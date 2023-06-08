Soggy weekend got you down? Perk back up at one of these events, most of which are held under a roof.

Shrek Rave at the Pub Station

Spend this Friday, June 9, indulging in two relics of early 2000s culture: raves and the 2001 comedy "Shrek," a relatable movie about a big guy who just wants to be left alone. You'd have to imagine the show will mostly consist of choice cuts off the movie's soundtrack, which sold over two million copies, shot Smash Mouth into ironic superstardom and drove many, many, many parents insane. Clear the dancefloor for Eels' "My Beloved Monster." Show starts at 9 p.m., doors at 8 p.m. if you want to go early to the Shrek rave for some reason. Tickets are $17 - $32 at thepubstation.com.

Cleavesfest at Craft Local

Clevesfest, named after the late local musician and promoter David Cleves, is a tribute show that honors the people in the Montana music scene who have died in the last year. It returns for a second annual event on Saturday, June 10, at Craft Local from 2-11 p.m. That's a long time, but wait until you see the lineup. Some highlights include Lee Calvin, Geoff George and Hanna Jo Lally. And it's headlined by Kostas, the Greek born, Belgrade based singer-songwriter who has written tunes for Patty Loveless, Marty Stuart, Dwight Yoakam and plenty more. He was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2019. Cleavesfest tickets are $15 at eventbrite.com.

Downtown Billings Mini Golf

Downtown Billings will transform into the best golf links in town on Saturday, June 10. The 3rd annual tournament offers a chance to putt around two different courses, one 9 holes and one 18. There are two tee times at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. It's $42 for a team of two to six people, which works out to $7 per golfer if you play it right. They recommend pre-registering at downtownbillings.com. Think of the rain as a natural water hazard.

Shane Doyle High Noon Lecture

Dr. Shane Doyle, the brilliant Apsáalooke scholar and teacher, is presenting the Western Heritage Center's High Noon Lecture on Thursday, June 15. His presentation is called "Indigenous peoples in Yellowstone National Park: Making Meaning and Medicine in the Land of the Burning Ground." The talk, which gets its name from the term the Crow people call Yellowstone National Park. Doyle was instrumental in putting together the All Nations Teepee Village in Madison Valley as a part of last year's "Yellowstone Revealed" art exhibitions across the park.

Counting Coup at Alive After 5

The 20th anniversary season of Billings' best downtown party continues this week, with the sultry, country tinged tunesmiths Counting Coup playing Alive After 5 at Uberbrew (N. 23rd St. near 2305 Montana Ave.) on Thursday, June 15 at, you guessed it, 5 p.m. And hey, if you run into Counting Coup's harmonica player Brenden Fritzler, congratulate on him on his new gig as the marketing person and event booker at Craft Local. Alive After 5 is free, but you need at $2 wristband to be able to buy beer. And if you want to be pampered, there's a $10 VIP option.

Honorable mentions

Kirks' Grocery's pay-what-you-can Kitchen Party is back from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, June 9. Food by Ash Woodward of Rose Hollow Catering, and beats from DJ Dixon Moonstomper.

Billings Studio Theatre's 70th season comes to a close with the musical "The Marvelous Wonderettes" running this weekend and next. Performances are on June 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinee is at 2 p.m. Get tickets at billingstudiotheatre.com.

Rimview Dance present their 46th annual dance recital "Lights! Camera! Dance!" at the Alberta Bair Studio at 7 p.m. on Friday. Tickets are $20 for 2-10-year-olds and $25 for all us old folks (and 11-year-olds) at albertabairtheater.org.

The touring version of the ABC improv comedy show "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" makes a stop at the Alberta Bair at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 10. This date features Ryan Stiles (the really tall one) and Greg Proops (the really fancy one). Limited tickets still up for grabs at albertabairtheater.org and see for yourself if they need to add an "e" to the end of "improv."

Goldenrod and Tuco will bring the heat at Kirks' at 7 p.m. on Saturday. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

School is out for the summer, but head to the Pub Station on Sunday, June 11 at 7 p.m. for a show from rapper Prof. (Get it? School? Prof? Anyways.)

Push away the Monday blues on June 12 by heading to Kirks' for sets from Yegarma and Ashes Jessen. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Cimarron are at the Columbia Club (2216 Grand Ave.) for a dance on Wednesday, June 14 from 7-10 p.m.

Tech N9ne, the rapper who has played thousands of shows, a bulk of them seemingly in Montana, returns with a show at the Pub Station at 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 15. N9ne's last big song featured a verse from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, proving that the wrestler turned actor can't be good at everything. $42.50 tickets are at thepubstation.com.

You know it's summer because the improvisational groove band South Beach All Stars (Curtis and Melanie Thompson, Brad Spill, Shane de Leon and others) are back at Kirks' at 7 p.m. on Thursday. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.