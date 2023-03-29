People in Billings already knew that Veronika's Pastry Shop is special, but now everybody else is figuring it out, too.

The eponymous Veronika Gerasimova — she went by Veronika Baukema when she started the business back in 2017 — is a nominee for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker at this year's James Beard Awards, the most prestigious prize in the food world.

The James Beard nomenclature takes a bit of getting used to. The first round of recognized restaurateurs are called semifinalists. There were 20 of them. Now they've been narrowed down to five nominees. Of those, one will be chosen at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards in Chicago on June 5.

There were a number of Montana chefs and restaurants named as semifinalists, but Gerasimova is the only one to move on to the nomination stage.

This has been quite the journey for Gerasimova, who immigrated to Billings from Uzbekistan in 1999 while speaking little English, and worked a series of jobs around that time before realizing her lifelong dream of opening a bakery. She's Veronika's Pastry Shop's only employee, rising early in the morning to start baking and staying after close to prep for the next day.

Gerasimova is a great talker. Anyone who frequents her pastry shop can tell you how warm and inviting she usually is. But she was struck silent by the nomination.

"I really don't know what to say," she admitted. "Life is truly amazing and full of surprises. I am simply happy to experience my life journey."

It's safe to say that her customers, and the folks voting for the James Beard Awards, are happy to experience it alongside her.

If you want to celebrate with Gerasimova in person, you'll have to wait a few days. She's taking some well earned time off at the moment, and Veronika's Pastry Shop is closed until Tuesday.