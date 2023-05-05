In Rapture don't write lyrics, but they're telling a story all the same. The five-piece instrumental metal band — guitarists Tony Morales, Nate Yeager, Zach Ostwalt on bass, Samm Bauer on keys and J.R. Anderson on drums — just celebrated their 10th anniversary.

That’s a decade of songs and shows. And they’re still adding more of both. The quintet released their fourth record “Yugen” on April 14. And they’re celebrating that with an album release show at the Pub Station this Saturday, May 6. If this feels like a victory lap, rest assured that it’s been earned. In Rapture have steadily been one of Montana’s hardest working bands.

They once played the Billings Barnes and Noble, during a Harry Potter fan convention. Bauer went the extra step, and swapped out her regular samples for dialogue snippets from the Potter movies.

“They just opened up the back corner, and we were like ‘Let’s go,’” Morales remembered. “It was amazing.”

“Go” is an operative word for In Rapture. They’ve played coffee houses and tattoo parlors, even a Korean barbecue once.

There’s a video online that sums up In Rapture’s ethos pretty well. Only problem is they’re not in it. It’s called “The Denny’s Grand Slam,” and over the last decade it’s gained the type of viral fame that no marketing firm could buy you. It captures a thrash metal band called Live Yourself playing a show in a Denny’s. It’s unmistakable. The sickly yellow walls, the off-red booths, the dark carpet, the florescent lighting. They’re playing a punk set in one of America’s biggest diner franchises.

And you know what? They’re killing it. Over smudges of sludgy guitar and booming drums, the lead singer, who is wearing strait-cut khaki shorts, welcomes the crowd.

“What’s up?” he booms. “What’s up? What the [expletive] is up, Denny’s?”

Then a martial bassline kicks in and the camera whips around the room, showing a cast of characters all so overwhelmed with joy that they can’t stand still. They gyrate around the Denny’s, mercifully bereft of any large furniture, throwing their bodies around like pinballs.

“That’s the energy I want,” Morales said of the “Denny’s Grand Slam” video. “You can play anywhere. You can set up anywhere. And you’re gonna bring it, no matter what.”

In Rapture haven’t played a Denny’s — yet, there’s an empty one on North 27th Street — but the crowd reaction you see in that video is the same type you see at an In Rapture show. It’s a specific brand of communal rapture you only ever see at concerts, where the mood is so energetic and intoxicating you feel sillier standing still than you do whirling around.

The band started back in 2013. Yeager had been tinkering with some songs when he shared them with Ostwalt, and eventually Morales.

“It started with Nate just kind of cooking on ideas, and they fell on different ears,” Morales said. Bauer joined shortly after that.

Morales called their embryonic form a “group of like-minded individuals who liked the same music. “We were just good friends hanging out and sharing music and it was like ‘Oh man, this is awesome. We should play shows and make it a real thing.’”

A real thing it became. They cycled through another keyboardist and a drummer, but Anderson joined two years in, and has been the band’s percussive backbone ever since.

They’ve let vocalists sit in from time to time — check out their YouTube exclusive version of “Synesthesia,” with vocals from local roots rocker Zechariah Peabody — but In Rapture are mostly an instrumental band. But the band members bristle a bit when confronted with identifying with a genre.

“It is definitely its own thing,” Morales said. “We dislike labels. If you can’t really be labeled to one thing, you might be on to something. We’ve been called experimental, which is one of the truest things you can say about this band. We aren’t afraid to try anything.”

One label they probably wouldn’t mind is their growing reputation as a propulsive live band.

“A lot of times when you go see an instrumental band, they’re really laid back,” Bauer said. In Rapture are a lot of things, but laid back isn’t one of them. Without a proper front man, they’ve turned into an expressive and almost cinematic act, because, as Bauer joked, “we’ve got to get their attention somehow.”

On stage, she’ll do backbends that look more at home in a horror movie than they do in a music venue. Morales in particular never stops moving during a set, whether it’s just whipping his long black hair around, or leaping from the top of his amplifier to emphasize a moment.

“It’s a very primal instinct,” Bauer said. “We’re very animated.”

They rely on a setlist, but other than that nothing on stage is planned. They’ll riff and play off each other, one member picking up a blistering solo as soon as another ends one.

“The music speaks for itself, and we perform it the way we want it to be portrayed,” Morales explained. “And that is all raw.”

The optimal In Rapture experience might be on stage, but they’re a great studio band, too. “Yugen,” their newest record, is their fourth. It’s been a three year process, both hampered and helped by the pandemic, which stopped live shows in Montana for well over a year.

In Rapture recorded “Yugen” in the Bauer and Yeager’s home studio, which she called a “converted jam space.”

“This has been a constant growth process, from the writing to the mixing and mastering and editing,” Bauer continued. “It’s always been DIY. Everyone is learning something.”

“Yugen” is all self-produced, with Yeager doing the mixing and Ostwalt handling mastering.

“Yugen” is fun and dynamic, but there’s a deeper element here. That starts with the name. “Yugen” is a popular concept in Japanese art.

Bauer, who came up with the name, explained it as “Yugen is the profound, mysterious sense of the beauty of the universe and the sad beauty of human suffering. It’s the awareness that the universe is much larger than unknown than we can know.”

“Yugen” is dedicated to three people, all of whom recently died. Brandon Arthur was Morales father figure, Paul Howard and Clay Witcher were close friends of the band.

“When we set out to make this album, we were doing it to do it, right? We were creating art. But in the process, all these losses happened,” Morales said. “It can’t all be sunshine and daisies. Things happen, but you learn how to exist, and to appreciate, no matter what.”

The album’s first track is “Until We Meet Again,” which Morales called a “dedication for those that we’ve lost.”

“It’s a very melancholy feeling,” he continued. “It’s not sad, but it’s also not happy.”

The cover, beautifully designed by an artist named Fendie Daywalker that Bauer connected with on Instagram, features a skull with flowers blooming in its crevices. Above, five eyeballs peer out, none looking in the same direction.

When people listen to “Yugen,” Bauer wants them to take away “whatever resonates best with them.”

Morales agreed. “That’s one of the beautiful aspects of music.”