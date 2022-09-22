Western Heritage Center hosting living history event at cemetery

One of Billings' best fall events is back. "Voices of the Past," a living history event, will be held at Mountview Cemetery on Saturday mornings, Sept. 24 and Oct. 1.

Presented by the Western Heritage Center in conjunction with Billings Parks and Recreation, "Voices of the Past" is a unique way to educate the community on local history, using professional performers and riveting scripts that feature stories full of humor, heartbreak, and the true stories of life in early Yellowstone County.

This year’s featured historic figures are P.B. and Mattie Moss, early Billings socialites, entrepreneurs, and civic leaders; Jessie Mahler, a Huntley Project homesteader and victim of the Flu of 1918; J.G. Link, a nationally known architect and local leader, whose work included St. Patrick’s Co-Cathedral and the Montana Capitol Building; Augusta Schuster: an early Billings resident, wife, mother, and society scandal victim; Dr. Frank Bell: first pilot in Montana, aviation innovator, and Billings dentist; and Dorothy Gray: the first female landscape architect in Montana and visionary designer of Pioneer Park.

Guests will have the opportunity to tour the Mountview Cemetery grounds, including the Billings Mausoleum, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Regular tickets are $25, with a student price of $18, and youth under 5 are free. Groups of 10 or more may purchase tickets together for $18 each. Tickets are now available at ywhc.org/museum-programs/special-events. Guests will select an entry time when buying tickets, and can stay as long as they like to see performances.

All those attending will receive a map so they can self-guide throughout the grounds. Most guests choose to walk from site to site, but those needing accommodation may drive through (please call the Western Heritage Center if you have any accessibility-related concerns). Tickets may also be purchased at the Western Heritage Center during normal hours (Tues-Sat, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.).

The event is sponsored by ExxonMobil, Northwestern Energy, and Mayor Bill and Anne Cole. Proceeds go to support operations, education, and outreach at the Western Heritage Center.