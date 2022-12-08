'What Christmas is all about:' Billings musicians playing 'Charlie Brown' score live at Babcock

You might have to be a blockhead to try and adapt Vince Guaraldi’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” score.

The jazzy songs that soundtrack the television special of the same name are now American iconography, as integral to Christmas as lit up trees or milk and cookies.

Guaraldi’s music is airy and spacious, but to try to play those songs, to trod on that historic, almost sacred space and produce that same magic, that’s a heavy task. But the Babcock Theatre, and a handful of Billings’ best musicians, are up for the challenge.

This weekend, the Babcock is giving the 1965 special the big screen treatment with “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live.” And that music, so important to the special’s lasting success, will be played live by Erik Olson on keys, Parker Brown on bass and Zach Paris on drums.

Ever since CBS first showed “A Charlie Brown Christmas” in 1965, it’s been ubiquitous. It reliably plays on TV every year, and you can find seasonal odds and ends featuring Snoopy and the gang in winter gear at every big box store in America.

That pervasiveness belies the fact that this is a really weird special. The script, by “Peanuts” cartoonist Charles M. Schultz, is tonally all over the place, balancing between his twin strengths of slapstick and warm sentimentality. It’s a critique of the commercialization of Christmas that exists because it was commissioned by Coca-Cola. The child voice actors are spotty, alternately screaming and whispering their lines with little regard for appropriateness. The animation is similarly choppy, rough around the edges and sometimes unrefined, like looking through a snow globe.

It’s the music that holds the whole thing together. The soundtrack, a combination of traditional carols and originals written by Guaraldi, isn’t just accompaniment – It’s become a classic in its own right, full of light melodies and chords so warm and pillowy you could settle into them for a long winter’s nap.

“I love Vince Guaraldi,” said Olson. “He had a unique way of approaching jazz. There’s some poppier aspects to it, maybe even a little country stuff going on.”

“There’s a folk aspect,” Brown added. “It’s not just straight ahead jazz.”

That’s a good description of the music Brown and Olson make, too. They might be too humble to admit it, but over the past decade the pair have risen to become titans of Billings’ music community.

At first glance, maybe they seem like strange bedfellows.

Olson is a jazz connoisseur and brilliant melodist who can play a piano as naturally as most people can walk. Along with fellow Billings musician Alex Nauman, he hosts a weekly jazz jam at Craft Local.

Brown, with his jack-of-all-trades instrumentality, leans closer to the singer-songwriter realm.

Yet these two are pretty constant partners. Brown is a fixture in Olson’s jazz groups. And Olson lends his piano expertise to Brown’s solo projects, as well. They’re both a part of the Erik Olson Quartet, who released “Live at Art House” in April, a series of jazz songs they recorded at the downtown Billings movie theater.

It can feel like almost every band in town has at least one of them involved. And sometimes both of them. They’re in The Hellroaring, an alt-country group that recently reunited.

Olson and Brown, with Paris on drums, go together about as well as jazz music and children’s cartoons. Which is to say, pretty darn well. Their partnership is at the core of what makes this “Charlie Brown Christmas Live” show work.

And that group isn’t just limited to the two of them. For one, there’s Paris, who often drums in the Erik Olson Quartet.

And the idea to provide a live soundtrack to “A Charlie Brown Christmas” originally came from Dr. Chris Erikson, a music professor at Sheridan College in Wyoming. Erikson is a good friend of Olson and Brown, and he recruited them to play with him during his first, modest attempts to play alongside the special. The first year Brown was involved, the video didn’t work.

On the strength of the music, the performance was a hit anyway. The show is Erikson’s “brainchild,” Olson said. But when Olson and Brown relocated to Billings, they wanted to bring the tradition with them.

Matt Blakeslee, Art House’s founder and Executive Director, noted that Erikson was “really generous” in allowing the Billings crew to turn his vision into a holiday season staple. Erik has continued in Sheridan, too, and this year he performed the live score of "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown."

The first year, the show was at the Garage, back when it was still Yellowstone Valley Brewing Company.

“There was nothing wrong with it being in a brewery,” said Matt Blakeslee. “But it felt like it needed to live at Art House.”

The performers agreed, and Art House wound up hosting three years of the “Charlie Brown Christmas Live” shows. Every year, it got bigger and bigger. By 2019, they were doing six sold out performances, squeezing as many people into Art House’s small space as they could.

And then the pandemic hit. “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live” had to take two long years off, so they’re coming back in a big way. It’s the first time they’ve done the show in the Babcock Theatre, complete with its 525 person capacity.

The move also puts the movie on a bigger screen than the one at Art House, necessitating a new, higher quality video file. That gave Olson the opportunity to re-edit the file so it fits the show’s format better. Previously, the band had played over the existing music. The new cut they’ll unveil this year has none of that. Everything you’re hearing is being played live, in front of you.

Olson also capitalized on some of the special’s commercial breaks to give the band more time to riff out songs and play on, when they’d otherwise have to stop down to go to the next scene.

“We’re bringing a jazz element of improvisation, to let the thing breathe a little bit,” Blakeslee said. “For a lot of kids, this is going to be their first experience with jazz music, so to be exposing them to live jazz improvisation is something I’m geeked out about.”’

The performers want to share the joy they got out of watching “A Charlie Brown Christmas” with a larger audience.

“Wanting to be a musician as a little kid, it was the coolest thing to see the ‘Peanuts’ characters playing music, especially Schroeder on the piano,” Brown said.

It might be music for a children’s special, but Guaraldi’s songs aren’t simple.

“They sound easy, but these were virtiousic performers,” said Brown.

“In jazz, you usually play the melody, and then you improvise off of that until you play the melody again,” Olson explained. “Vince’s melody parts tend to be a lot more difficult than your average jazz tune.”

Olson wrote the score the musicians play off of, and he’s expanded it from the original special, adding three songs that aren’t in the original film. He compares it to a Broadway score, where the musicians have to be going off of vocal cues.

The three musicians play in front of the stage, and Olson is bringing in a grand piano for the grand space. Horn player John Roberts — of the Billings Latin-fusion band John Roberts y Pan Blanco — will be guesting on a few songs, his trombone adding texture to the traditional jazz trio’s sound.

At the end of “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” after poor Charlie Brown has been through meltdown after meltdown, the kids gather around a Christmas tree. And they sing.

There’s discord in that special. The “Peanuts” gang is brutally mean to Charlie Brown as he suffers through a nasty case of seasonal depression. And he’s not fixed at the end. He doesn’t snap out of his depression and become filled with true happiness. He simply wordlessly joins the gang in song, appreciating the moment for what it is, even if it doesn’t do everything he wants to.

In the end, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” becomes a statement about community and artistic expression.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas Live” at the Babcock comes from a similar place. Blakeslee has heard from Art House patrons elated that the show has returned.

“They’re like ‘Finally, the thing that gets my Christmas season going is back,’” he said.

So they’re going all out, decorating the Babcock for the show.

“If this is what this is for our community, let’s do that,” Blakeslee said.

Olson, Blakeslee and Brown each have young kids. Getting to watch "A Charlie Brown Christmas" through their eyes makes it all the more special.

"There's such a family aspect of this movie," said Brown. "The main thing that people love is that huge nostalgic factor. And being able to watch it with their kids, and have a Christmas tradition. That's our biggest feedback and one of the coolest things to facilitate. People do this thing together."

"We want this to be a Billings community tradition ever year," said Olson. "That's why we do it."