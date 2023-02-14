When you check out Billings’ newest art gallery, watch your step. One resident has a tendency to scurry about.

The Electric Storm Gallery, which opened on Feb. 10 at 405 N. 24th St. on Billings’ north side, has all the trappings of a traditional art exhibit hall. It’s a homey space, well lit, and there are big, white, wide open walls that are filled with works by artists from Montana and beyond. The first thing that greets you when you walk in is a big neon sign made by local craftsman John Nyman. Overstuffed leather chairs sit along one of the walls. There’s even an authentic Salvador Dalí print.

But there’s one thing Electric Storm has that all other galleries do not: Gary the gallery cat. Gary is a slate gray kitty, a former barn cat from Shepherd that now calls the gallery home. And, in defiance of her name, Gary is a girl cat, named after her meow’s similarity to the sounds made by Spongebob Squarepants’ pet snail, Gary.

Gary the girl gallery cat isn’t just a full time resident of the Electric Storm Gallery. She’s a good barometer of the gallery at large. There’s a lot more here than initially meets the eye.

Even if what immediately meets the eye is excellent. Electric Storm’s location is a place that’s at once hungry for art and surprisingly full of it. The gallery sits across from Tiny’s Tavern, and shares a building with a law office and a soap manufacturer. But it also borders the LGX Studio, the art and rehearsal space owned by Jon Lodge and Jane Waggoner Deschner, and is often populated by folks like Mary Kate Teske, whose country band often practice there.

“The second I came in here it felt like it was saying welcome home,” said Taylor Evans, who owns and curates the gallery. “Look at all this potential you have here.”

If there’s one thing Evans has, its potential. She’s just 24, but she’s already a full time working artist with a bachelor's degree, works at the Yellowstone Art Museum, is getting a master's from Johns Hopkins University, and oh by the way, she also now has her own art gallery.

It’s a lot. And that welcome home she’s found at Electric Storm didn’t come easy. Evans was born and raised in Bozeman, spending a lot of time on her grandmother’s farm.

“I was definitely raised an equestrian,” she said. But the art usually associated with that kind of lifestyle, full of cowboys and horses and open plains, didn’t do much for Evans.

“Even though we grew up on a farm, my family didn’t have an extreme desire for Western art,” she admitted. “We were always really into modern stuff. I grew up around a lot of really experimental work. A lot of it was from out of state.”

Her grandma was never a professional artist, but she loved making art as a hobby, and taught a young Evans how to draw and paint.

“She gave me the room to become a creator in her house,” Evans said.

From there, she blossomed. Evans graduated high school and enrolled in art school at Montana State University Billings in 2018. She attended for a year, before going abroad and studying at the Bath School of Art and Design in Bath, England. She found the British city, which was named for the still standing Roman bath houses built centuries ago and was once the home of Jane Austen, to be illuminating, especially for someone from small town Montana.

“That experience gave me an awakening inside, to not put myself in a box,” Evans said. “There’s something about leaving Montana and coming back that’s very, very eye opening.”

She returned to MSUB for one semester, and then finally settled into the Pacific Northwest College of Art at Willamette University in Portland, Oregon. She got a BFA with an emphasis in painting and graduated in spring 2022. But along the way, she’d lost her spark for painting.

“I was getting a little bit bored,” admitted Evans. “Wanting to experiment pushed me into working with new materials and made me want to be more hands on.”

The work Evans has been doing recently sure isn't boring. She’s been making these grand pieces, something in between a painting and a three-dimensional sculpture. They’re mounted to the wall, but that base of wood is just that, a base. On it, Evans builds out.

“I wanted to create something that presents as a painting but I’ve taken away painting as a medium. It’s painting as a discipline,” Evans explained.

She works with recycled paper and old 35-millimeter film. Those long, continuous materials wrap around everyday objects, also mounted to the wood backing. There are Slinkys, mirrors, discarded eye glass lenses, poker chips, glow sticks, even a mini iron. The film winds through the solid detritus, snaking around like brush strokes.

Everything is reused. She’ll go on walks around town and pick up objects found discarded in the street. Her friends have joined in, and now bring her boxes of “junk” they find lying around.

“I see things, I pick them up, and I figure out what to do with them later,” Evans said. “By the end of my junior year I had a big bin in my house that I had labeled ‘junk from the street.” She’s got one at Electric Storm, and she’s always looking for donations.

The film is old microfiche copies of census documents, some dating to the 19th century. She found them in a Portland junk store that sold material by the pound. She’s collected almost all 50 states.

“Film never biodegrades,” Evans said. “It’s toxic, so once its put into the ground the chemicals can dissipate into the soil. You can’t melt it. You can’t destroy it.”

