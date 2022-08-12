'What a tree is like for me': Robin Earles explores outside edges in 'Field Notes' at Kirks' Grocery

Robin Earles has curly hair, but she loves straight lines.

“I like edges,” she said, while discussing her new pieces on display at “Field Notes,” her exhibition at Kirks’ Grocery in Billings, “like where it goes on one side or another. Like it’s obvious or it’s not obvious. The good stuff always balances in between.”

You can see it repeated over and over again in her work. Edges pop out all over the place. There’s a chair down in that corner. And there’s a picnic table next to that.

With Earles' work, you have to slowly let your eyes adjust, like they have to do when looking at the stars. It’s like a magic eye image. The more you look, the more you see.

But the edge that tantalizes Earles the most is the one between the inside and the outside. Not just physically, but mentally and spiritually. Her work is about the border that turns one thing into another, about what happens when you try to be outside yourself, to feel connected to something else that’s happening outside your own mind.

The borders between inside and outside are all over her work. There are windows, doorways, cabins and campers that the outdoors into an interior space. She painted many of the works using a technique called “En plein air,” which, simply, is painting outside, working on location.

If you go Robin Earles' exhibition "Field Notes" runs at Kirks' Grocery (2920 Minnesota Ave.) until September 17. Kirks' is open 5-9 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday, or by appointment.

It’s not all that simple, though.

“Sometimes those locations are inside, and sometimes they’re outside,” Earles said. The process of “Field Notes” was learning how to take those experiences gained on the road and turn them into art.

“Drawers are hunters,” she said. “We’re out there trying to find things.”

To find those things, it helps to expand your sphere of influence, not just in the physical world, but in the people you’re surrounding yourself with.

“I’d take these trips with friends and we would go camping,” Earles said. “We’re all artists, so we would work all day, and we would get together at night and we’d make dinner and talk about what we were doing, and what we wanted with our work. It was a very inspirational time.”

One of those pieces is called “Unfolding Camp Chair Conversations.” That’s the one with the camper and the picnic tables.

That work is based on time she spent on photographer Mary Peters’ property along the Musselshell near Roundup.

“I’m not originally from Montana, but I call Montana home,” Earles said, “and those days outside, camping in the summertime, sharing food, and you’re with each other so much you start talking about things that actually matter to you. I felt really fed by that.”

These experiences are the heart of the work.

Earles strives, she said, for places “where you feel like you’re a part of something larger than yourself. When you are having an experience with friends or like-minded people.”

She has other works at Kirks’ that were inspired by that time at Peters’ place. They show the camper in a different color, or the trees from another angle.

Earles works like that a lot. It’s similar to a leitmotif in music, a theme that pops up over and over again through different paintings and projects.

She repeats another vista across some of her colorful oil paintings that are on another wall at Kirks’. But these are different. They’re not itinerant domiciles like campers and trailers, but cabins, houses that are rooted to the ground they’re on.

They were inspired by time she spent at Harriman State Park, near Island Park in Idaho, west of Yellowstone National Park. The park was originally owned by Northern Pacific Railroad investors and served as a private retreat for the wealthy. It’s where civilization and wilderness meet, where they have their edge, if you will.

Earles went to Harriman with an “En plein air” group. One morning, there was an amazing sunrise, with mist rising over the lakes. Everyone else on the trip turned to see the beauty, but not Earles.

“I started to face the other direction,” she said, “which happened to be towards these cabin like structures. And I was thinking about what was happening inside and through the windows.”

It wasn’t the wild that called, it was where the wild stopped and became something else.

There’s a trail in Herriman named after John Muir. Earles hiked along it and looked at informational placards about Muir’s role in transitioning the park from private to public hands.

“There were images of his sketchbook,” she recalled, “and I was like ‘Wow, these are things that I’m drawing myself.’”

The theme of collaboration, and the presence of others, comes up over and over again in “Field Notes.” Earles spent 2016-17 as the artist in residence at the Yellowstone Art Museum’s Visible Vault. It was a very useful process, she said, for learning how to work with interiors. But it was also very public. People could come in and watch her work.

“I just need to get into a place where I’m alone,” she remembered thinking at the time.

But in the end, being alone wasn’t appealing. There’s no solace in solitude.

Earles works so well with others. One of the pieces at Kirks’ is called “Black Box,” which she worked on with some friends, each of them ripping up pieces and layering them together until they became something new.

It was like high school art on an elevated level.

You never get away from those basics, Earles said. “Life changes, but these rudimentary things that you learn in high school or earlier, we just bring forward with us and we try to include them in our experience and in our lives.”

Earles, who is a full-time professor at Montana State University Billings and the Director of the University’s Northcutt Steele Gallery, feels like she gets to learn anew while teaching. You have to know the rules in order to break them.

“Once you get to that place where you can figure out how to make a tree look like a tree,” she said, “I want to back away from that, and I start to think about what a tree is like for me.”

Earles' public persona, as well as her engaging and relentlessly curious disposition, make her an integral part of the Billings art scene.

“Something is totally happening here,” she said. “There’s a newness, or a growth or an energy flow coming through. I feel so thankful to be able to play a part in it. ”

She’s looking forward to playing a part in that community for a long time to come.

“The next ideas have come,” she said, “and I’m excited for that.”

She’s been doing water aerobics lately, and that makes her think of a floating world.

“Everything’s changed,” Earles said. “Things have broken apart. How are we going to put those pieces back together again? There’s something there that I’m curious about.”

She’s spent so much time examining the edge.

“When I look at this body of work,” Earles said, “I want to pull it over the edge next. I want to see how far I can go over that edge without blowing up.”