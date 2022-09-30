Trivia touchdown: Billings native competing on Peyton Manning's quiz show

Craig Walker just wants to make Steve Young proud.

Walker grew up in Billings and graduated from West High in 2018. But he currently attends Brigham Young University, the NFL Hall of Famer’s alma mater. Young brought the school the 1984 college football national championship. And while Walker isn’t the elite football star that Young was, he’s trying to bring a trophy to BYU all the same.

Walker, along with classmates Frani King and Ben Potter, is representing BYU on the newest season of NBC’s “Capital One College Bowl.”

“College Bowl” is a long running show, with roots that stretch all the way back to USO shows in World War II. The show started its TV run in 1959, and has run intermittently ever since. This iteration began in 2021. Walker and his compatriots are competing in its second season.

“College Bowl” pits teams of three college students, each representing their respective schools, against each other in a trivia contest. Winners move up the bracket, eventually culminating in a championship, where the winners are awarded $125,000 in scholarship money.

BYU competed against Washington in the qualifier round, and lost. But they scored enough points to get a wild card bid, and will be competing in an upcoming episode airing on Friday, Sept. 30.

It’s a welcome second chance for a group that’s been together for a long time.

“All three of us are on the quiz bowl team at BYU,” Walker said. “We’ve been playing together for quite a while at this point.”

That quiz bowl team caught the attention of “College Bowl” producers. Walker and his classmates tried out and after interviews and meetings with casting producers, they got picked as one of the 16 schools getting to compete on TV.

“I guess I’m just charismatic enough for them to want to have me on TV,” he joked.

Trivia has always been something that Walker is savvy with, and he likes to play “Jeopardy” to stay sharp.

When it returned in 2021, “College Bowl” had a fancy new sponsor in Capital One. And a new host, too. Peyton Manning, the football legend who won Super Bowls with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, took the reins, asking the trivia questions and moving the show along.

For Walker, a big football fan, getting to meet Manning was a dream come true.

“That guy is so cool,” said Walker of the five-time NFL MVP. “I think everyone should meet him.”

Peyton’s older brother Cooper Manning serves as “College Bowl’s” co-host. The elder Manning is a sort of Ed McMahon stand-in, cracking jokes in the background to keep the environment lively.

“Peyton and Cooper are two of the most really genuine people,” Walker said. “Talking to them, you can tell they’re real about how they live their lives. Peyton Manning didn’t really see himself hosting a game show after he retired, I think. But he and his family have been really involved in endowing college scholarships, so this has been important to him for a long time.”

Peyton, who has become a semi-regular scene stealer on “Saturday Night Live,” is a surprisingly lithe comedic presence and a great improviser, mind honed from years of having to make split second decisions with 300-pound elite athletes barreling down on him.

That attitude is needed, because the game show itself gets real competitive real fast. These kids are whip smart, and the winner usually comes down to whoever has a quicker buzzer finger, since both teams seem to know everything.

Walker is a junior at BYU majoring in International Relations. After school, he’d like to join the Foreign Service. He already speaks fluent Spanish — he showed that skill off during “College Bowl” to the Manning brother’s amazement — and he’s learning Arabic.

“I’ve always had an interest in policy and travel. Really anything international,” Walker said.

Walker is representing BYU, but his Billings roots run deep. He filmed his intro video at home in Montana. It shows him walking through the aisles of the Billings Public Library, showing off the heavy machinery skills he’s picked up from his construction worker father and encouraging his audience to “rise and shout” — the name of BYU’s fight song — with the Northern Hotel and Wells Fargo building in the background.

They filmed everything on a big studio set in Atlanta. Walker isn’t even in America right now, he’s studying abroad in Jordan and Israel. So he knows what happened, but can’t tell anyone.

But he’s been relishing the opportunity anyway.

He watched BYU’s first episode with the 100 or so people in his study abroad group.

“It was fun getting to share a little bit of that with everyone,” he said.

Now everyone is responding. He’s heard from old high school friends he hasn’t spoken to in years. But the bulk of the feedback is coming from one demographic.

“Every one of my mom’s friends has sent me a really nice text saying how much they liked seeing me on TV,” Walker said.