So why not create with it? The people whose lives were documented in those census records now live on, in some small way. Years, maybe centuries after their deaths, they’re still here.

Evans has given these pieces names like “Serenade,” “Siren,” and “Subwoofer.”

They create a feeling of continuous movement, the same sense that Evans gives off in person. These works, like the artist who made them, feel like they’re not quite satisfied, like there’s something just on the horizon that they’re racing to achieve.

After college graduation, Evans returned to Billings. But shortly after that she went back to school, and is enrolled online at Johns Hopkins, getting a master's in museum studies and curatorial practice. What Evans really loves is interacting with art, shining a light on her work, but also works of others. She’s a born networker.

“It’s always been a want for me to be part of a gallery,” she said. “Galleries are still a place where people can walk in and see art for free. They can come and they can take ideas.”

She helped found Playground Gallery, a community space in Portland that helps showcase and educate upcoming artists. She sat on their board, and was assistant curator from the gallery’s creation to when she returned to Billings last spring.

That’s what pushed her into getting a master’s, and made her a good fit for the YAM, where she can often be found manning the front desk and interacting with art patrons, which Evans said she "adores."

“(Playground) is one of the main reasons why I’m standing in this gallery today,” Evans said, while gesticulating around her new art space. “It gave me so much knowledge and so many experiences. Part of the beauty is getting to know people that make work.”

Jon Lodge is one of those people. Lodge, no stranger to the avant-garde, could hardly contain himself when he talked about Evans’ work, which he called “brilliant.”

“It’s industrial, but it lays into this natural looking form,” he added. “I love the juxtaposition. It’s organic and synthetic.”

But it’s not all heady concepts, Lodge contends.

“The bottom line is, you like how it looks. It looks great,” he said.

Lodge has known Evans since she was young. The Evans family owned Artcraft Printers, the print shop with multiple locations around Montana. Lodge managed the Billings branch.

He’s actually the person who came up with the “Electric Storm” moniker.

“I could see her energy and her spark,” Lodge said. “She’s young. She’s motivated. She’s smart. She is an electric storm. And it wasn’t like we were sitting here trying to think of a name. It was just what happened.”

Lodge has five pieces on display at the Electric Storm Gallery right now. They’re part of the gallery’s inaugural show, “Everything But the Kitchen Sink,” which runs until April 14. It contains works by not only Lodge and Evans, but six other artists.

There’s Jane Waggoner Deschner, who has a litany of new pieces in the Electric Storm Gallery that are an extension and expansion of the ideas and forms behind “Remember Me,” her Yellowstone Art Museum exhibition which recently closed.

Terri Porta, the local painter who was recently named Billings first artist-in-residence, also has work in “Everything but the Kitchen Sink.” And Bozeman-based sculptor Trent Harvey, who Evans has known since pre-school, has the most immediately eye catching piece in the gallery — a giant sculpture of a spider, with a pronounced green stripe running down its abdomen. He had to drive over from Bozeman with the big spider tied to the top of his car.

But Evans wants the space to be for non-locals, too. There’s a piece by Simone Fisher, who Evans met at college in Portland. And multiple works from both Perry Chandler and Kevin Smith, both of whom she worked with at Playground.

True to its name, “Everything But the Kitchen Sink” has Electric Storm Gallery full to bursting. And between this, her art, the YAM, a master’s degree and an occasionally needy gallery cat, Evans’ life is full, too. The secret to this busy schedule? To never do it alone.

Evans is quick to thank everyone she can. Her parents support has been integral, she said. She namechecks MSUB professors Jodi Lightner, Mark Earnhart and Keeara Rhoades for helping her get her feet wet in professional art. Evans’ significant other Austin Allery was helpful in both gallery setup and emotional support. And Tyler Murphy, who similarly opened his Montana Gallery at a young age, donated the rolling walls and furniture that now sit in Electric Storm. And, more importantly, Evans said he was willing to share his “wealth of experience.”

“I have so much to learn. And by no means am I trying to come off like I did this myself,” Evans said. “There have been so many people helping me and supporting me. If I think long enough about it makes me cry.”

Evans especially glows when talking about Deschner.

“Jane has been here nearly every day, not only giving me emotional support but personal support,” Evans said. “She helped curate a lot of this show.”

“This is a hard business,” Deschner admitted. “But she’s out talking, making contacts. She’s so personable and very articulate. Very thoughtful about thanking, thanking, thanking.”

Evans may be precocious, but she’s never pretentious.

“It’s a lot of responsibility to earn the trust of an artist, and to have them trust me with their work,” she said.

“In a way my art is like an appendage of me. It’s the same way with every object in here. The creator has a really deep connection with it. So for them to entrust me with it in this space, it’s absolutely overwhelming. It’s a privilege.”