrons, can play with the garden, and maybe learn something, too.

"Kids can come in, grab some pots and pans and harvest some vegetables," Kooistra said. "The idea is for them to have fun."

Tucked in next to "Breaking Bread" is a collection of unfinished paintings by J.K. Ralston. It's not new, but it will be up through the spring. "Ralston Unfinished" allows a peak into the artist's mind. There's a looseness to these works. They're not just unfinished, they're unrefined and almost vulnerable. It's a new side to an artist most Billings folks probably feel like they know pretty well.

Downstairs, the final new exhibit is "Yellowstone Engraved: The Work of William Henry Jackson, Thomas Moran and Others." It's exactly as the name describes. The collection, which is owned by the Missoula based author and archivist Lee Silliman, features antique lithographs and etchings that were made so that the wonders of Yellowstone could be shared to those who weren't immediately able to visit. Images like this were integral to the formation and preservation of the park as we know it today.

They're mostly of the geyser basins and thermal features, things you can't see anywhere other than Yellowstone.

"In order to protect and preserve these places, you have to show why they're unique," said Kooistra.

One picture, of elk meeting a party of cross country skiers, is the cover of Harper's Weekly from April, 9, 1887.

Silliman curated the exhibit, but there's one piece you won't find when it travels elsewhere. The Western Heritage Center has a painting by Mattie Woodson Moss, who lived in the Moss Mansion with her husband P.B. Moss. It's on loan from the mansion.

"All of us work together," said Kooistra, while pointing out animal mounts borrowed from the Yellowstone Country Museum.

Having one exhibit that's on loan helps give the museum's staff some extra time. Plus, traveling exhibitions are a big part of what the Western Heritage Center does. They have 14 traveling shows right now, all across the state. They might get 5-6,000 people in the doors of the physical museum in a year, but a lot more than that learn and experience history through one of their traveling exhibits.

"That's the way to reach people," Kooistra explained.