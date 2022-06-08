'We Burn Like This' film returns home for Montana tour

"We Burn Like This" wasn't just made in Montana. It's made of Montana.

"This film is so a part of Billings," said Alana Waksman, who wrote, directed and produced "We Burn Like This", her first feature. "It was really made only through the help of the Billings community."

That community, both in Billings and around the state, is about to get a chance to see the movie they helped create. Waksman is taking the film on the road for a Montana tour this week and next, and the movie will be released to streaming services on June 28.

The movie was shot in Billings, Butte and Missoula in 2019, so the upcoming tour is a sort of return home, both for the movie and Waksman, who was raised in Iowa but lived in Missoula for years while working on the movie.

"We Burn Like This" made its Montana premier last fall at the MINT film festival in Billings, and followed that up with a showing at the Montana Film Festival in Missoula, but the upcoming tour will be the first time it's widely available in the state.

The movie is at the Babcock Theatre in Billings on Thursday, June 9 from 7-9 p.m. It'll follow up that with showings at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts in Livingston on Saturday, June 11, the Northwest Montana History Museum in Kalispell on Sunday, June 12, Anaconda's historic Washoe Theatre on Monday, June 13, the Myrna Loy in Helena on Tuesday, June 14, Bozeman's Ellen Theatre on Wednesday, June 15 and the Roxy Theater in Missoula on Thursday, June 16.

Waksman will be in attendance for all the screenings, and will participate in an audience Q&A after each showing.

Waksman now lives in Los Angeles, but her film is distinctly Montanan, both in the way it was made and the people behind it. "We Burn Like This," has Montanans all through its cast and crew. The movie features Montana-based actors Kendra Mylnechuk, Casidee Riley, Angelo Rizzo, and Megan Folsom. It's produced and edited by Marshall Granger, who grew up in Billings, and produced by Montana native Jeri Rafter.

Montana comes across in the film's story as well. The coming-of-age drama about Jewish identity and the way trauma ripples through generations, focuses on Rae (Madeleine Coghlan), a young Jewish woman and descendent of Holocaust survivors who is targeted be Neo-Nazis in Billings. That plot-line will feel sadly familiar to anyone with knowledge of recent Billings history.

"Seeing a Jewish person represented in a place like Billings, Montana isn't something that you often see, but it's important," Waksman said, saying she picked up inspiration from talking to Granger about his experiences growing up Jewish in Billings in the '90s and 2000s.

Showing a Jewish person in a rural place was important to Waksman. She noted that the film is a lot closer to her experiences growing up than most stories about Jewish people, which tend to take place in large cities like New York.

She's excited for the people of Montana to get to see and absorb a movie like that.

"I hope that [the movie] raises awareness for what it might feel like to be that identity and be in Montana where there's not many Jewish people around."

She's particularly looking forward to the Q&A sessions after each screening, and the ability to interact with folks who have just seen her movie.

"There's a lot packed into this film, and there's a lot that could be talked about," she said. "I'm curious to see what different conversations might come out of different parts of Montana."

"We Burn Like This" has been on the festival circuit for the last year. But with that coming to a close, the movie will soon be widely available for anyone without access to a nearby theater. According to an article in Deadline, Freestyle Digital Media acquired the rights to the movie, and plan to release it across streaming services on June 28.

It's exciting news, but somewhat bittersweet for Waksman, who worked on the movie for over seven years.

But she's not done. She's working on a short documentary, which she said is "a kind of continuation of 'We Burn Like This.'" It'll focus on her father and her family's connection to Poland, and will keep asking the same types of questions about historical trauma and Jewish identity that her first feature does.

She's got another narrative feature in development. This one will be a little different, a sort of mix between a drama and a thriller.

She just has one wish about it, she said.

"I just hope this one takes less than seven years."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.